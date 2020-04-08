Have you been searching for every store for essentials like vegetables, fruit, and eggs? Look no further than the Enterprise Farmers Market. It is open during this pandemic and ready to help you get what you need. The farmers market is open Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 7-11 a.m.
“I don’t think people know that we are open. Right now I am the only one that is selling on Tuesdays, but I still have plenty of produce,” said Cherin Shaw of Backwoods Gardens. Shaw has three tables filled with produce. She even had two coolers that were filled with eggs.
The farmer’s market is open during this time, but they do have a new set of rules to help protect both the farmers and the customers. Birgit Briggs, Community Service Coordinator who oversees the farmer’s market, said the new rules were sent down from the Farmer’s Market Authority in Montgomery.
“Most of the new rules are the same rules that everyplace have,” Birgit said. “Wash your hands, stay 6 feet away from each other. Some more specific rules include that customers have to point at the produce that they want and the owner will bag it for them.”
A more concise list of rules can be found on the Enterprise Farmers Market’s Facebook page.
Many farmers are facing surplus during this time. Restaurants aren’t buying produce because people aren’t coming out to eat. Briggs says the farmers market allows farmers a place to sell there produce during this time. “Where would the farmers go if there was no farmers market? There produce would spoil because stores are buying from other places”
Finding staple items has gotten difficult during the coronavirus pandemic. The Enterprise Farmers Market is open and filled with onions, lettuce, and eggs.
