The Farmers Market in Elba is opening June 6 and will be open on Saturdays June through August, from 8 a.m.-noon. It will be located on the Highway 84 bypass next to the Elba Travel Center.
Elba Farmers Market is a growers only market. This means all products are grown by the seller. No third party vendors.
