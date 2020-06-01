A very good idea is about to produce a welcome harvest for Elba.
The city’s first farmers market makes its debut this Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon and will be in operation for at least 10 consecutive Saturdays into August.
Aaron Pope doesn’t want credit for the project, but he’s been one of key players in making the farmers market a reality.
“With the whole coronavirus thing going on and people doing their own gardening and seeing a lot of people on Facebook going to other farmers markets, I was like, ‘That would be cool for Elba to have something like that,’” Pope said. “We’ve never had anything like this.
“I just put on my Facebook page, what about a tent with a local farmers market? Then I started getting feedback from the County Extension office, and people that knew a lot of farmers. They said if you’re going to do it, this is what you’ve got to do.”
Turns out, it’s not as simple and throwing up a stand and selling your watermelons. Pope has had a crash course in Farmers Market 101 since he floated the idea on social media in late March.
“Every farmers market — unless it is privately owned, and I’m just guessing on that — but every market is pretty much mandated by the state,” Pope said. “The state has a Farmers Market Authority. I talked to a gentleman named John Willoughby from the state of Alabama. He was super nice, gave us his opinion. I think the state of Alabama has roughly 150 farmers markets — and he’s been to every one of them. He’s seen the good, the bad and the ugly. He said this is what I would do.
“Me, him and Destiny Hudson met back in April and we rode around Elba, trying to find a good spot. We looked at several locations from the courthouse. There were a couple concerns there, first was the tent having to go up and down every week. Second, we’d be missing a lot of beach traffic that may be coming around this bypass.”
Willoughby inquired about the lot next to the Elba Travel Center, across the street from the Shoppes at Taylor Crossing.
“The guy that owns it is Wayne Lawford, he owns Lawford Hardware. He’s donating the lot for free,” Pope said. “We thought this is the perfect location. The traffic count is great. The Elba Travel Center said people can use our restrooms. Everyone has been great to work with.”
Pope said Elba formed a five-person committee to work with the state — Pope, Hudson, Laurie Chapman, Rory Vignola and Gavin Mauldin with the extension office.
“It’s is a committee of the Chamber of Commerce,” Elba Chamber President Sandy Bynum said. “We’re glad to have some younger people with lots of ideas and energy helping lead this farmers market effort. It’s going to be an asset to Elba and our surrounding area.”
“They’ve all done a wonderful job. Everybody brings something different to the table,” Pope said.
The intricacies of starting a farmers market were knew, but Pope has learned quickly.
“There are certain things that if somebody is selling salsa, they have to send it off to get tested,” he said. “There’s just a lot that goes on behind the scenes. Your growers that are selling produce, they have to get a growers permit. It’s free. They just to have pick one up at the extension office.
“We are a growers-only market. We don’t allow wholesalers. You might say, ‘Hey, I want to be in your market but I’m going to Slocomb to buy tomatoes and then coming here and selling them.’
“We don’t allow that. This is about the local farmer, the local producer who has a backyard garden and coming in and selling what they’re growing, trying to make a little extra money off it.”
It’s not just growers, although they will make up about 70 percent of the market.
“There will be some arts and crafts,” Pope said. “A lady that owns Sweet Monkey is bringing in cupcakes and cookies, stuff like that, homemade in her own kitchen. A lady from Brantley is bringing boiled peanuts, so there will be those out here. Pepsi is letting us bring in a trailer with drinks. Proceeds from that will go toward out local schools. There should be something here for everybody. Some people will have home grown plants. We have a gentleman coming in who makes planter boxes.”
Pope said the response to the project has been enthusiastic on both sides.
“We’re up to 13 vendors. We tried to go heavy on the producer-grower side. That was another recommendation from the state,” he said. “We’ve actually got a waiting list right now of vendors. We just didn’t want to have 10 tomato growers, you know?”
The public is ready, too, he said.
“Once it got out on Facebook and social media, the response in the last 2-3 weeks has been overwhelming,” he added.
The market will only be open on Saturday mornings.
“We have to run at least 10 weeks, which is another mandate, but we can go longer if we want,” Pople said. “We’re also looking at having some events perhaps in downtown Elba that would be sponsored by the farmers market.”
The farmers market is not asking for any frees from its growers initially. If eventually fees are charged, any money would go back into the farmers market.
“Nobody on our committee is getting a salary,” said Pope, the owner of Pope Tents and Events.
He is donating the 7,200-square-foot tent for the market. In fact, he laughed that it hasn’t opened yet but the farmers market has already expanded.
“This is the second tent we’ve put up here,” he said, standing under the 60-foot by 120-foot structure. “The first one was a 40 by 80 — 3,200 square feet. I thought that was plenty of room for our vendors.
“But both vendors and some potential customers brought up social distancing concerns. Just to keep everybody under one roof, we took that one down and put up this tent. We thought that’d give us plenty of room.”
After months of research and planning, Pope and Bynum said everyone connected to the project is “super excited” to get it off the ground.
“We’re looking forward to it for all our citizens,” Bynum said. “I think it’s going to be another asset to Elba’s growth.”
“I think we’re just ready to go and get it open,” Pope added. “We’re hoping and praying we’ll have a good turnout. Everyone in the community seems really excited to have fresh produce. We’re all excited and ready to get it open and get our vendors in here.”
