Two arrests have been made during the investigation into the death of Donta Jaqun Rogers, which occurred in the early morning hours of Jan. 16.
These arrests are for a robbery in the first degree. The crime was committed only hours before this murder occurred.
Jonathan Corell Lawrence, aka "Jon Boy,'' has been arrested and charged with one count of robbery in the first degree. Lawrence is the father of the deceased, Donta Jaqun Rogers, who also was a reported participant in this robbery.
Yatchauntaneeyah Henderson, aka "Breezy," has been arrested and charged with one count of robbery in the first degree, Henderson is also a relative of the deceased.
Further arrests are pending.
This is an active investigation and the Elba Police encourage anyone that has direct knowledge of this homicide to contact the Elba Police Department or their local law enforcement agency.
The Elba PD also thanked the 12th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, Opp Police Department, Coffee County Sheriff’s, Kinston Police Department, Samson Police department, Geneva Police Department, Atlanta Police Department, Alabama Law Agency, and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.