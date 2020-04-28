Enterprise City Schools Superintendent Greg Faught acknowledged the “very unsettling and confusing times,” but asked for calm, patience and understanding with the launch of the unprecedented Spring edition of the Summer Feeding Program.
Faught spoke on the subject during his closing comments at Tuesday’s Enterprise City Schools Board of Education meeting.
“I appreciate those who have offered their suggestions about how to operate the feeding program,” Faught said, thanking Child Nutrition Supervisor Julie Harmon and her staff. “It has been difficult to achieve the delicate balance associated with keeping everyone safe while also feeding as many children as possible.”
He said a first step in the right direction will be to recognize and accept the fact that no one has all of the information required “to flawlessly navigate our current situation.”
“It’s going to be so important that we continue to learn together so that we can make the necessary adjustments when better information becomes available,” he said. “Secondly, we need to keep our heads about us by staying calm so that we can think clearly and make sound decisions.
“Think about what we might accomplish if we spend our time and energy on the things we can control; taking care of each other, taking care of our young people and knowing that it should never be about anything else. If we can do that, we will have done our jobs and be better for it in the end.”
The school board granted permission to enter into agreement with the SDE Child Nutrition Program.
“I appreciate the community support with regard to implementing our current meal distribution plan while we continue to seek new ways to safely and effectively serve our students,” Faught said.
In other business, the Board of Education:
Heard from Faught that it appears unlikely a traditional graduation ceremony can be held for the EHS seniors.
“Mr. (Brent) Harrison (principal) and his staff have tentative plans that are currently being refined so there should be some more specific guidance on the 2020 graduation in the coming weeks,” Faught told the board.
Approved to bid out for a new dishwasher at Harrand Creek Elementary School.
Heard as Faught praised the efforts of everyone at the school system who has responded to the challenges “of doing their jobs over the last month.”
“Our teachers are doing a tremendous job reaching our students through distance and online instructional opportunities,” the superintendent said. “As a parent of two boys who are still in school, I can attest to the fact that they are receiving good instruction and that their teachers are accessible to them.
“Our maintenance department is still working to keep our buildings and grounds in tip top shape while still honoring the current distancing recommendations. Matt Routley and his staff continue to deliver quality work.”
Approved the following personnel actions:
Resignations, all effective on May 26:
Bradley Bowers, history teacher, Enterprise High.
Kristen Clay, 6th grade teacher, Holly Hill Elementary, effective May 26.
Allyson Harper, special education aide, Rucker Blvd. Elementary.
Cody Nichols, business education teacher, EHS.
Collettee Parrotte, 6th grade teacher, Hillcrest Elementary.
Kira Thomas, 1st grade teacher, Hillcrest Elementary
Christie Trawick, math interventionist, Hillcrest Elementary
Hannah Tremlett, speech pathologist, Enterprise City Schools.
TransfersConnie Macon, 3rd grade teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary, to math specialist, Rucker Blvd. Elementary, effective May 4.
Katherine Martin, preschool teacher at the special project center, to teacher at Hillcrest Elementary effective 2020-21 school year.
Employment, effective Aug. 3, 2020:
Mallory Lloyd, speech pathologist, Enterprise City Schools
Jennifer Creech, teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary
Heather Deal, teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary
Caytlin Dugger, teacher, Hillcrest Elementary
Allyson Harper, teacher, Hillcrest Elementary
Natalie Mims, teacher, Hillcrest Elementary
Savannah Maddox, teacher, Holly Hill Elementary
Melissa Beasley, teacher, Pinedale Elementary
Madison Carpenter, teacher, Rucker Blvd. Elementary
Ashlynn Forehand, special education aide, Rucker Blvd. Elementary
Haley Watkins, teacher, Rucker Blvd. Elementary.
