Enterprise City Schools Superintendent Greg Faught reviewed his seven principles of success during his presentation at the Update on Education through the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce at the ECS Service Center on Thursday afternoon.
He said he’s done it before, but shares it because “I think it’s important for them to understand what our vision for the school system is.”
Faught said of course ECS wants its students to graduate from high school and be prepared for college or the military or whatever comes next. He wants them to be able to read and write, do math and problem solve.
But that list of principles — integrity, fidelity, courage, consideration, compassion, justice and responsibility — are big words and giant concepts to which every citizen should aspire.
“We want our students to be principled. Principles are not the same things as values. Principles have been good for thousands of years,” Faught said.
“You’re not going to find too many parents who say, ‘You know what? I don’t want my kid to be honest.’ ‘I don’t want my kid to finish what they start.’ ‘I don’t want them to do their best work.’ …
“When you get right down to it, these are good things to live by. If we can teach our kids to measure themselves up to meet these standards every day they’re going to be able to withstand the wind and the rain of life.”
He emphasized the importance of three big ideas and stressed the order for those is equally crucial.
“The big idea here in Enterprise — and I talk to our teachers and our students and our principals about this all the time — we want our kids and our teachers to do their best work — whatever that looks like,” Faught said. “Whether it’s on a test, at an athletic venue, at a VEX Robotic competition, do your best work and let the chips fall where they’re going to fall and don’t worry about it.
But in order to do a student’s or teacher’s “best work,” two things have to be in place — relationships rooted in trust and a healthy, welcoming environment in which to learn.”
“You’ve got to have relationships with your students, teachers and parents and it has to be on a strong foundation of trust,” the superintendent said. “The way you do that is you’re trustworthy. Make your promises sparingly. If you say you’re going to do something, follow up and make sure that you do it.
“Once that’s in place, environments that are safe, clean and intellectually stimulating. School needs to be a place that’s appealing to students. The teachers should look forward to coming to work. The kids should look forward to going to school because it’s a warm environment.
“If those two things aren’t in place you’ll never get the point where you can talk to the kids about what their best work looks like.”
Faught said it doesn’t just apply to schools, that it could apply to any organization.
“If this isn’t something you’re working toward, you’ll ultimately fail,” he said.
There was one more area of “review” during his 30-minute presentation. Every school district in the country is trying to find ways to increase math scores. Enterprise has gone back to basics in its attack on the problem. Each elementary school has a math specialist in place.
“We feel like if they’re got a strong foundation in math in the elementary school, they’ll be fine moving forward,” the superintendent said. “Elementary school teachers primarily are reading teachers. Very, very few of them are mathematicians.
“So what we’ve done is place math specialists within each elementary school and the idea is they work with those teachers and build capacity so the teachers better understand the math and they can teach it to the students and the students have a stronger foundation when they leave the elementary school level.”
Faught said a lot of homework doesn’t get you good at math.
“If they know their math facts very, very well, by the time they leave fifth grade they should be fine,” he said, adding why that’s important.
“Going into sixth grade, they start to learn how they can manipulate fractions. If they can do those two things they should be able to do algebra,” Faught said. “You get up into the junior highs and then you do get teachers who specialize in math. If you can do algebra you can do calculus.
“But it all builds upon the step before and you’ve got to make sure that there’s a strong foundation moving forward. I think we’ve over-complicated it. But I think this is a strategy that we’ve employed that is going to work. We’re already seeing the results. I’m very, very excited about that.”
