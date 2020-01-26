Enterprise City Schools Superintendent Greg Faught included a financial update during his Update on Education luncheon presentation last week.
He said a recent retirement of bonds — a $4.3 million payout — that were associated with the building of the kindergarten center will save the school system more than $1 million in interest payments over the next 10 years.
“This dates back decades and decades, and it’s certainly not because of me, but we’ve had strong school boards and strong superintendents through the year who have always managed the money very well,” Faught said.
He said it’s already a difficult job to be a teacher or an administrator in a school system.
“Try doing it with no money,” Faught said. “There are a lot of school systems in Alabama and throughout the United States that struggle with that. They don’t have the funds to operate and do what they need to do for their children.”
Fortunately, that is not the case for the Enterprise City Schools.
“This school system is scheduled to be debt-free in 2030 … and there aren’t many school systems that can say that,” the superintendent said. “You can’t do like a debt-to-asset ratio, really. You can do a debt-to-income and a debt-to-student ratio. If you do that we rank about 15th in the state of Alabama. We’re currently funded at about 122nd out of 139 school systems. So the money is being managed well.”
State law requires every system in Alabama to have one month’s operating expenses on hand. Enterprise has about 2½ months’ operating expenses on hand.
Earlier this year, that had grown to 3.66 months of operating reserve.
“We don’t really need that, especially when we have things like debt,” Faught said. “The board decided it would be a good idea to go ahead and pay those bonds, satisfy that debt and recover around a million dollars in interest that we would have paid over the next 10 years. That’s thinking forward.
“I believe we’re going to be just fine. We’re back down to about 2.56, 2.58 (months in reserve).”
Faught said that leap this year is due to several reasons.
“One is sound fiscal management,” he said. “No. 2 is we received some month from the state due to a robust economy that we did not receive the year before. It was about $1.8 million for things like technology, maintenance, safety, things like that. Thank goodness we have the money to take care of those things so we were able to apply some of that.”
Faught said the system is currently serving almost 6,900 students in pre-K through 12th grade. It gained more than 211 students this year from last year.
The tuition for out-of-district students hasn’t had a huge impact. The year before about 1,600 students were paying tuition. This year, that number dropped to 1,445 — but the enrollment is up.
“What we’re learning is more and more families are moving inside the city limits of Enterprise,” Faught said. “We’re poised and ready to grow.”
He gave a brief update on the capital projects that have taken place and are in the works.
“This has already been in the paper, but I have not been to another school system — take away the athlete facilities, because we do not have the athletic facilities some places may have — but as far as school buildings and safety, I have not seen another school system in Alabama that has what we have,” Faught said.
“We have safe entry points at every single school, storm shelters at every single school, we’ve done office renovations, every elementary school has a gymnasium, we’ve done the classroom additions. The track and tennis, if you have not seen that, that’s just turned out beautifully and it’s real close to being finished.
“Again, thanks to the Sessions Company for donating some land to us so we could actually have eight tennis courts instead of six. Because when you have eight you can hold sectionals. That’s a potential moneymaker and keeps your kids on campus.”
He said the new baseball and softball complex is “in the planning phases, real close to the final plans.”
That complex will be on the northeast side of the campus.
“If you come in off Main Street and it winds around and you’re looking at the performance arts center, you make a right and go around the circle,” Faught said. “If you look up into those woods, it’s right up there. It’s a pretty challenging site to negotiate, but it can be done.”
During a question-and-answer session after his presentation, he was asked about additional parking for the campus.
“When we do the baseball/softball complex, we’re looking into the possibility of adding some spots over there,” he said. “Quite honestly, that’s a big property, but there aren’t a ton of buildable spots on it. There is some thought to putting in more parking. We need it for sure. Football games are crazy.”
Faught was asked about the high school’s capacity, which he said is 2,500.
“Typically, the architects will tell you you really don’t want to be getting too far above 85 percent of capacity,” the superintendent said.
That’s already being pushed.
“They’re around 2,200,” he said. “There are places there to button in and build on.”
Faught said he would be for that over a second high school in the future.
“I’m hoping that whoever the future leaders are — hopefully it’s me — will make arrangements to ensure that we stay a one-high school town. I think that’s important,” he said.
“I think that’s the way we all stay together, we’re cohesive, we pull for one team. Everyone can rally around the Wildcats. We need to always be planning for that. There are places to build on over there.”
