Enterprise City Schools Superintendent Greg Faught remembers when summer school was reserved for struggling students, when it was viewed as remedial, if not punishment.
Faught talked about different school opportunities this summer, programs that are designed for fun and development.
“It’s summer school, but it’s voluntary and it’s really geared more to the average to above-average student,” Faught said at Thursday’s Healthy Woman program, presented by Medical Center Enterprise at the First United Methodist Church fellowship hall.
“We’re still going to have summer programs for students who struggle, but we felt like we need to be pushing the kids who do well at school, also, and offering some enrichment for them.”
The summer program is going to be for students rising to grades 4-6. It will be held at Coppinville Junior High School. There are two weeklong sessions — June 8-12 and June 15-19. Students can come to one session or both. There are different activities planned for the sessions.
“They’ll be doing things like Robotics, STEAM activities — which is science, technology, engineering, art and math,” Faught said. “They’ll be doing video production, arts and crafts, Ozobots — don’t ask me how it works, but it’s essentially computer coding. We wanted to do that in various units that involve reading, writing and problem solving. It’s also going to be free of charge for students.”
Students or parents do have to apply for the program.
Faught talked about some other developments in the school system.
“VEX robotics is another program that is catching on here in Enterprise,” he said. “We have 25 elementary school teams that have done very, very well. We have seven middle school teams, 135 participants in grades 4-8.
“Our teams have been to Auburn and Birmingham and we recently had a state qualifier. We’ve only been doing it for two years and our kids are really catching on to it. They’re actually teaching the teachers. As you know, kids take things like that and they run with it.”
With Mayor Bill Cooper also one of the featured speakers, Faught thanked the City of Enterprise for its help with the Enterprise Career and Technology Center (ECTC).
“It was a big opportunity for us to be able to get the old College Street building back,” Faught said. “I want to thank Mayor Cooper and the city for giving us that opportunity. That allowed us to enlarge our footprint with regards to classroom space for our career tech programs.”
There are a number of things happening in the ECTC.
“We have things like engineering that we’re offering high school students, health occupations, we have a full print shop within that facility,” Faught said. “There’s also a teacher prep program so we can help grow our own teachers. Right now the gifted students are coming over there. So students in grades 3-6 come over four days a week and they get enrichment there.”
The superintendent said there more than 6,800 students — pre-K through 12th grade — and about 5,355 of those are from inside the city limits.
“What we found this year is more and more families are moving inside the city limits and we’re getting more and more of those students and fewer of the kids who are from outside,” Faught said. “But we’re still growing, which is a good problem to have.”
He repeated the system is scheduled to be out of debt by the year 2030. He added that debt-to-student ration Enterprise ranked 15th out of 139 school systems in the state.
He pointed to the new tennis complex and the track and field facility that just hosted the school’s first home meet. He said people ask him why do they projects like this, or why the school plans to add on-campus baseball and softball fields.
“It’s not enough to be a little bit better than your neighboring school systems. We’ve got to always strive to be our very best because our students deserve our best,” Faught said. “… Kids are challenged to meet the demands of a new day. They’re not different than we were when we were growing up, but the world they live in is dramatically different. I’ve said that before.
“The more healthy, wholesome activities that we can get them involved in, maybe they’re not on their phone two hours a day. Maybe they’re involved in something that’s actually going to help them be happier, healthier people when they grow up.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.