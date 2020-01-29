Saying thank you. It’s a lesson everyone should learn early, and the Enterprise City Schools reinforced it at Tuesday night’s school board meeting.
The board approved 12 resignations among its personnel actions. Among those was Chief School Financial Officer Brian Stewart’s resignation from the system, effective Feb. 17.
“He’s served our school system for seven years. He’s done an outstanding job,” Superintendent Greg Faught said. “I want you to know, Brian, I’ve really enjoyed getting to know you, I’ve enjoyed working with you and I can tell you that you’re leaving the school system in fine shape financially and I appreciate everything that you’ve done in guiding us through some difficult times and getting some controls in place that needed to be there.
“We’re certainly on the right track and in good position and I think we’re better for having had you. I appreciate you and I appreciate your friendship.”
Stewart is moving to the Naples, Fla., area where he will be the CFO for Collier County Schools.
At last week’s Update on Education, Faught said the system is on track to be debt-free in 2030.
School Board President Dr. Daniel Whitaker credited that in part to Stewart’s work.
“We are in a great financial state for a school system,” Whitaker said. “That’s largely due to you and the hard work you’ve done. It’s been great. We appreciate you. When I first came on the board there were all these audits and big problems that they had.
“You’ve straightened all those out and fixed all those issues. The last four years of audits, they’ve been minor infractions and nothing big, no major findings. That’s a great job that you did.”
Stewart was quick to share that praise.
“I didn’t do it alone,” the CSFO said. “That was the help of many people throughout the system.”
School Board Vice President Reid Clark thanked Stewart, as well.
“The three years I’ve been here you helped us make some big decisions that couldn’t have been made without the financial situation we’re in and the research you did on all that,” Clark said. “Thank you for’ dumbing it down’ for some of us to understand it. It’s much appreciated.”
The board has already interviewed five candidates to replace Stewart and authorized Whitaker to check references on those candidates at the meeting.
Faught, similar to Clark, said Stewart could communicate very complex financial concepts “in a way that we can understand.”
“The way that he’s been able to structure the way we do business on a day-to-day basis has been extraordinary,” the superintendent said. “He’s ending up in a great place, where I began my teaching career. Naples, Fla., is a great place to live and work. Great weather. I believe he’ll really enjoy it down there. It’s a good opportunity for him.”
The Central Office staff, continuing the thank-you theme, presented gift baskets to the school board — Whitaker, Clark, Rodrick Caldwell, Bob Doerer and Marty Williams. This is School Board Appreciation Month, Faught noted.
The board also heard Harrand Creek Elementary School principal Ronnie Retherford, who introduced February’s Teacher, Staffer and Student of the Month from his school.
Lana Rowlett, a first-grade teacher in her 41st year, is the teacher of the month. Adaline Wiedemann, who works in the front office at Harrand Creek, was recognized. She missed the meeting recovering from knee replacement, but her daughter, Cindy Shirley, represented her.
And the Student of the Month is Isaiah Banister, a sixth grader, who also led the Pledge of Allegiance that opened the meeting. Retherford cited Banister’s accomplishments — he’s on the robotics team, in the choir, is in the Junior Beta Club, is an SGA rep, a member of the Green Team (recycling), and finished in the top three in the school spelling bee.
On top of that, Retherford said, “I don’t think there’s a shy bone in his body.”
“Except right now,” Banister quipped.
The board also heard from Anthony Whitehurst, who was speaking on behalf of friends and family and gave an impassioned talk about the Carroll Street School property, which was founded in 1904 by his great-grandfather, William Montgomery Donald.
“That school was built with blood, sweat and tears and on the backs on donations and the Rosenwald Foundation that build the school that’s there today,” Whitehurst said. “If there’s ever a time, if there’s ever a people that decided that they wanted to right a wrong. …
“It would be an unfair advantage to take someone else’s blood, sweat and tears, their (finances), and sit back and use it as a gift to educate generations and generations of blacks when it was so hard for us to the get the funding from the education board and the state board at that time.
“To take and make a profit and leave out the people that started it all. I have people with me from the Beulah Baptist Church, some who went to that school. We’re asking you to help right a wrong. If you decided to do anything with that property, we’re asking you to return it back to the heirs so we can continue on and making something successful out of that.”
Whitehurst added he didn’t know what the board’s plan was for the property.
Whitaker told him there were no plans for it as of today.
“I don’t want to speak for the board, but I don’t think we would make any decision without that community’s input,” Clark said.
Board member Caldwell voiced his support.
“For you guys to be over there working together, that’s great,” he told Whitehurst and his supporters. “I really believe that it would just speak volumes for that place to be returned back to the people who donated it. I really do. I appreciate you coming to stand before the board and giving your idea.”
The board also approved travel requests and the following personnel actions:
LeaveMegan Bradley, kindergarten teacher at Enterprise Early Education Center, effective Feb. 7 to April 27;
Frances Lee, CNP worker at Pinedale Elementary from Jan. 7-Feb. 10;
Harley Sasser, CNP worker at Dauphin Jr. High from April 6 to May 26.
Violeta Wilkins, ESL aide at Holly Hill Elelmentary from Jan. 10 to April 13.
ResignationsJerad Dyess, agri-science teacher at Enterprise High, effective Jan. 31;
Joseph Edwards, custodian at Holly Hill, effective Jan. 31;
Dustin Hataway, custodian at Harrand Creek, effective Jan. 31;
Annamaria Jones, second grade teacher at Hillcrest Elementary, effective Jan. 31;
Elizabeth Jones, bus driver, effective Jan. 31;
Margarita Melendez, ESL aide, effective Feb. 7;
Lupita Mendoze, ESL specialist, effective Jan. 24;
Angela Oliver, special ed. Nurse/aide at Hillcrest, effective Dec. 20;
George Sheffield, bus driver, effective Dec. 20;
Brian Stewart, CSFO, effective Feb. 17;
Ryleigh Stinson, special ed. Aide at Rucker Boulevard Elementary, effective Dec. 20;
Sonya Yost, bus driver, effective Jan. 13.
RetirementSherrie Jones, instructional aide, Enterprise High, effective Feb. 1;
Janie Wiggins, drivers education teacher, effective June 1.
TransfersWilliam Hope, grounds/maintenance tech, EHS, effective Jan. 29;
Clark Quisenberry, TAP Instructional Aide, EHS, effective Jan. 29;
Susan Wagner, school nurse, EHS, effective Jan. 29.
EmploymentLeslie Elmore, CNP worker, effective Jan. 29;
Michelle Ferguson, CNP worker, Jan. 29;
Eliza Karnicky, CNP worker, effective Feb. 3.
Katrina Blalock, science teacher, Coppinville Jr. High, effective Jan. 6;
Martin Bowen, custodian, Dauphin Jr. High, effective Jan. 29;
Chandler Collins, TAP instructional aide, EHS, effective Feb. 3;
Bryanna Michalak, math teacher, EHS, effective Jan. 6;
Britni Morgan, contract coach, EHS, effective Jan. 29;
Andrew Palmer, agriscience teacher, EHS, effective Jan. 29;
Hannah Still, instructional aide (print shop), EHS, effective Feb. 10;
Tammy Young, special ed. nurse/aide, Hillcrest, effective Jan. 15;
Craig Williams, custodian, Pinedale Elementary, effective Jan. 29;
Nana Alford, special ed. Aide, Rucker Boulevard Elementary, effective Jan. 22;
James Aplin, bus driver, effective Feb. 3;
James Huett, substitute bus driver, effective Jan. 29;
Elizabeth Jones, substitute bus driver, effective Feb. 3;
John McCrummen, bus driver, effective Jan. 29;
Joseph Motley, bus driver, effective Jan. 29;
Betty Winburn, substitute bus driver, effective Jan. 29.
SupplementsGary Dugger, assistant football/strength and conditioning, effective Jan. 6;
Britni Morgan, Winterguard coach, effective 2019-20 school year.
