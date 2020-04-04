April is nationally recognized as Autism Awareness Month, but it is now a locally recognized as well. This year, Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper signed a proclamation that recognizes April as Autism Awareness Month for the city.
A group headed by Shelby Dipilla, a board-certified behavior analyst In applied behavior analysis therapy and director of the Enterprise Autism Social Group, advocated to get the proclamation signed. The proclamation also turned the Boll Weevil blue for April.
On April 2, National Autism Awareness Month, the Boll Weevil turned blue at 7 p.m. This year the event was subtle. There were no people present, but it was streamed live on Facebook.
“We had events planned throughout April to celebrate, but we had to cancel them due to the virus. We are hoping to reschedule the events for the summer,” Dipilla said.
The Boll Weevil will remain blue throughout April to show support for autism awareness. You can also see colorful bows all around the monument. These bows are for Autism Awareness as well.
According to the Autism Society: “The different colors and shapes represent the diversity of the people and families living with the condition. The brightness of the ribbon signals hope — hope that through increased awareness of autism, and through early intervention and access to appropriate services/supports, people with autism will lead full lives able to interact with the world on the own terms.”
In new statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 54 children has been identified with an autism spectrum disorder.
“I feel like with the new numbers released by the CDC that autism impacts more people than we think,” Dipilla said. “We need to support those individuals, and lighting up the monument is a way for the city to say we have your back.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.