Filmore speaks at Enterprise Lions Club meeting

Bill Filmore recently spoke to the Enterprise Lions Club about the Lions High School Leadership Forum, held every June on the campus of Troy University. This year, the Forum celebrated ten years of collaboration with Troy University. The program is a “co-ed, hands-on, first class, weekend-long leadership training opportunity” for high school students in grades 10-12.
Lions clubs from around the state sponsor students, paying their registration fees. This year, 51 clubs sponsored students, and 229 students attended the forum. The Enterprise Lions Club sponsored six students. Twenty-six students from Troy University volunteered to serve as group leaders, and 47 Lions and other volunteers assisted with the three-day forum.
The students and volunteers stay in one of the dorms on campus, attend sessions and programs on campus, and dine in the university dining hall. The students check in on Friday, and over the course of the weekend, they attend group sessions and general sessions featuring leadership and keynote speakers. On Saturday, everyone participates in the Dog Patch Olympic Relays and spend several hours at Camp Butter and Egg, before returning to campus for the evening programs.
Following the Sunday morning inspirational program, two outstanding delegates and one elite group are recognized during the closing session. The outstanding delegates (one male and one female) are awarded $1000 scholarships each. In addition, Troy University offers a $1000 scholarship to any delegate who chooses to attend the University following high school graduation.
Lion Filmore thanked Troy University and Chancellor Jack Hawkins for their cooperation and generosity in hosting the Leadership Forum. He also thanked the local Lions Clubs for sponsoring students and encouraging them to attend the forum.
The 2020 session will be held the weekend of June 19-21. Interested high school students should contact their high school counselors or local Lions Club for information on applying for the program.
The Enterprise Lions Club meets weekly on Wednesday at noon at PoFolks.
