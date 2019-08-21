Final vote tally approved

Enterprise City Clerk/Treasurer Bob Dean, with the assistance of members from the Board of Registrars, canvassed the votes for the Aug. 13 special election regarding Sunday alcohol sales. After provisional ballots, final vote tally showed 1,956 votes for and 468 against Sunday sales. The council approved Resolution 08-20-19 providing for the canvass of votes. Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper and Dean thanked poll workers and all others who assisted in the process.

Tags

Load comments