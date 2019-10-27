Men and women from across the community wear purple to support the fight against cancer. Cancer remains the second leading cause of death in the United States. To fight that statistic, men and women in Coffee County are wearing purple to raise funds and awareness. This year’s Power in Purple campaign will run through Oct. 31.
In its fifth year in Coffee County, a “Dynamic Dozen” of prominent area men and women will take a stand against cancer by supporting the American Cancer Society of Coffee County. Throughout September and October, these Power in Purple candidates will encourage others in their lives and in the community to take action in the fight against cancer by learning more about early detection methods and scheduling cancer screenings.
“In addition to wearing purple and raising awareness about cancer issues these Power in Purple candidates will be raising funds to help the American Cancer Society save more lives from cancer,” said Kimala Marlow, Senior Community Development Manager for the American Cancer Society Relay For Life in Coffee County. “Funds raised allow the Society to be there for those touched by cancer, including those who are currently dealing with a cancer diagnosis and those who may face a diagnosis in the future.”
Travis Parker will be in his third year as the local Chair for the event. Travis was one of the original local “Men in Pink” for two years. He had just lost his wife to Cancer and wanted to “pay it forward” by helping others who were going through what he had just experienced. Ms. Jeniffer Botta of Wayne Farms was added as a Co-chair this year due to her extremely hard work and innovative ideas for fund-raising last year. She was responsible for raising over $9,000 herself. They have been hard at work making appearances on local television and radio stations as well as speaking to various groups about the cause.
“The Dynamic Dozen” of Coffee County this year are: Ken Emerson (Cam’s Cottons), Col. Teresa Townsend (Daleville ROTC), Chad Meeks (SYNOVUS Bank), Dr. Sam Sawyer (Sawyer Surgical Clinic), Chris Rogers (Century 21), Judy Veasy (Wayne Farms), Amanda Scarbrough (Enterprise Rehab Center), Michael Cornett (State Farm Insurance), Mary Parker (Coldwell-Banker), Brooke Campbell (Merle Norman), Clegg Snipes (Whitaker Warren Insurance), and Laura Creazzo (iXL Real Estate).
The original premise was for men only to raise the money and for the money to go towards breast cancer research. After two years, the event was expanded to include women as well and they chose the color purple, the general color for the fight against cancer, as their new logo. The candidates may raise awareness and funds designated to the cancer of their choice.
“If the candidate is passionate about raising money for lung cancer, for example, then the money they raise will be designated towards research and assistance for lung cancer patients”, said Marlow.
For more information, or to donate or help with the campaign this year, contact: Campaign Chairs Travis Parker at 494-7846 or Kimala Marlow 334-618-1442 (kimala.marlow@cancer.org).
