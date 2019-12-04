Local Firehouse Subs franchisee Derick Thomas and partners Keith Burnett and Joel Ellis are celebrating a Customer Appreciation Day on Friday. Guests can visit the Enterprise restaurant and enjoy a Free Firehouse Pair with the purchase of a medium drink. Firehouse Pairs give guests the freedom to pair any small sub with their choice of signature side, including Five-Cheese Mac & Cheese, Firehouse Chili, Side Salad, and Loaded Potato Soup.
Thomas is excited to be back in his home state of Alabama for his first venture into the restaurant industry. During his career in sports administration, he had eaten at Firehouse Subs several times and loved the food. It wasn’t until he learned how the brand gives back to communities and first responders through Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation that he decided to make a career change. Thomas jumped at the opportunity to make a positive impact in his wife’s hometown and be closer to family when he took ownership of the Enterprise Firehouse Subs restaurant in July. He looks forward to serving the Enterprise community through hearty, flavorful food and heartfelt customer service.
A portion of every sale at any Firehouse Subs restaurant in the U.S. benefits Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, supporting the non-profit’s mission of providing lifesaving equipment, funding and education to first responders and public safety organizations across the country. This is thanks to a donation by Firehouse of America LLC resulting in a minimum donation of $1 million dollars to the foundation in 2019.
