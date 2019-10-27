“Big Day Event” on Saturday, Nov. 2 which begins the Missions week-end events.

This is Enterprise First Assembly’s third “Big Day” and they will be giving away to the community a variety of free food for the family. Also, there will be outside games and activities for the children.

Come by visit with our pastors, our church family and stock up with free food. There will be nothing for sale everything will be free for the community.

EFA is located on the by-pass across from Walmart.

