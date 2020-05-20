jrotc photo

Ben and Sheila Watson present Enterprise High School senior Colby Clark with the first JROTC scholarship in honor of the late Joshua Kaleb Watson, a 2014 EHS graduate and Naval Academy graduate who was killed in December during an attack at a Pensacola, Florida military base. The $1,000 scholarship will be funded through donations and EHS and will be awarded annually to an EHS JROTC student who has skills, leadership, recommendations from the community, and who have written an essay. The money will be paid directly to the individual. Pictured are EHS Principal Brent Harrison, SGM Gary Price of the JROTC Wildcat Battalion, Sheila Watson, Clark, Ben Watson, and Colonel Dennis Griffin, a Senior Army Instructor for the JROTC Wildcat Battalion at EHS.

 BY LAREN ALLGOOD/THE LEDGER
