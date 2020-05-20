CAMPBELLSVILLE, Kentucky — The academic honors’ President’s List for the Spring 2020 semester has been announced by Dr. Donna Hedgepath, Campbellsville University’s provost and vice president for academic affairs.
Erica Fisher of Enterprise has been named to Campbellsville University’s President’s List for Spring 2020:
The academic honors’ list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or above for the semester with a course load of at least 12 hours. The Spring 2020 academic honors’ list includes a total of 968 students, with 479 named to the President’s List for achieving a 4.0 grade point average, and 489 named to the Dean’s List for achieving a 3.5 to 3.99 GPA.
