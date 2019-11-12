With one more meeting added to the season tally, the Enterprise Quarterback Club hosted Fox Fleming, the voice of Wildcats football.
Fleming reflected on his own time with the Enterprise High School football program and his journey into broadcasting.
“Often I’m asked why I was not the best athlete that came out of Enterprise High School,” Fleming joked. “Reason one — you have to play. Reason two — I had everything it took; I just lacked size, ability, strength and talent. Other than that I was good. I was fast, because being small I had to run for my life in sporting events I participated in.”
Fleming said he had his first brush with broadcasting in junior college.
“I was in a public relations course,” he said. “We were during an internship at then-WIRB AM. During that I started doing football as their statistician.”
He was later asked to call a junior high game, and in preparation called Carl Stevens — known for his role as the voice of Jordan-Hare Stadium for Auburn University football.
“I called him and said, ‘Mr. Carl, you don’t know me from Adam’s house cat but I’ve been asked to do something and it’s very important to do it right’,” Fleming said. “More importantly, I wanted to know what to say and what not to say. He let me come up to his house about an hour and a half one day, and it was pretty simple — (talk about) who ran it, who tackled, down and distance and then shut the heck up.
“That’s what I’ve followed all of these years. It’s simple, but it works.”
Fleming said there have been a lot of great people to help him in his career and he is thankful for each of them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.