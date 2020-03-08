Members of Flower Lovers Garden Club joined with the 4th grade gifted class at the Enterprise Career and Technology Center, formerly College Street Elementary, to recognize Alabama’s Arbor Week held the last week in February. The students planted a Summer Red Maple and 200 daffodil bulbs. Garden club members on hand included Cathy Brown, Jennie Clark, Don Lassiter, Leigh Cassady, Cyndy Weber and Judy Pippen. The Enterprise Gifted Team of teachers includes Tricia Andress, Marty Dunn, Melissa Kennedy, Connie Thompson and Margie Tyner. The school principal is Leigh Shiver.
