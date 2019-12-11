Flower Lovers Garden Club held its Christmas party Tuesday at the home of its president, Eddie Searcy. Pictured are Jackie Quisenberry (seated, from left), Pansy Elliott, Searcy, (middle) Nancy Kidwell, Cathy Brown, Elna Francis, Ayylson Turnbull, Lynn McCreary, Sylvia McIntosh, Julie Mills, Jan Guice, Harriet Patterson, (back) Leigh Cassady, Cyndy Weber, Debbie Bracewell and Jennie Clark. Anyone interested in being a guest of a FL meeting can call Searcy at 334-464-7273.
