Flower Lovers Garden Club took "a walk in the park" last week. Dale Dickens (center), of the Alabama Forestry Commission, met with the club at Johnny Henderson Park on Highway 167 to discuss the pros of trees, the challenges they face, and the benefits of being designated a "Tree City." After the meeting, Dickens led members through the park's arboretum to identify tree species, discuss their pros and cons, pruning techniques and mulching. The club also enjoyed a picnic lunch provided by Jennie Clark and Cathy Brown. Some of those enjoying the tree tour were (from left) Judy Pippen, Mary Pridgen, Leigh Cassady, Dickens, Becky Haney, Cyndy Weber, Sylvia McIntosh, Sue Neuwein and Don Lassiter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.