Focusing on butterflies
Flower Lovers Garden Club met Tuesday for its regular meeting at the home of Leigh Cassady. The program was a focus on butterflies, their life cycle, and the plants they prefer from larvae to adult. The program was given by Brenda Evans, Advanced Master Gardener, Coffee County, who said there are 84 butterfly species in Alabama. She encouraged the club to plant native plants and reduce the amount of pesticides to encourage butterfly success. Pictured are (from left) Jene Morehouse, co-hostess, Cassady, Evans, and Cyndy Weber, vice president of the club.
