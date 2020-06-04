All six rain gauges with the Choctawhatchee, Pea and Yellow Rivers Watershed Management Authority are still well ahead of their totals from the same five months in 2019.
Folsom Bridge is still leading the way with 25.08 inches so far in 2020. That gauge also had the most rain — 2.8 inches — in May.
Lowry Mill is next at 23.36 inches for 2020, including 2.52 for May.
Other gauges in Coffee County include Big Creek at 23.08 overall and 2.6 in May; New Brockton at 22.56 overall and 2.44 in May; Elba at 22.4 overall and 2.64 in May; Enterprise at 21.80 overall and 2.08 in May.
