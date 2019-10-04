Marriage licenses:
The following is a list of marriage licenses issued in Enterprise between Sept. 23 and Sept. 27, 2019:
Matthew Harold Creech, Sarakatherine Ann Tindol, 9/23/19
Patrick Elliot Key, Brittany Nichol Ferguson, 9/23/19
Catherine Brian Lonidier, Angel Eduardo Dumon-Carrion, 9/23/19
Eric Roland Portman, Pamela Sue Simmons, 9/24/19
Lehman Zellosis V. Smith, Tanya Jean Oliver, 9/24/19
Jason Wayne Reagan, Alison Marie Hawkins, 9/24/19
Richard Acosta Jr., Annabel Guerrero Lujan, 9/25/19
Heather Leann Long, Hayden Michael Nobles, 9/25/19
Cathryn Elizabeth Whitlock, Jordan Lee Walker, 9/25/19
Brandon Lee Smith, Hillary Breana Sasser, 9/26/19
Stevie Lyn Spivey, Brandon Dyson Riley, 9/27/19
Randall Shan Ramsey, Kristine Merritt Hutto, 9/27/19
Business licenses:
The following is a listing of business licenses issued in Enterprise between Sept. 23 and Sept. 27, 2019:
AMC Contracting, 1041 County Road 657, Contractor
Bratwurst Brothers, out of town, Special Events
Crystal Clean Bling, 1590 County Road 546, Special Events
Derek & Rana Brown, 506 E. Hickory Bend Road, Photographer
Emerald Coast Signs, LLC, out of town, Manufacturer
Ivan’s Roofing LLC, out of town, Contractor
Jin Jin Restaurant Inc., 623 Boll Weevil Circle, Suite 7, Restaurant
Made with Friends, 106 Shadow Lane, Retail
Painton’s Hope LLC, 103 Mossey Lane, Retail
Paramount Homes and Development, out of town, Contractor
Toni Appleyard, out of town, Special Events
Weevil Nut Co. LLC, 117 N. Main Street, Suite A, Retail
Real Estate transfers:
The following is a listing of real estate transfers issued in Enterprise between Sept. 23 and Sept. 27, 2019:
Whitni Michael Richard, Regions Bank, $433,000, Legends Subdivision, Block B, Lot 19, 9/23/19
Carol A. Boylston, Quicken Loans, $192,138, Country Club Meadows, Phase 1, Block A, Lot 1, 9/23/19
Brent A. Boozer, JG Wentworth, $169,624, 19/5N/22E, 9/23/19
Ricky L. Peak, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $264,950, Stonechase Subdivision, Phase II, Block B, Lot 6, 9/23/19
Peter B. Smith Cruz, Quicken Loans, $152,367, College Heights Subdivision, 2nd Addition, Block 2, Lot 3, 9/23/19
Sarah Aronack, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $158,000, Valley Hills Subdivision, 3rd Addition, Block E, Lot 1, 9/24/19
James Leroy Reid, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $220,000, Ridgeway Subdivision, Lot 2, 9/24/19
Bruce Harold Taylor, Clear Path Lending, $136,529, Pinehurst Subdivision, Block B, Lot 8, 9/24/19
Christopher B. Fleming, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $254,634, Hunter Ridge Subdivision, Phase III, Lot 13, 9/24/19
Garrett Hunter Weeks, Trust Mack National Bank, $235,966, Oak Ridge Forest, Phase V, Re-Plat, Lot 209, 9/24/19
Jon C. Hunker, E-Mortgage Management LLC, $188,000, Martin Heights Subdivision, 9th Addition, Block D, Lot 8, 9/24/19
Ryan E. Boatright, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $203,030, Cotton Creek Plantation IV, Block N, Lot 1, 9/25/19
Megan Bowden Luker, JFQ Lending, $159,248, Parish Farms, Phase I, Lot 4, 9/25/19
Ralph J. Wright, Freedom Mortgage, $189,749, Indian Lakes Subdivision, 4th Addition, Block E, Lot 12, 9/25/19
Highpointe Enterprises LLC, Wesleyan Investment Found, $500,000, 7/4N.22E, 18/4N/22E, 9/25/19
Willie Borders, Navy Federal Credit Union, $131,671, 12/4N/22E, 9/26/19
Davona Deloach, Envoy Mortgage, $218,960, 23/6N/21E, 9/26/19
Michel Lima, Navy Federal Credit Union, $252,821, Legacy Farms, Phase IV, Block H, Lot 12, 9/26/19
Billy F. Moore, First South Farm Credit, $136,000, 3/5N/21E, 9/26/19
Robert Wayne Parker III, Royal United, $97,200, Martin Heights Subdivision, 7th Addition, Block C, Lot 20, 9/26/19
Maurice P. Pujol, Bank of America N.A., $100,000, Bridlewood Farms Subdivision, Phase II, Lot 1, 9/26/19
Erin C. Seitzinger, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., $131,313, Cotton Creek Plantation, Phase V, Block Q, Lot 21, Lot 22, 9/26/19
Darvius Lorice Catron, Freedom Mortgage, $216,339, Legacy Farms, Phase II, Block D, Lot 14, 9/27/19
Gerald Edward Lucier II, Springs EQ LLC, $20,000, Martin Heights Subdivision, 4th Addition, Block B, Lot 1, 9/27/19
Suzanne L. Whittaker, Trinity Bank, $215,000, Creek Pointe Subdivision, Block B, Lot 33, 9/27/19
Thelma Knight Jr., All In Credit Union, $95,500, 23/4N/22E, 9/27/19
Gwendolyn Gilley Construction, The Samson Banking Company, $215,000, Landing, Block B, Lot 6, 9/27/19
Michael Rhame, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $204,298, Shell Landing Subdivision, Phase II, Block B, Lot 19, 9/27/19
Wallace Maxwell Bruce, Citizens Bank, $391,000, Timber Creek, Lot 7, 9/27/19
Justin L. Davenport, Franklin Synergy Bank, $131,920, Indian Creek Subdivision, Phase II, Block B, Lot 13, 9/27/19
