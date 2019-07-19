Marriage licenses:
The following is a list of marriage licenses issued in Enterprise between July 8 and July 12, 2019:
Willie Wilbur Phillips, Victoria Lynn Alred, 7/8/19
Kevin Hunter Boswell, Marlee Cierra Owen, 7/8/19
Christopher William Hendrix, Lawren Michelle Duplesis, 7/8/19
Linda Cristal Rivera, Fernando Ameca Alvarado, 7/10/19
Hanley Elizabeth Spencer, Bryson Lee Gilley, 7/10/19
Samuel Dean Hunter, Racxhel Renee Long, 7/11/19
Christopher Benjamin Bruno, Maggie Ann Seeger, 7/12/19
James Lewis Grandchamp, McKenzie Kirstin Hudgins, 7/12/19
Richard Bradley Galligan, Chariti Breann Holler, 7/12/19
Annalicia Latavia Grant, Arone Quintez Walker, 7/12/19
Shaun Ian Blayer, Elise Erin Prusaczyk, 7/12/19
Gregory Scott Majors, Heather Renee Bottoms, 7/12/19
Adam Lance Sherrer, Donna Jo Pike, 7/12/19
Business licenses:
The following is a listing of business licenses issued in Enterprise between July 8 and July 12, 2019:
9W Halo Op Co., LP, out of town, Retail
Celestial Glenn, 2381 Highway 167 South, Massage Therapist
Chamber Lawn Care & Landscape, out of town, Lawn Care
Cloudcall Inc., out of town, Telecommunications
Dishunn Harris, 203 Coral Way, Retail
Dolgencorp, LLC, 6902 Shellfield Road, Retail
Duke’s Dog’s LLC, 702 W. Lee Street, Restaurant
Hunter Eagle Nation, out of town, Retail
Man-Madez, 2893 County Road 156, Service
Wendy’s #305, 1002 Fort Rucker Boulevard, Restaurant
Yoli’s Cleaning Services, out of town, Service
Real Estate transfers:
The following is a listing of real estate transfers issued in Enterprise between July 8 and July 12, 2019:
William E. Hughes, First Savings Bank, $228,059, Cotton Creek Plantation IV, Block G, Lot 18, 7/8/19
Mark John Hampton, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $203,674, 26/5N/21E, 7/8/19
Gary L. Womack Jr., Envoy Mortgage LTD., $270,000, Curington Farm Subdivision, Phase II, Block A, Lot 11, 7/8/19
Cecil Leigh Bright, First National Bank of Brundidge, $65,000, 32/6N/22E, 7/8/19
Samuel Goodson, Trinity Bank, $20,000, 26/5N/22E, 7/8/19
Forrest E. Johnson, New Day Financial, $199,499, Forest Park, 6th Addition, Block B, Lot 4, 7/9/19
Paul Hutto Construction LLC, State Bank & Trust Company, $79,000, Legacy Farms, Phase V, Block K, Lot 1, Lot 2, 7/9/19
Christopher Allen Whitehead, Envoy Mortgage LTD., $149,000, JE Morgan, 2nd Addition, Lot 13, 7/9/19
Brandon Hampson, PennyMac Loan Services LLC, $233,164, Dupree Pointe Subdivision, Lot 15, 7/9/19
James F. Shiver III, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., $54,000, Shell Heights Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block A, Lot 15, 7/9/19
Charles Merell Littlejohn, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., $177,000, Regency Heights Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block E, Lot 1, 7/9/19
Timothy T. Lowery, Quicken Loans Inc., $151,300, Indian Springs Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block D, Lot 2, 7/9/19
John Brinkley, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $295,000, Sommer Brooke Subdivision, Phase III, Block A, Lot 48, 7/9/19
Jason K. Brunson, E Mortgage Management LLC, $241,544, Oak Ridge Forest Subdivision, Phase IX, Lot 156, 7/9/19
David B, Hall, Envoy Mortgage LTD, $121,212, Willow Bend Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block D, Lot 3, 7/9/19
Bruce L. Jones Jr., Envoy Mortgage LTD., $305,000, Bridlewood Farms, Phase III, Lot 18, 7/9/19
CGP Enterprise TB LLC, Iberiabank, $1,840,000, 15/4N/22E, 7/9/19
John Rodgers Morgan III, E Mortgage Management LLC, $236,634, Hunter Ridge Subdivision, Block B, Lot 2, 7/10/19
Lynn Keith Carmichael, State Bank & Trust Company, $163,525.49, 23/5N/21E, 7/10/19
Carissa McGaw, Axes Bank, $104,500, Wakefield Subdivision, Block B, Lot 7, 7/10/19
Brett A. Rogers, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., $119,790, Willow Bend Subdivision, Block B, Lot 6, 7/10/19
Donald J. Page Jr., Quicken Loans Inc., $291,500, Oak Ridge Forest Subdivision, Phase II, Lot 72, 7/10/19
Jordan Travis Ochsner, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $204,500, Valley Stream Gardens Subdivision, Block C, Lot 4, 7/11/19
Eddie Jerome Chambers, First National Bank of Hartford, $23,000, 33/4N/22E, 7/12/19
Gabrielee A. Love, USAA Federal Savings Bank, $182,500, Briarhill Acres Subdivision, Block A, Lot 2, 7/12/19
Joseph W. Culbert, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., $100,000, Nance Estates Subdivision, Block G, Lot 15, 7/12/19
Robert A. Hagler, Nations Reliable Lending LLC, $159,595, Wynnfield Place Subdivision, Block D, Lot 1, 7/1/19
Matthew Little, Envoy Mortgage LTD., $262,525, Country Club Meadows, Phase 1, Block B, Lot 17, 7/12/19
Kevin Cummings, USAA Federal Savings Bank, $330,560, Shell Landing East, Phase II, Block B, Lot 2, 7/12/19
Bryce L. Harmon, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $250,267, Turtleback Subdivision, Block A, Lot 1, 7/12/19
Wester Holdings LLC, Trinity Bank, $174,431.74, 16/4N/22E, 7/12/19
Julio Hernandez, Guaranteed Rate, Inc., $168,547, Mayberry Place, Phase I, Block C, Lot 2, 7/12/19
