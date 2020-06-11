Marriage LicensesThe following is a list of marriage licenses issued in Enterprise between June 1 and June 5:

Anthony Justin Grubb and Samatha Katie Childs, 06/01/2020.

Nicolas Anton Volk-Perez and Abbey Catherine Robinson, 06/01/2020.

Katherine Marie Pollard and Tyler Jon Houk, 06/01/2020.

Payton Edward Jendrey and Shaylee Grace Henderson, 06/01/2020.

Lisa Anne Dueker and Sean Andrew Lucas, 06/01/2020.

Ravine Leavins Abousoud and John Robinson Turner, 06/01/2020.

Zachary Bryant Stossel and Jessica Courtland Lowndes, 06/01/2020.

Robert Michael Martinez and Ivy Marianna Stone, 06/02/2020.

Kaya Rain Frusha and Michael Anthony Villarreal, 06/02/2020.

Cody Benjamin Lewis and Autumn Taylor Funderburg, 06/03/2020.

Sloan Nicole Owsley and Bryan Don Meyer, 06/04/2020.

Joseph Jovan Bailey and Francesca Alex Blanchard, 06/04/2020.

Meshad Darrell Bullock and Dichanta Lamara J. Ramsey, 06/05/2020.

Kristine Anne Huntzinger and Jeremy Ian Swasey, 06/05/2020.

Jared Tyler Kreuzer and Ambrosia Marie Romo, 06/05/2020.

Real Estate TransfersThe following is a list of real estate transfers issued in Enterprise between June 1 and June 5:

Shawn M. Werder, Mers Inc., $146,300, Indian Lakes Subdivision, Block B, Lot 3.

Charlyn G. Anderson, Mers Inc., $116,850, Yarbrough & Warren Re-subdivision, Block 1, Lot 5.

Amanda L. Kelley, Mers Inc., $112,000, Willow Bend Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block E, Lot 3.

Joshua L. King, Mers Inc., $121,884, Martin Heights, 4th Addition, Block F, Lot 2.

Archie E. Wood, William J. Wood, $77,000, Campbell Commercial Park, Block A, Lot 6, 7.

Travis L. Housekeeper, Mers Inc., $244,497, Valley Hills, 14th Addition, Block B, Lot 6.

Wayne Ming, Wells Fargo Bank N A, $292,500, 19/5N/22E.

Ronald V. Shaw, Jr., Mers Inc., $166,920, Clubview Estates, Phase III, Block D, Lot 2.

Tucker B. Weeks, All In Credit Union, $95,695, Conner Subdivision, Block B, Lot 4.

Vernon W. Smith, Mers Inc., $187,736, Valley Stream Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block G, Lot 1.

Douglas R. Echols, Bank of America NA, $161,500, Valley Hills Subdivision, 10th Addition, Block B, Lot 4, 3.

Brett Horner, Mers Inc., $365,690, 14/3N/20E.

Eric D. Sikes, Mers Inc., $246,568, Stonechase Subdivision, Phase II, Block C, Lot 24.

John Griggs & Associates, PeopleSouth Bank, $300,000, The Lakes, Block A, Lot 32.

Christopher A. McFarland, Mers Inc., $267,934, Valley Stream Subdivision, 8th Addition, Block C, Lot 8.

Jeffery W. Forehand, BankPlus, $280,669.11, 19/5N/22E.

Elizabeth G. Ellis, Mers Inc., $93,136, Sunset Hills Subdivision, Block C, Lot 10.

Kaleb T. Wimberly, Mers Inc., $194,000, Bridlewood Farms Subdivision, Phase II, Lot 41.

Joseph O. Sanchez, Mers Inc., $204,309, Valley Streams Garden Subdivision, Block C, Lot 2.

Ivan A. Rivera-Soto, Mers Inc., $129,771, 32/6N/22E.

Ana Ryals, Mers Inc., $230,149, Turtleback Subdivision, Block B, Lot 6.

Michael Hutka, Mers Inc., $220,255, Curington Farm Subdivision, Phase 1, Block B, Lot 9.

Reddee LLC, David W. McDonald, $105,000, Forest Park Subdivision, 6th Addition, Block B, Lot 5.

David R. Doig, Navy Federal Credit Union, $373,000, Honeysuckle Hills Subdivision, Phase III, Block B, Lot 7, 8.

Joshua H. Haffner, Regions Bank, $96,000, 32/4N/21E.

Chad C. Fenner, Mers Inc., $208,000, Cotton Creek Plantation IV, Block H, Lot 27.

Bess Construction Service, Troy Bank and Trust Company, $70,349.40, Harrand Creek Estates, 7th Addition, Block F, Lot 10.

Cheryl L. Lloyd, Mers Inc., $233,618, Valley Stream Subdivision, 6th Addition, Block D, Lot 12.

Chelsea Walker, Mers Inc., $107,350, Eagle Landing Townhomes, Block A, Lot 14.

Blake W. Turner, Mers Inc., $160,611, Hillcrest Subdivision, Block A, Lot 16.

Steven G. Predico, Mers Inc., $200,984, Omni Subdivision, Block F, Lot 10.

Paul L. Kalagian, Mers Inc., $119,761, Valley Hills Subdivision, Block F, Lot 2.

Jeffrey S. Turner, Mers Inc., $186,597, Pinehurst Subdivision, Block C, Lot 7.

Nicholas L. Bruce, Mers Inc., $162,640, Indian Springs Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block B, Lot 5.

Kenneth A. Addy, Regions Bank, $250,800, 11/4N/21E.

Steve H. Resteivo, Mers Inc., $190,178, 17/4N/22E.

Garrett R. Haury, Mers Inc., $205,780, Harrand Creek Estates, 2nd Addition, Block A, Lot 35.

Craig A. Upchurch, Mers Inc., $371,924, Birchwood Subdivision, Block A, Lot 11.

Thomas T. Anderson, Troy Bank and Trust Company, $422,500, Country Club Estates, Lot 41, Lot 42.

Dustin M. Duncan, Mers Inc., $138,600, Hampton Place Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 4.

Joshua J. Dellavecchia, Mers Inc., $177,300, Indian Lakes Subdivision, 2nd Addition, Block A, Lot 11.

Randy Stockam, Mers Inc., $241,000, 25/3N/22E.

Nicholas A. Oredson, Mers Inc., $263,662, Turtleback Subdivision, Block E, Lot 14.

David W. Lockwood, Mers Inc., $240,405, Brookwood Subdivision, Block E, Lot 8.

