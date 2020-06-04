Marriage LicensesThe following is a list of marriage licenses issued in Enterprise between May 25 and May 29:
Joseph George Waller and Kylee Miran Vangorder, 05/26/2020.
Catherine Page Howell and Chance Steven Mathias, 05/26/2020.
Madalyn Makenzie Kingsbury and Jeff Franklin Johnson, II, 05/26/2020.
Marshall Eugene Adams, II and Tonia Lynn Rogers, 05/26/2020.
Windy Ann Joyner and Kevin Christopher Johnson, 05/26/2020.
Pavanta Laquille Davis and Marishia Mariah Johnson, 05/26/2020.
Jamison Art Mathis and Haleigh Deanna Sundy, 05/28/2020.
Joseph Benjamin Sicilia and Shelby Lauren Hume, 05/28/2020.
Daniel Aaron Harrelson and Lauren Elizabeth Sutley, 05/29/2020.
Real Estate Transfers
The following is a list of real estate transfers issued in Enterprise between May 25 and May 29:
Gina L. Vaughan, Mers Inc., $178,787, Valley Hills Subdivision, 6th Addition, Block E, Lot 14, Lot 15.
Timothy T. Lowery, Mers Inc., $153,033, Indian Springs Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block B, Lot 2.
Joyce Morris, Mers Inc., $160,067, Wakefield Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block G, Lot 8, Lot 9.
Brandon C. Delk, Mers Inc., $185,762, Martin Heights Subdivision, 6th Addition, Block A, Lot 3.
Christopher D. Briggum, Mers Inc., $220,000, Curington Farm Subdivision, Phase 1, Block A, Lot 38.
Robert B. Thompson, Jr., Mers Inc., $124,444, Martin Heights Subdivision, 7th Addition, Block B, Lot 8.
Jonathan D. Markham, Mers Inc., $264,000, 13/3N/21E.
Billy Cotter Construction, River Bank & Trust, Woodland Park Subdivision, Phase III, Block A, Lot 56.
Eric Solomon, River Bank & Trust, $161,500, Clubview Estates, Phase I, Block A, Lot 8.
Barbara A. Steger, Mers Inc., $262,850, Shell Landing Subdivision, Block A, Lot 7.
Andy A. Johnson, Mers Inc., $176,558, Harrand Creek Estates, 3rd Addition, Block F, Lot 14.
Arnold L. Woodham, Mers Inc., $308,000, 19/4N/21E.
Michael J. Walden, Solutions First Federal Credit, $117,000, Cotton Creek Plantation, Phase V, Block Q, Lot 12, Lot 13.
Margaret J. Amadei, Mers Inc., $300,127, Shell Landing East, Phase II, Block A, Lot 2.
Shawn C. McKay, Mers Inc., $275,872, Shell Landing East, Phase I, Block D, Lot 9.
Jonathan M. Spikes, Mers Inc., $336,537, Ridge at Stephens Farm, Phase III, Block A, Lot 7.
Robert Gordon, BankPlus, $71,395.10, Lakes Subdivision, Block A, Lot 35.
Brittany M. Pursell, Mers Inc., $126,663, Martin Heights Subdivision, 5th Addition, Block A, Lot 1.
Harold R. Franklin, Mers Inc., $140,000, Hampton Place, Phase II, Lot 25.
A & B Construction and Renovation, Troy Bank and Trust Company, $314,425.50, Lakes Subdivision, Block C, Lot 2.
Jason E. Cooley, Mers Inc., $230,000, Valley Stream Gardens Subdivision, Block D, Lot 2.
Janet C. Rascoe, Mers Inc., $127,000, 25/3N/22E.
Dillon F. Thiel, Mers Inc., $212,169, Tartan Pines Golf Community, Phase II, Block G, Lot 16.
Roy L. Delaney, Jr., Mers Inc., $208,002, Cotton Creek Plantation, Phase I, Block C, Lot 7.
James M. Gillhouse, Mers Inc., $277,450, Alpha Heights Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block C, Lot 7.
William K. Anger, Mers Inc., $137,000, Clubview Estates Subdivision, Phase 1, Block C, Lot 11.
Huy Q. N. Nguyen, River Bank & Trust, $231,069.65, Legacy Farms, Phase V, Block K, Lot 1.
S & T Homes LLC, BankPlus, $238,400, Gateway Estates IV, Lot 1.
Meredith M. Hamilton, Mers Inc., $327,211, Tartan Pines Golf Community, Phase II, Block E, Lot 58.
Timothy A. Blackstock, Mers Inc., $356,250, Cotton Creek Plantation, Phase I, Block B, Lot 17.
Michael Stettner, Mers Inc., $173,850, Indian Creek Subdivision, Phase 1, Block A, Lot 2.
Robert Evans, Mers Inc., $69,150, 9/4N/22E.
