Marriage LicensesThe following is a list of marriage licenses issued in Enterprise between May 18 and May 22:
Matthew Isaiah Swanson and Briana Leanna Herr, 05/18/2020.
Benjamin Vidal McCray and Gidget Terese Turner, 05/18/2020.
Mark Richard Bleavins and Kendra Lamayn Littlejohn, 05/21/2020.
Lee Larue Kelley and Miguel Jaquez, 05/22/2020.
Real Estate TransfersThe following is a list of real estate transfers issued in Enterprise between May 18 and May 22:
Joseph H. Peeples, IV, Mers Inc., $390,000, 36/5N/21E.
Evelyn Mueller, Mers Inc., $146,927, Jordyn Place, Replat, Block A, Lot 43.
Lawrence Vasilevich, Mers Inc., $135,000, Cotton Creek Plantation, Phase 1, Lot N-12.
Kevin Yoakum, Mers Inc., $127,000, 10/4N/21E, 11/4N/21E.
Trevor A. Diaz, Mers Inc., $141,800, Hampton Place, Phase 11, Lot 24.
John Griggs & Associates, BankPlus, $320,000, Lakes Subdivision, Block C, Lot 4.
Severt Roen, Mers Inc., $444,717, Legends Subdivision, Block B, Lot 8.
Manjinder Singh, Navy Federal Credit Union, $92,070, Sandy Oaks Estates Subdivision, Block B, Lot 13.
Christopher D. Gagnon, Mers Inc., $184,408, Valley Chase Subdivision, Block D, Lot 51.
Bradley Courtway, Mers Inc., $169,904, Alpha Heights, 1st Addition, Block A, Lot 8.
Henry J. Van Brussel, Mers Inc., $189,225, Legacy Farms Subdivision, Phase II, Block D, Lot 11.
New Vision Home Builder LLC, Townsend Building Supply, $115,226.73, 3/3N/22E.
Rodney A. Dippel, Mers Inc., $286,375, Bridlewood Farms Subdivision, Phase III, Lot 15.
Christopher P. Solomon, All In Credit Union, $31,500, Barney’s Country Estates, Lot 24, 23.
William McCreary, Mers Inc., $145,000, Indian Springs Subdivision, Block A, Lot 1.
Bradley V. Bowers, Mers Inc., $185,600, Wellborn Way Subdivision, Lot 5.
Anton Lecky, Mers Inc., $78,300, Foxhill Commons, Phase II, Block A, Lot 24.
Howard A. Cox, Mers Inc., $199,000, Paschal Farms Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 12.
Brandon M. Maloy, Mers Inc., $329,966, Stonechase Subdivision, Phase II, Block C, Lot 18.
Katelin B. Davis, All In Credit Union, $76,950, Foxhill Commons Subdivision, Block A, Lot 32.
Kristopher Christl, Mers Inc., $259,766, Shell Landing East, Phase 1, Block D, Lot 16.
Danielle R. Daniels, Mers Inc., $139,428, Heritage Heights Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block D, Lot 11.
Carla L. Jordan, Mers Inc., $313,700, Ridge at Stephens Farm, Phase 1, Block B, Lot 1.
Danny W. Weeks, Mers Inc., $225,984, Hunter Ridge Subdivision, Block C, Lot 10.
Wesley Foster, Mers Inc., $164,875, Hunter Ridge Subdivision, Block C, Lot 13.
James L. Heaton, Mers Inc., $182,000, Clubview Estates, Phase V, Block C, Lot 10.
Church on Boll Weevil Circle, Troy Bank and Trust Company, $478,661, 7/4N/22E.
Greater Holy Temple Church, Troy Bank and Trust Company, $35,922.25, 36/5N/21E.
Daniel J. Parks, Jr., Mers Inc., $140,000, Clubview Estates, Phase IV, Block C, Lot 3.
Paula H. Olson, Mers Inc., $189,900, Country Club Meadows, Phase 1, Block B, Lot 6.
Kenneth D. Talley, Mers Inc., $192,000, Valley Hills, 1st Addition, Block F, Lot 4.
Florence Turner, Mers Inc., $142,538, Woodland Park Subdivision, Phase 1, Block B, Lot 5.
Samuel J. Heath, Mers Inc., $162,768, Creek Pointe Subdivision, Block C, Lot 21.
Brian A. O’Connell, Mers Inc., $317,732, Ridge at Stephens Farm, Phase 1, Block C, Lot 6.
Robert H. Oborne, Mers Inc., $145,266, Hampton Place Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 19.
Allison P. Moore, Mers Inc., $98,188, Pine Dale Subdivision, Replat, Lot 9.
Rickey T. Green, Alabama AG Credit FLCA, $28,400, 27/4N/21E.
Rachael Faulkner, Mers Inc., $66,975, 20/4N/22E.
Spence C. Walker, Mers Inc., $201,010, Kelley Addition, Block C, Lot 1.
