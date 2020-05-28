Marriage LicensesThe following is a list of marriage licenses issued in Enterprise between May 18 and May 22:

Matthew Isaiah Swanson and Briana Leanna Herr, 05/18/2020.

Benjamin Vidal McCray and Gidget Terese Turner, 05/18/2020.

Mark Richard Bleavins and Kendra Lamayn Littlejohn, 05/21/2020.

Lee Larue Kelley and Miguel Jaquez, 05/22/2020.

Real Estate TransfersThe following is a list of real estate transfers issued in Enterprise between May 18 and May 22:

Joseph H. Peeples, IV, Mers Inc., $390,000, 36/5N/21E.

Evelyn Mueller, Mers Inc., $146,927, Jordyn Place, Replat, Block A, Lot 43.

Lawrence Vasilevich, Mers Inc., $135,000, Cotton Creek Plantation, Phase 1, Lot N-12.

Kevin Yoakum, Mers Inc., $127,000, 10/4N/21E, 11/4N/21E.

Trevor A. Diaz, Mers Inc., $141,800, Hampton Place, Phase 11, Lot 24.

John Griggs & Associates, BankPlus, $320,000, Lakes Subdivision, Block C, Lot 4.

Severt Roen, Mers Inc., $444,717, Legends Subdivision, Block B, Lot 8.

Manjinder Singh, Navy Federal Credit Union, $92,070, Sandy Oaks Estates Subdivision, Block B, Lot 13.

Christopher D. Gagnon, Mers Inc., $184,408, Valley Chase Subdivision, Block D, Lot 51.

Bradley Courtway, Mers Inc., $169,904, Alpha Heights, 1st Addition, Block A, Lot 8.

Henry J. Van Brussel, Mers Inc., $189,225, Legacy Farms Subdivision, Phase II, Block D, Lot 11.

New Vision Home Builder LLC, Townsend Building Supply, $115,226.73, 3/3N/22E.

Rodney A. Dippel, Mers Inc., $286,375, Bridlewood Farms Subdivision, Phase III, Lot 15.

Christopher P. Solomon, All In Credit Union, $31,500, Barney’s Country Estates, Lot 24, 23.

William McCreary, Mers Inc., $145,000, Indian Springs Subdivision, Block A, Lot 1.

Bradley V. Bowers, Mers Inc., $185,600, Wellborn Way Subdivision, Lot 5.

Anton Lecky, Mers Inc., $78,300, Foxhill Commons, Phase II, Block A, Lot 24.

Howard A. Cox, Mers Inc., $199,000, Paschal Farms Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 12.

Brandon M. Maloy, Mers Inc., $329,966, Stonechase Subdivision, Phase II, Block C, Lot 18.

Katelin B. Davis, All In Credit Union, $76,950, Foxhill Commons Subdivision, Block A, Lot 32.

Kristopher Christl, Mers Inc., $259,766, Shell Landing East, Phase 1, Block D, Lot 16.

Danielle R. Daniels, Mers Inc., $139,428, Heritage Heights Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block D, Lot 11.

Carla L. Jordan, Mers Inc., $313,700, Ridge at Stephens Farm, Phase 1, Block B, Lot 1.

Danny W. Weeks, Mers Inc., $225,984, Hunter Ridge Subdivision, Block C, Lot 10.

Wesley Foster, Mers Inc., $164,875, Hunter Ridge Subdivision, Block C, Lot 13.

James L. Heaton, Mers Inc., $182,000, Clubview Estates, Phase V, Block C, Lot 10.

Church on Boll Weevil Circle, Troy Bank and Trust Company, $478,661, 7/4N/22E.

Greater Holy Temple Church, Troy Bank and Trust Company, $35,922.25, 36/5N/21E.

Daniel J. Parks, Jr., Mers Inc., $140,000, Clubview Estates, Phase IV, Block C, Lot 3.

Paula H. Olson, Mers Inc., $189,900, Country Club Meadows, Phase 1, Block B, Lot 6.

Kenneth D. Talley, Mers Inc., $192,000, Valley Hills, 1st Addition, Block F, Lot 4.

Florence Turner, Mers Inc., $142,538, Woodland Park Subdivision, Phase 1, Block B, Lot 5.

Samuel J. Heath, Mers Inc., $162,768, Creek Pointe Subdivision, Block C, Lot 21.

Brian A. O’Connell, Mers Inc., $317,732, Ridge at Stephens Farm, Phase 1, Block C, Lot 6.

Robert H. Oborne, Mers Inc., $145,266, Hampton Place Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 19.

Allison P. Moore, Mers Inc., $98,188, Pine Dale Subdivision, Replat, Lot 9.

Rickey T. Green, Alabama AG Credit FLCA, $28,400, 27/4N/21E.

Rachael Faulkner, Mers Inc., $66,975, 20/4N/22E.

Spence C. Walker, Mers Inc., $201,010, Kelley Addition, Block C, Lot 1.

