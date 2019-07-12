Marriage licenses:
The following is a list of marriage licenses issued in Enterprise between July 1 and July 5, 2019:
Jacob Riley Holmes, Lacy Ann Stafford, 7/1/19
Johnny Lynn Epperson, Debra Sue Hall, 7/3/19
Connor Mark Mulholand, Stephanie Marie Robinson, 7/3/19
Vanessa Grimes Kealoha, Charles Anthony Birdno, 7/3/19
William Keith Hodge, Beverly Jane Stuckey, 7/3/19
Business licenses:
The following is a listing of business licenses issued in Enterprise between July 1 and July 5, 2019:
American Tennis Courts, Inc., out of town, Contractor
Classical Conversations, Incorporation, out of town, Education Service
Firehouse Subs, 607 Boll Weevil Circle E, Restaurant
Gardner Woodworks, 216 Yellowleaf Drive, Contractor
Glow on the Go, out of town, Car Wash
JT Painting Services, 810 Simmons Street, Painting, Wall Covering
New York Customs, LLC, out of town Automotive
Southern Gravesite Services, 3921 County Road 708, Miscellaneous Personal Service
Real Estate transfers:
The following is a listing of real estate transfers issued in Enterprise between July 1 and July 5, 2019:
Shannon Rae Jester, Renasant Bank, $108,080, Eagle Landing Townhomes, Block D, Lot 2, 7/1/9
Randall C. McCollough, Flagstar Bank, $246,000, Huntington Ridge subdivision, Phase II, Block A, Lot 16, 7/1/19
Jason Wayne Jones, Avadian Credit Union, $25,000, 22/5N/21E, 27/5N/21E, 7/1/19
Kevin E. Schultz, Avadian Credit Union, $40,000, Cold Water Creek Subdivision, Lot 21, 7/1/19
RBI Builders LLC, State Bank & Trust Company, $156,000, Valley Stream Gardens Subdivision, Block C, Lot 13, 7/1/19
Billy Cotter Construction, State Bank & Trust company, $142,400, Woodland Park, Phase III, Block A, Lot 60, 7/1/19
Darreld G. Jesson, Quicken Loans Inc., $96,482, Shell Heights Subdivision, 2nd Addition, Block A, Lot 8, 7/2/19
Dustin Harkness, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $361,550, Bridlewood Farms Subdivision, Phase III, Lot 18, 7/2/19
Jared p. Morris, Envoy Mortgage LTD, $276,844, Ridge at Stephens Farm, Phase II, Block D, Lot 9, 7/2/19
Kristin D. Hughes, Envoy Mortgage LTD, $221,062, Legacy Farms, Phase II, Block F, Lot 5, 7/2/19
Heather Small, Raymond Jones Bank N.A., $212,000, Norshell Subdivision, Lot A Lot B, 7/2/19
Brandon L. Johnson, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $168,379, Valley Stream Subdivision, 3rd Addition, Block G, Lot 1, 7/2/19
Daron T. Hankins, Envoy Mortgage LTD, $305,000, Bridlewood Farms Subdivision, Phase III, Lot 17, 7/2/19
Luis Carlos Chi-Martinez, Envoy Mortgage LTD, $179,000, Shell Landing Subdivision, Phase I, Block D, Lot 1, 7/2/19
Joshua Stephen Pcsolyar, All In Credit Union, $136,000, Quail Hollow Subdivision, Phase 1, Block A, Lot 1, 7/2/19
Elizabeth M. Taylor, Freedom Mortgage Corp., $160,515, Valley Hills Subdivision, 8th Addition, Block G, Lot 5, 7/3/19
Gary L. Rozewicz, Envoy Mortgage LTD, $170,000, Curington Farms Subdivision, Phase 1, Block 8, Lot 2, 7/3/19
Anthony Minkler, Navy Federal Credit Union, $318,725, 10/4N/21E, 7/3/19
Jennifer Stinson, Synovus Bank, $300,000, Creeke Pointe Subdivision, Block A, Lot 20, 7/3/19
Jason Dylan Breitenbach, All In Credit Union, $34,504, Legacy Farms, Phase II, Block A, Lot 13, 7/3/19
