Marriage licenses:
The following is a list of marriage licenses issued in Enterprise between June 24 and June 28, 2019:
Gene Wade Campbell, Heather Elizabeth Parker, 6/24/19
Donovan Trey Goyne, Kelsiann Setsuko Echavaria, 6/25/19
Thomas Jerry Bedsole Jr., Sabrina Nicole Hallford, 6/25/19
Tommy Lee Stuckey, Kathy Miller Ingram, 6/26/19
Cornelia Lane, Leroy Coleman, 6/26/19
Jeffery Jameson Bennett, Cintia Sha’Dawn Johnson, 6/26/19
Lewis Michael Henry, Jessica Helen Lascano, 6/27/19
Marcus Depriest Morning, Mikayla Karol Kennedy, 6/27/19
Harvey Burk Boyce, Kimberly Nicole Saad, 6/27/19
Tamara Sue Riggars, Kresta Lorraine Farr, 6/27/19
Cynthia Lashea Rhett, Lorenzo Deshion Perry, 6/28/19
Kenneth James Younce, Dianne Scarborough Jones, 6/28/19
Kennith Fleming, Starlet Aundrel Myles, 6/28/19
Business licenses:
The following is a listing of business licenses issued in Enterprise between June 24 and June 28, 2019:
Barber’s Tree Service, out of town, Tree service
Chocolate city Oyster Bar and Grill, 513 Daleville Ave., Lounge, Bar
D.L. Acton Construction Company Inc., out of town, Contractor
Florida Crafty Chick, out of town, Special Events
Fresh Vapes, 218 S. Main Street, Retail
Lili’s Beauty and Barber, 601 E. Lee Street, Beauty Shop
Real Estate transfers:
The following is a listing of real estate transfers issued in Enterprise between June 24 and June 28, 2019:
Robert H. Mease, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $89,351, Wakefield Subdivision, Block C, Lot 57, 6/24/19
Judith McDuffie, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., $105,000, Indian Springs Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block C, Lot 5, 6/24/19
David Lee Middleton, United Wholesale Mortgage, $288,063, Curington Farm Subdivision, Phase II, Block F, Lot 14, 6/24/19
Kelly W. Dannen, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $123,717, Idlewood Subdivision, Block A, Lot 2, 6/24/19
Gene Edward Bearman, Clear Path Lending, $173,100, Country Club Meadows, Phase 1, Block C, Lot 2, 6/25/19
Schuyler J. McKenzie, Fairway Independent Mortgage, $93,750, Chateau Courts Subdivision, 2nd Addition, Block A, Lot 3, 6/25/19
Wayne A. Largent, Housing & Urban Development, $21,253.05, Fairfield Estates, Phase Four, Block D, Lot 12, 6/25/19
Lashonda S. Cole, E Mortgage Management LLC, $120,832, Forest Park Subdivision, Block D, Lot 5, 6/26/19
Paul Robert Kasper, Network Capital Funding Corp., $165,973, Forest Park Subdivision, Block H, Lot 5, 6/26/19
Rebecca L. Callahan, Flagstar Bank FSB, $30,000, Oakridge Forest Subdivision, Phase IV, Lot 100, 6/26/19
Norman Riley Construction, State Bank & Trust Company, $184,000, Stonechase Subdivision, Phase II, Block C, Lot 23, 6/26/19
Gregory P. Houston, Envoy Mortgage, $344,400, Turtleback Subdivision, Block B, Lot 2, 6/26/19
Jennifer Lynn Burgans, Envoy Mortgage, $179,900, Mayberry Place, Phase II, Block B, Lot 32, 6/26/19
Anthony C. Edwards, PennyMac Loan Service LLC, $168,410, 34/4N/21E, 6/26/19
Steve Erwin Parker, APCO Employees Credit Union, $115,200, Wynnfield Place Subdivision, Block D, Lot 2, 6/26/19
William Kagawa, Navy Federal Credit Union, $207,633, Briarhill Acres Subdivision, Block A, Lot 4, 6/26/19
William P. Mizell, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $117,500, 25/3N/21E, 30/3N/22E, 6/26/19
Jeffrey H. Drumm, USAA Federal Savings Bank, $171,700, Valley Hills Subdivision, 15th Addition, Block B, Lot 7, 6/26/19
Jesse P. Hutto, State Bank and Trust Company, $356,000, 11/4N/21E, 6/26/19
Randy P. James Jr., The Citizens Bank, $381,693, 19/5N/22E, 6/26/19
Joseph Lee Stefancich, The Citizens Bank, $110,056, Martin Heights Subdivision, 2nd Addition, Block C, Lot 8, 6/26/19
John Gregory Padgett, Trinity Bank, $401,295, Indigo Place, Lot 10, 6/27/19
Michael T. Barbra, Envoy Mortgage LTD., $151,851, Jordyn Place Replat, Block A, Lot 17, 6/28/19
David J. Alexander, Churchill Mortgage Corp., $133,600, Clubview Estates, Phase IV, 2nd Addition, Block C, Lot 20, 6/28/19
