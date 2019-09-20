Marriage licenses:
The following is a list of marriage licenses issued in Enterprise between Sept. 9 and Sept. 13, 2019:
Johnnie Dean Powers, Debbie Gail Nolin, 9/9/19
Christopher Janusz Karbowiak, Maci Yvonne Bryan, 9/10/19
Kevin Mikel Brooks, Sarah Kortney Woodams, 9/10/19
Adam Wesley Logan, Mikayla Lee Le Roy, 9/10/19
Brandy Nichole Davis, Nicholas Anthony Russo, 9/10/19
Pedro Gomez-Hernandez, Candelaria Perez-Diaz, 9/11/19
Dana Jemille Perdue, Philena Enice Vital, 9/12/19
Rebecca Rose Beachy, Brandon Marcus Moeller, 9/12/19
Garrett Dylan Farlow, Samantha Jean Harms, 9/13/19
Business licenses:
The following is a listing of business licenses issued in Enterprise between Sept. 9 and Sept. 13, 2019:
Chick-fil-A Inc., 626 Boll Weevil Circle, Restaurant
Enterprise Lions Club Foundation, P.O. Box 315098, Special Events
Freeman Electrical Contractors, out of town, Electrical contractors
Heavy’s BBQ, out of town, Special Events
KJ’s Shack, out of town, Special Events
Ma and Papa’s Concessions, out of town, Special events
Nicole Cooper, 518 Pointe Parkway, Suite B, Massage Therapist
Osborn Painting, 115 S. Ann, Painting, Wall Covering
Rolanda Dusel, 115 Dawson Lane, Special Events
Simply Surviving Beauty and Relaxation, 201 Dixie Drive, Unit 23, Retail
Tim Tingle, out of town, Special Events
Worthington Millwork LLC, 114 Connor Street, Manufacturer
Real Estate transfers:
The following is a listing of real estate transfers issued in Enterprise between Sept. 9 and Sept. 13, 2019:
James Harrison, JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., $123,000, Valley Chase Subdivision, Block C, Lot 3, 9/9/19
Kathy Holtz, Quicken Loans, $290,000, Cotton Creek Plantation III, Block F, Lot 26, 9/9/19
Landon A. Casebolt, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $356,503, Legends Subdivision, Block B, Lot 21, 9/9/19
Garrett J. Veldboom, USAA Federal Savings Bank, $120,285, Quail Hollow Subdivision, Block B, Lot 21, 9/9/19
Jonathan Hart, All in Credit Union, $65,000, Quail Hollow, Phase III, Block B, Lot 11, 9/9/19
Drew A. Danner, Loan Depot, $294,500, Legends Subdivision, Phase II, Block E, Lot 2, 9/9/19
Daniel Jacob Hill, E-Mortgage Management LLC, $175,266, Woodland Park, Phase III, Block A, Lot 34, 9/10/19
Harrice D. Adkison, Nationstar Mortgage, $223,488, 32/5N/21E, 9/11/19
Joseph Trenton Wood, E Mortgage Management, $299,966, Oak Ridge Forest Subdivision, Phase IX, Lot 167, 9/11/19
Dena McCravy, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $175,266, Kelly Addition, Block A, Lot 6, Lot 7, 9/11/19
Nicholas J. Gatewood, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $313,519, Stonechase Subdivision, Phase II, Block C, Lot 25, 9/11/19
Donald Rolfe Weaver, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $307,877, Morgan Subdivision, 4th Addition, Block G, Lot 4, 9/11/19
Bold Venture LLC, State Bank & Trust Company, $120,000, Jordyn Place Replat, Block A, Lot 21, 9/11/19
Bold Venture LLC, State Bank & Trust Company, $120,000, Jordyn Place Replat, Block A, Lot 22, 9/11/19
Ronald Wayne Rathburn, All in Credit Union, $40,000, Johnson Subdivision, Block C, Lot 1, 9/12/19
Daniel T. Bravo, Loandepot.com, $88,850, Valley Hills, 6th Addition, Block G, Lot 9, 9/12/19
Joseph N. Carlos, Wintrust Mortgage, $361,492, Ridge at Stephens Farm, Phase 1, Block C, Lot 5, 9/12/19
Sanbuck Inc., Troy Bank and Trust Company, $600,000, Perimeter South, Phase 1, Lot 3, 9/12/19
King Cattle Company LLC, Friend Bank, $80,828, 20/5N/21E, 9/12/19
Cody A. Gatlin, Consumer Real Estate Finance Co., $65,161, Sunset Hills Subdivision, Block A, Lot 8, 9/13/19
Samantha K. Wass, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $195,000, Indian Lakes Subdivision, 2nd Addition, Block F, Lot 9, 9/13/19
Jacques Yawo Kassa, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $304,247, Legacy Farms, Phase V, Block J, Lot 16, 9/13/19
Chase A. McCrea, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $202,842, 19/5N/22E, 9/13/19
Malkoff Devices Inc., TCB South Center Banking, $340,000, 34/4N/22E, 9/13/19
Milton Howard Jr., Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., $138,690, Morgan Subdivision, 4th Addition, Block A, Lot 14, 9/13/19
Joseph M. Olmeda II, Envoy Mortgage LTD, $261,686, Cotton Creek Plantation, Phase 1, Block C, Lot 1, 9/13/19
John R. Kleven, The Citizens Bank, $440,884, 20/4N/21E, 9/13/19
Kellie M. Diaz, The Citizens Bank, $300,000, 11/6N/22E, 9/13/19
Michael J. Lawrence Jr., Fairway Independent Mortgage, $350,550, Coldwater Creek Subdivision, Lot 8, 9/13/19
Anita M. Valdez, Guaranteed Rate Inc., $355,000, Cotton Creek, Phase I-EC, Block E, Lot A-31, 9/13/19
