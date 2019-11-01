Marriage licensesThe following are marriage licenses issued Oct. 21-25 in Enterprise:
Cara Marie Nichols-Huysmans, Nathan James Telles Sr., 10/21/19
Ragin Elizabeth Berry, Lamar Alan Thompson III, 10/21/19
Jefferson Donald Devine, Louise Marie Devine, 10/21/19
Richard William Zellers, Selina Desire Stocstill, 10/21/19
Kadesh Elisha Taylor, Elizabeth Soeth Sabillon, 10/21/19
Hanna Marie Holloway, Justin Anthony Roberts, 10/22/19
Stephanie Ann Hungerman, Christopher Dwayne Withers, 10/22/19
Michael Gomilla Patangan, McKenzie Jolee Ellis, 10/22/19
Wilma Lee Phillips, William Penn Mizell, 10/23/19
Lucas Caleb Richardson, Crystal Lydia Lowman, 10/23/19
Gregory Matthew Flinders, Brandi Renee Swain, 10/23/19
Ronnie Joe Dubose, Dena Shepherd Miller, 10/23/19
Bruce Wayne Daniels Jr., Danielle Rose Nyberg, 10/24/19
Shantel Marie Brown, Kevin Lamonte Powell, 10/24/19
Kimberly Rae Hancock, James Tyler Williams, 10/25/19
Philip Henry Helmstetter, Dianne Baker, 10/25/19
Roy Edward Wright, Deborah Lynn Sorrells, 10/25/19
Business licenses
The following are business licenses issued Oct. 21-25 in Enterprise:
ARI Fleet LT, out of town, Rental and Leasing
Forever Lashes & Brows, 1037 Geneva Highway, Beauty Shop
J.R. Williams Construction LLC, out of town, Contractor
Letts Keep Cool Air Comfort, out of town, Contractor
Redmon Pest Solutions, out of town, Pest Control
Real Estate transfersThe following are real estate transfers issued Oct. 21-25 in Enterprise:
Steve A. Meline, Quicken Loans, Clubview Estates, $150,000, Phase VI, Block A, Lot 16, 10/21/19
Randall Chad McCollough, Solutions First Federal Credit Union, $25,000, Huntington Ridge Subdivision, Phase II, Block A, Lot 16, 10/21/19
Marvin Salter Construction, State Bank & Trust Company, $381,028.15, Coldwater Creek Subdivision, Lot 36, 10/21/19
Justin C. Mobley, Troy Bank and Trust, $101,010, 32/6N/22E, 10/21/19
Nichole A. Briggs, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $293,500, Legacy Farms, Phase V, Block A, Lot 30, 10/21/19
Jesse Bowman Sr., Mortgage Research Center LLC, $254,900, Wooded Acres Subdivision, 1st Addition, Lot 54, Lot 56, 10/21/19
Tri-Build Investments LLC, Citizens Bank, $308,000, Legends Subdivision, Phase II, Block E, Lot 3, 10/21/19
John A. Torrealba, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $230,000, Ridgeway Subdivision, Lot 17, 10/21/19
Michael James Boyett, All in Credit Union, $212,000, 3/3N/21E, 10/21/19
Gerry N. Merrihew, Freedom Mortgage, $302,000, Brookwood Subdivision, Block I, Lot 32, 10/22/19
Joseph E. Wyka, Waterstone Mortgage Corp., $160,000, Harrand Creek Estates, 7th Addition, Block H, Lot 8, 10/22/19
Damien Sansom, Envoy Mortgage, $59,000, Scottsdale Heights Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block C, Lot 11, 10/23/19
Ray I. Lopez Echevarria, Navy Federal Credit Union, $166,382, Sunset Hills Subdivision, Block E, Lot 3, 10/23/19
Clarence S. Peterson, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $397,874, Victorian Way, Lot 8, 10/23/19
Cory Burnett Schnaufer, Craig L. Reeves, $100,000,000, Cotton Creek Plantation, Phase III, Block E, Lot 14, 20/23/19
Christopher Warren, All in Credit Union, $34,000, Winterberry Way Development, Lot 2, 10/24/19
Harley Mast, The Federal Savings Bank, $216,000, 23/7N/22E, 10/24/19
Kevin D. Lindsey, AAFMAA Mortgage Services, $245,160, Sommer Brooke Subdivision, Phase II, Block B, Lot 3, 10/24/19
Matthew D. Thomas, All in Credit Union, $79,550, Quail Hollow, Phase III, Block B, Lot 11, 10/24/19
Michael H. Serna, All in Credit Union, $237,200, Cotton Creek Plantation, Phase VI, Block E, Lot 39, Lot 40, 10/24/19
Christopher John Niosi, All in Credit Union, $66,700, Dunwoody Re-plat, Phase 1, Block C, Lot 6, 10/25/19
Charles J. Lobdell Jr., Quicken Loans, $104,970, 6/5N/22E, 10/25/19
Floyd Graham, Planet Home Lending, $159,536, 15/3N/22E, 10/25/19
Frederick Youngblood, Nationstar Mortgage, $138,380, Wooded Acres Subdivision, Lot 6, 10/25/19
Joseph Parker, Quicken Loans Inc., $161,613, Valley Hills Subdivision, 8th Addition, Block G, Lot 6, 10/25/19
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.