Marriage LicensesThe following is a list of marriage licenses issued in Enterprise between June 6 and June 12:

William Timothy Dyess and Jennifer Hudson Dyess, 06/08/2020.

Bryant Daniel Barnhill and Julie Ann Reardon, 06/08/2020.

Coston Zaccheus Collier and Dareka Lynn Johnson, 06/08/2020.

Bradley Wayne Garrett and Gina Marie Weinzetl, 06/09/2020.

Cesar Colon Chardon and Edna Ann Kepper, 06/10/2020.

Delilah Qualls and Aaron Vincent Tyler, 06/10/2020.

Taresha Lashain Griffin and Deamprus Johnson, 06/11/2020.

Nicholas Romero J. Polite and Alesha Lynette Gilford, 06/11/2020.

Natalee Ariah Nichols and Cameron Michael Matthews, 06/12/2020.

James Westley Brown and Hannah Ashton Riley, 06/12/2020.

Real Estate TransfersThe following is a list of real estate transfers issued in Enterprise between June 6 and June 12:

Patrick Nuqui, Mers Inc., $284,394, Stonechase Subdivision, Phase II, Block C, lot 21.

Lee J. Milliner, Mers Inc., $201,925, Sommer Brooke Subdivision, Phase III, Block A, Lot 51.

Joe W. Graham, II, Mers Inc., $238,410, Cotton Creek Plantation IV, Block G, Lot 20.

Victor A. Rodriguez, Mers Inc., $355,368, Kipley Farms Subdivision, Lot 1.

Todd M. Creel, Mers Inc., $173,012, Alpha Heights Subdivision, 2nd Addition, Block C, Lot 14.

New Vision Homebuilders LLC, River Bank & Trust, $228,000, Ridge at Stephens Farm, Phase III, Block B, Lot 9.

David J. Morris, Mers Inc., $234,740, Shell Landing Subdivision, Phase III, Block D, Lot 14.

Jason T. Payne, Mers, $88,369, Jordyn Place, Replat, Block A, Lot 59.

Valerie Sherrer, Regions Bank, $332,550, Bridlewood Farms Subdivision, Phase IV, Lot 10.

Earl E. Chambless, First South Farm Credit ACA, $35,700, 23/7N/22E.

John M. Lockhart, Mers Inc., $145,163, Indian Lakes Subdivision, 2nd Addition, Block A, Lot 10.

Joseph A. Sansone, Mers Inc., $116,300, Hampton Place Subdivision, Phase I, Lot 22.

Ronald J. McKinstry, Mers Inc., $260,050, Brookwood Subdivision, Block 1, Lot 19.

Junius M. Reeves, Mers Inc., $200,000, Bellwood Road Subdivision, Block B, Lot 2.

Megan L. Royer, Lenear Royer, III, $150,000, Windover, Phase IV, Block C, Lot 1.

John Griggs & Associates, PeopleSouth Bank, $295,000, The Lakes Subdivision, Block A, Lot 14.

John Griggs & Associates, PeopleSouth Bank, $390,000, The Lakes Subdivision, Block A, Lot 33.

Shana C. Morris, Navy Federal Credit Union, $236,568, Turtleback Subdivision, Block A, Lot 18.

George T. Anderson, Jr., Mers Inc., $177,650, 30/5N/21E.

Matthew N. Pieczynski, Mers Inc., $137,082, Deerfield Park Subdivision, 7th Addition, Block A, Lot 10.

Alexander L. Franks, Mers Inc., $140,022, Harrand Creek Estates, 7th Addition, Lot 7, Lot 8.

Joseph J. Parrish, Mers Inc., $255,903, 29/5N/22E.

Samuel O. Boswell, Jr., Performance Solutions Warranty Corp, $340,000, 20/5N/21E.

Harrison L. Mims, III, Mers Inc., $127,153, Fairfield Estates, Phase 4, Block C, Lot 9.

Daniel J. Compton, Mers Inc., $200,269, Pierson Subdivision, Block C, Lot 8, Lot 9.

Jacob Payton, Mers Inc., $138,918, Woodland Park Subdivision, Phase II, Block C, Lot 1.

Michael W. Vinson, Mers Inc., $290,000, Valley Hills Subdivision, 12th Addition, Block A, Lot 3.

Suanna M. Peters, Bianca Arnold, $104,000, 18/3N/22E.

Jason Cooper, Mers Inc., $308,099, Ridge at Stephens Farm, Phase II, Block A, Lot 51.

Paul Garritson, BankPlus, $42,571.55, 16/3N/22E.

Billy Cotter Construction, BankPlus, $151,200, Woodland Park Subdivision, Phase III, Block A, Lot 55.

Jason Adams, Mers Inc., $290,500, 23/3N/21E.

Rudy Cardona, Mers Inc., $150,000, Mayberry Place, Phase I, Block C, Lot 6.

Haley D. Chancey, Samson Banking Co Inc., $28,000, 10/3N/20E.

Jamison A. Mathis, Tyndall Federal Credit Union, $58,400, Martin Heights Subdivision, 4th Addition, Block E, Lot 7.

Donald W. Rice, All In Credit Union, $204,300, 13/3N/22E.

