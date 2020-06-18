Marriage LicensesThe following is a list of marriage licenses issued in Enterprise between June 6 and June 12:
William Timothy Dyess and Jennifer Hudson Dyess, 06/08/2020.
Bryant Daniel Barnhill and Julie Ann Reardon, 06/08/2020.
Coston Zaccheus Collier and Dareka Lynn Johnson, 06/08/2020.
Bradley Wayne Garrett and Gina Marie Weinzetl, 06/09/2020.
Cesar Colon Chardon and Edna Ann Kepper, 06/10/2020.
Delilah Qualls and Aaron Vincent Tyler, 06/10/2020.
Taresha Lashain Griffin and Deamprus Johnson, 06/11/2020.
Nicholas Romero J. Polite and Alesha Lynette Gilford, 06/11/2020.
Natalee Ariah Nichols and Cameron Michael Matthews, 06/12/2020.
James Westley Brown and Hannah Ashton Riley, 06/12/2020.
Real Estate TransfersThe following is a list of real estate transfers issued in Enterprise between June 6 and June 12:
Patrick Nuqui, Mers Inc., $284,394, Stonechase Subdivision, Phase II, Block C, lot 21.
Lee J. Milliner, Mers Inc., $201,925, Sommer Brooke Subdivision, Phase III, Block A, Lot 51.
Joe W. Graham, II, Mers Inc., $238,410, Cotton Creek Plantation IV, Block G, Lot 20.
Victor A. Rodriguez, Mers Inc., $355,368, Kipley Farms Subdivision, Lot 1.
Todd M. Creel, Mers Inc., $173,012, Alpha Heights Subdivision, 2nd Addition, Block C, Lot 14.
New Vision Homebuilders LLC, River Bank & Trust, $228,000, Ridge at Stephens Farm, Phase III, Block B, Lot 9.
David J. Morris, Mers Inc., $234,740, Shell Landing Subdivision, Phase III, Block D, Lot 14.
Jason T. Payne, Mers, $88,369, Jordyn Place, Replat, Block A, Lot 59.
Valerie Sherrer, Regions Bank, $332,550, Bridlewood Farms Subdivision, Phase IV, Lot 10.
Earl E. Chambless, First South Farm Credit ACA, $35,700, 23/7N/22E.
John M. Lockhart, Mers Inc., $145,163, Indian Lakes Subdivision, 2nd Addition, Block A, Lot 10.
Joseph A. Sansone, Mers Inc., $116,300, Hampton Place Subdivision, Phase I, Lot 22.
Ronald J. McKinstry, Mers Inc., $260,050, Brookwood Subdivision, Block 1, Lot 19.
Junius M. Reeves, Mers Inc., $200,000, Bellwood Road Subdivision, Block B, Lot 2.
Megan L. Royer, Lenear Royer, III, $150,000, Windover, Phase IV, Block C, Lot 1.
John Griggs & Associates, PeopleSouth Bank, $295,000, The Lakes Subdivision, Block A, Lot 14.
John Griggs & Associates, PeopleSouth Bank, $390,000, The Lakes Subdivision, Block A, Lot 33.
Shana C. Morris, Navy Federal Credit Union, $236,568, Turtleback Subdivision, Block A, Lot 18.
George T. Anderson, Jr., Mers Inc., $177,650, 30/5N/21E.
Matthew N. Pieczynski, Mers Inc., $137,082, Deerfield Park Subdivision, 7th Addition, Block A, Lot 10.
Alexander L. Franks, Mers Inc., $140,022, Harrand Creek Estates, 7th Addition, Lot 7, Lot 8.
Joseph J. Parrish, Mers Inc., $255,903, 29/5N/22E.
Samuel O. Boswell, Jr., Performance Solutions Warranty Corp, $340,000, 20/5N/21E.
Harrison L. Mims, III, Mers Inc., $127,153, Fairfield Estates, Phase 4, Block C, Lot 9.
Daniel J. Compton, Mers Inc., $200,269, Pierson Subdivision, Block C, Lot 8, Lot 9.
Jacob Payton, Mers Inc., $138,918, Woodland Park Subdivision, Phase II, Block C, Lot 1.
Michael W. Vinson, Mers Inc., $290,000, Valley Hills Subdivision, 12th Addition, Block A, Lot 3.
Suanna M. Peters, Bianca Arnold, $104,000, 18/3N/22E.
Jason Cooper, Mers Inc., $308,099, Ridge at Stephens Farm, Phase II, Block A, Lot 51.
Paul Garritson, BankPlus, $42,571.55, 16/3N/22E.
Billy Cotter Construction, BankPlus, $151,200, Woodland Park Subdivision, Phase III, Block A, Lot 55.
Jason Adams, Mers Inc., $290,500, 23/3N/21E.
Rudy Cardona, Mers Inc., $150,000, Mayberry Place, Phase I, Block C, Lot 6.
Haley D. Chancey, Samson Banking Co Inc., $28,000, 10/3N/20E.
Jamison A. Mathis, Tyndall Federal Credit Union, $58,400, Martin Heights Subdivision, 4th Addition, Block E, Lot 7.
Donald W. Rice, All In Credit Union, $204,300, 13/3N/22E.
