Marriage licenses:The following is a list of marriage licenses issued in Enterprise between Nov. 11 and Nov. 15, 2019:
Brianna Melanie Revert, David Alan Rhodes, 11/12/19
Jeremy James Dehn, Katherine Teresa Rothert, 11/12/19
Joshua Christopher Badger, Destinee Taylor Lowry, 11/13/19
Eneida Serlene Bautista Camacho, Ulices Gatica Bautista, 11/14/19
Donald Travis Skinner, Katlin Juantia Dawson, 1114/19
Arthur Tyler Mims, Chasity Ann Stanton, 11/15/19
Business licenses:The following is a listing of business licenses issued in Enterprise between Nov. 11 and Nov. 15, 2019:
Alabama Restoration & Remediation, out of town, Contractor
Commercial Door Products, out of town, Transportation
David & Son Lawn Service, LLC, 67 Private Road, Lawn Care
Heath Harrison, out of town, Arts and Sports
Lamastay, out of town, Special Events
Southern Site Works, LLC, out of town, Contractor
Water Oak Mobile Home Park, 1133 County Road 700, Trailer Parks
Westview Mobile Home Park, 133 County Road 602, Trailer Parks
Real Estate transfers:
The following is a listing of real estate transfers issued in Enterprise between Nov. 11 and Nov. 15, 2019:
William B. Hawken, Penny Mac Loan Services LLC, $242,221, Shell Landing Subdivision, Phase III, Block D, Lot 11, 11/12/19
Danny Marion Bales Jr., Envoy Mortgage LTD., $342,000, 4/3N/22E, 33/4N/22E, 11/12/19
Faye Maulden, Quicken Loans Inc., $78,000, Shell Heights Subdivision, 2nd Addition, Block D, Lot 3, 11/1/19
Ashley Davis, Cross Country Mortgage LLC, $51,000, 17/4N/22E, 11/12/19
Rizhao Chen, Wells Fargo Bank N.A., $136,800, Indian Creek, Phase I, Block A, Lot 8, 11/12/19
Lawrence Deramus, Citizens Bank, $101,374, 30/4N/22E, 11/13/19
Stanley D. Singell, Quicken Loans Inc., $305,400, Gateway Estates Subdivision, Phase III, Lot 96, 11/13/19
Duane Taylor, USAA Federal Savings Bank, $274,500, Cotton Creek Plantation III, Block E, Lot 33, 11/13/19
Daniel Shea Watters, Alabama AG Credit FLCA, $55,200, 1/3N/3N, 11/13/19
Dylan R. Roland, Navy Federal Credit Union, $92,445, Dunwoody Subdivision, Phase II Re-plat, Block B, Lot 2, 11/13/19
Thomas M. Boucher, River Bank and Trust, $404,000, Creek Pointe Subdivision, Block A, Lot 21, 11/13/19
James F. Thomas Jr., River Bank and Trust, $236,000, Ridge at Stephens Farm, Phase I, Block A, Lot 56, 11/13/19
Michael T. Nelson, Housing & Urban Development Secretary, $52,766.55, Windsor Trace, Phase II, Lot 35, Lot 36, 11/14/19
Jacob Harrison Bearden, Quicken Loans Inc., $253,260, Keystone Subdivision, Phase I, Block A, Lot 14, 11/14/19
Austin D. Montgomery, Envoy Mortgage LTD., $89,445, Idlewood Subdivision, Block A, Lot 8, 11/14/19
Jody Donnen Gatlin, Envoy Mortgage LTD., $421,000, Legends Subdivision, Block A, Lot 6, 11/14/19
Emory Wayne Williams, River Bank and Trust, $315,000, 16/5N/22E, 17/5N/22E, 11/14/19
Ashleigh Hayden Waddail, Envoy Mortgage LTD., $109,250, 20/4N/22E, 11/14/19
Whitney Enorris Liptrot, Envoy Mortgage LTD., $168,400, Mayberry Place, Phase II, Block B, Lot 35, 11/14/19
