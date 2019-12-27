Marriage licenses:
The following is a list of marriage licenses issued in Enterprise between Dec. 16 and Dec. 20, 2019:
Cody Lee Reeves, Jonna Taylor Thomas, 12/16/19
Lori Dianne Peterson, Ashley Ryan Peterson, 12/16/19
John Taylor Whatley, Ashley Leigh Gibson, 12/16/19
Austin Reid Wood, Taylor Ann Marie Rogers, 12/16/19
Allen Joel Green, Kasi Walsh Green, 12/16/19
Alayna Ann Blalock, Jordan Patrick Bell, 12/17/19
Kari Lynn Brenner, David Fernando Martinez, 12/17/19
Patricia Ann Sutherland, Lanice Armour Bonds Sr., 12/19/19
Cody Shane Scott Buckley, Hailley Brooke Allen, 12/20/19
Kelli Dian Singell, William Michael Barrett, 12/20/19
Business licenses:
The following is a listing of business licenses issued in Enterprise between Dec. 16 and Dec. 20, 2019:
Church’s Chicken, 1106 Boll Weevil Circle, Restaurant
Cruise America, Inc., 818 N. Ouida Street, Truck and Auto Rental
Emily Stopp, 1112 Boll Weevil Circle, Suite D & E, Beauty Shop
Lewis Incorporated, out of town, Contractor
Madhava S. Abburi MD, 400 N. Edwards Street, Physician
Release Lounge, 4 North Point Parkway, Lounge, Bar
Real Estate transfers:
The following is a listing of real estate transfers issued in Enterprise between Dec. 16 and Dec. 20, 2019:
CCRB LLC, River Bank & Trust, $68,000, Deerfield Park Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block C, Lot 1, 12/16/19
Jon Michael Renzi, USAA Federal Savings Bank, $153,122, Jordyn Place Replat, Block A, Lot 19, 12/16/19
Katelin Breann Grothe, Envoy Mortgage, $88,369, Foxhill Commons Subdivision, Block A, Lot 30, Lot 31, 12/16/19
Lori E. Whaley, All in Credit Union, $11,000, Hillcrest Subdivision, Block A, Lot 2, 12/16/19
Michael S. Brooks, CB&S Bank, $20,000, 22/4N/22E, 12/16/19
Mark W. Thackston, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $344,763, Country Club Estates, Lot 33, Lot 34, 12/16/19
James M. Jackson, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $199,080, Gateway Estates III, Lot 149, 12/16/19
Cory Bryant, Lakeview Loan Services LLC, $164,664, Mayberry Place, Phase II, Block B, Lot 30, 12/16/19
Melva Pinkston, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $252,000, Honeysuckle Hills Subdivision, Block A, Lot 3, 12/17/19
Annette Marie Allen, US Bank, $21,039, Briarhill Acres Subdivision, Block A, Lot 1, 12/17/19
Danny D. Hayes, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $112,917, Deerfield Park Subdivision, 7th Addition, Block D, Lot 8, 12/17/19
Emily Allison Coker, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $216,956, Turtleback Subdivision, Block A, Lot 6, 12/17/19
Ricardo W. Burke, Mers Inc., $195,000, Forest Park Subdivision, Block 1, Lot 1, Lot 2, 12/17/19
Xadrian Jamal Smith, Envoy Mortgage, $116,161, Jamestown Colony, Block C, Lot 8, 12/17/19
James R. Howell, HNB First Bank, $67,507.65, Pine Hills Subdivision, Block F, Lot 11, 12/18/19
Warren Props LLC, Citizens Bank, $361,544, 19/5N/22E, 12/18/19
Christopher R. Stefan, CBC National Bank, $320,000, Cotton Creek Plantation, Phase II, Block F, Lot 1, 12/19/19
Roger R. Fox, Quicken Loans Inc., $214,720, Country Club Meadows, Block C, Lot 1, 12/19/19
Joshua S. Hallford, PennyMac Loan Service Inc., $237,315, Southern Winds Subdivision, Phase I, Block E, Lot 8, 12/19/19
Donald Wayne Stinnett, All in Credit Union, $152,000, Quail Hollow Subdivision, Block D, Lot 2, 12/19/19
Eva Darlene Kirkland, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $271,491, Birchwood Subdivision, Block A, Lot 8, 12/19/19
Shawn Michael Nichols Sr., Envoy Mortgage, $169,696, Valley Hills Subdivision, 14th Addition, Block D, Lot 5, 12/19/19
George Vazquez, Lakeview Loan Servicing LTD, $192,868, Curington Farm Subdivision, Phase I, Block A, Lot 31, 12/19/19
Steve Strickland Homes LLC, River Bank & Trust, $178,500, Woodland Park, Phase III, Block A, Lot 43, 12/19/19
William Wayne Frazier Jr., River Bank and Trust, $270,571, 21/4N/22E, 12/19/19
Nathan Oglesby, Mers Inc., $206,751, Valley Hills, 6th Addition, Block E, Lot 12-19, 12/19/19
Daniel Lee Munger, Envoy Mortgage, $350,000, Landing, Block B, Lot 1, 12/19/19
Johnny A. Johnson, Clear Path Lending, $202,550, Valley Stream Subdivision, Block D, Lot 8, 12/20/19
Frank A. Smalls, Embrace Home Loans, $116,800, Heritage Heights Subdivision, Block A, Lot 11, 12/10/19
Tildon Allen, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $384,250, Turtleback Subdivision, Block C, lot 13, 12/20/19
Anthony Carson III, USAA Federal Savings Bank, $293,471, Landing, Block B, Lot 7, 12/20/19
Marc K. Johnson, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $541,123, Ridge at Stephens Farm, Phase II, Block A, Lot 44, 12/20/19
Yang Suk Combs, River Bank & Trust, $40,000, Clubview Estates III, Block B, Lot 8, 12/20/19
Kathryn Hall, Quicken Loans Inc., $215,200, 19/5N/22E, 12/20/19
