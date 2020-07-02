Marriage LicensesThe following is a list of marriage licenses issued in Enterprise between June 22 and June 26:

Reba Sue Hughes-Favale and William Glenn Wood, 06/22/2020.

Ty Wade Tischner and Eliza Kay Griffitts, 06/22/2020.

Todd Anthony Walz and Lisa Michele Hara, 06/23/2020.

Joseph Gavin Danley and Magnola Leeann Johnson, 06/23/2020.

Matthew Mart Marler and Holly Cheyenne Hughes, 06/23/2020.

Ethan Gregory Hall and Angelina Rosa Garcia, 06/23/2020.

Jonathan Lewis Saunders and Brittany Elizabeth Rivera, 06/24/2020.

Emily Lauren Glass and Noah Samuel Sims, 06/24/2020.

Johari Roichard Harris and Melisan Virginia Sullivan, 06/24/2020.

Brittany Lee N. Holder and Daniel Trujillo Lopez, 06/25/2020.

Davaris Nicquan Barrow and Nasseim Oshay Glanton, 06/25/2020.

Terrance Jessie and Tijuana Garrett, 06/26/2020.

Real Estate TransfersThe following is a list of real estate transfers issued in Enterprise between June 22 and June 26:

Shirlyn B. Clarke, Mers Inc., $171,055, Legacy Farms, Phase I, Block 8, Lot 2.

Katherine S. Hess, Navy Federal Credit Union, $214,500, Dupree Point Subdivision, Lot 29.

Jenna Mack, Mers Inc., $136,000, 21/6N/22E.

Rodd D. Whitaker, Mers Inc., $510,000, Honeysuckle Hills Subdivision, Phase III, Block B, Lot 9.

Shelby K. Adkins, Mers Inc., $92,929, Rolling Acres Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block C, Lot 1.

Sammy E. Aponte, Mers Inc., $278,767, Legacy Farms, Phase III, Block H, Lot 5.

Charles G. Gebhart, River Bank & Trust, $100,000, 13/3N/22E.

Diversified Homes & Properties, River Bank & Trust, $174,000, Valley Stream Gardens Subdivision, Block D, Lot 22.

Shalonta J. Jackson, Mers Inc., $85,914, Griffin Heights Subdivision, Block B, Lot 11.

Richard Deaton, Mers Inc., $345,500, Windsor Trace, Phase II, Lot 82.

Paul Heitzenroder, Mers Inc., $269,600, Ridge at Stephens Farm, Phase I, Block C, Lot 10.

Stephen S. Seitz, Mers Inc., $331,560, Tartan Pines Golf Community, Phase II, Block H, Lot 3.

Ryen Funk, Mers Inc., $140,151, Foxhill Subdivision, Block E, Lot 4.

Grant S. Ross, BankPlus, $186,500, Mayberry Place Subdivision, Phase II, Block B, Lot 36.

Robert W. Hix, Mers Inc., $287,000, Ridge at Stephens Farm, Phase III, Block A, Lot 12.

Stephen C. Addy, Mers Inc., $273,124, Creeke Pointe Subdivision, Block B, Lot 27.

John M. Lynch, Jr., Mers Inc., $233,601, Cotton Creek Plantation, Phase 1, Block C, Lot 4.

Jimmie D. Davidson, Trustmark National Bank, $170,000, Parish Place, Phase II, Lot 17.

Marti N. Howell, Mers Inc., $93,279, Griffin Heights, 3rd Addition, Block B, Lot 11.

Delmor H. Troutman, Regions Bank, $72,675, Pinedale Estates Subdivision, Phase 2, Block C, Lot 14.

James B. Bowden, Synovus Bank, $26,136, Wooded Acres, First Addition, Lot 58, Lot 59.

Chris S. Marsh, Mers Inc., $247,000, Sommer Brooke Subdivision, Phase III, Block F, Lot 2.

Donna F. Araghi, Mers Inc., $267,311, Tartan Pines Golf Community, Phase III, Block D, Lot 42.

Rhodes Goff, All In Credit Union, $30,000, Simmons Addition, Block 2, Lot 2, Lot 4.

Kimberly N. Denny, Mers Inc., $78,850, Wakefield Subdivision, Block C, Lot 8.

Ryan R. Green, Mers Inc., $110,000, Valley Hills Subdivision, 2nd Addition, Block F, Lot 19.

Joseph Garner, Regions Bank, $266,000, Birchwood Subdivision, Block A, Lot 1.

Thomas S. Elliott, Mers Inc., $182,000, Honeysuckle Hills Subdivision, Block D, Lot 7.

Ramon Urena-Martinez, Navy Federal Credit Union, $211,344, Quail Hollow Subdivision, Phase V, Block B, Lot 2.

Clinton L. Essary, Mers Inc., $245,520, Curington Farm Subdivision, Phase II, Block A, Lot 17.

Kip A. Fuller, Mers Inc., $81,840, Shell Heights Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block C, Lot 3.

Emilio L. San Miguel, Mers Inc., $190,017, Cotton Creek Plantation, Phase I, Block A, Lot 21.

Jennie A. Shepard, Mers Inc., $202,287, Tartan Pines Golf Community, Phase IA, Block B, Lot 25.

Matthew D. Tarasovic, Mers Inc., $132,554, Morgan Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block E, Lot 8.

Sarah E. Purvis, Mers Inc., $152,000, 16/4N/22E.

Gail Mitchum, Mers Inc., $124,500, 36/4N/20E.

Katie R. Moughon, Mers Inc., $244,540, Bridlewood Farms Subdivision, Phase III, Lot 39.

Jerald M. Hollis, Mers Inc., $197,625, 20/5N/22E.

Jef E. Fisher, Mers Inc., $395,000, Bridlewood Farms, Lot 30.

Branden Whittaker, Mers Inc., $200,000, Windsor Trace, Phase II, Lot 79.

Dennis M. Ormsby, Northwest Federal Credit, $144,400, Harrand Creek Estates, 5th Addition, Block D, Lot 2.

Jesus H. Goytia, Mers Inc., $74,623, Sandy Oaks Estates Subdivision, Block A, Lot 9.

Gary A. Pollard, Troy Bank and Trust Company, $97,365.99, 30/5N/21E.

CCRB LLC, River Bank & Trust, $1,011,500, 16/4N/22E.

CCRB LLC, River Bank & Trust. $425,000, 27/4N/22E.

CCRB LLC, River Bank & Trust, $408,000, Morgan R. L. Jr. Commercial 3rd, Lot 6.

