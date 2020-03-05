Marriage licenses:The following is a list of marriage licenses issued in Enterprise between Feb. 24 and Feb. 28, 2020:
David Garcia and Jacqueline R. Martz, 02/24/2020.
Alexis Lillie Burks and Zackary Michael Windham, 02/24/2020.
Kaitlyn Elizabeth Lindley and Christian Gregory Malone, 02/24/2020.
Justin Michael Polk and Elizabeth-Megan Hilary Stumpf, 02/25/2020.
Gary John Thoma and Kasey Leigh Young, 02/26/2020.
Markeshia Carlia King and Zacchaeus Rezin Tyson, 02/26/2020.
Tyler Burkett Jones and Sallie Elizabeth Brunson, 02/26/2020.
Britney Tamra Pai Bright and David Alexander Cotton, 02/27/2020.
Brandi Pawlik Thoma and Luke Adam Gilley, 02/27/2020.
Tanish Quiyanna Bynum and Frank Miller Freeman, III, 02/28/2020.
Brittney Michelle Long and Dakota Storm Adams, 02/28/2020.
Haley Nicole Barnes and John Will Mixon, 02/28/2020.
Real Estate transfers:The following is a listing of real estate transfers issued in Enterprise between Feb. 24 and Feb. 28, 2020:
Benjamin S. Valentine, Mers Inc., $185,400, Forehand Replat, Lot 8.
Chad Diefenderfer, River Bank & Trust, $100,000, Valley Hills Subdivision, Block B, Lot 10.
Antony V. Vargas, Mers Inc., $97,500, Wakefield Subdivision, Block B, Lot 13.
Enterprise Investment Pro, State Bank & Trust Company, $260,000, 16/3N/22E.
Anna T. Weeks, Mers Inc., $147,000, Valley Hills Subdivision, 10th addition, Block B, Lot 10.
Daniel J. Peterson, Mers Inc., $322,049, Bridlewood Farms Subdivision, Phase IV, Lot 14.
Charles E. Scott, Jr., Mers Inc., $200,000, Birchwood Subdivision, Block A, Lot 10.
Bryce R. Parker, Mers Inc., $92,424, Dunwood Subdivision, Phase 1, Block D, Lot 2.
Orlando Avila, Mers Inc., $342,055, Cotton Creek Planation, Phase III, Block F, Lot 9.
Sean Slusar, Mers, Inc., $91,047, Dunwoody, Phase 1, Block A, Lot 10.
William S. Motley, Troy Bank & Trust Company, $120,000, 2/3N/21E.
P S Faulk Furniture LLC, Troy Bank & Trust Company, $401,655, Boll Weevil Professional Center, Lot 2-5.
William D. Kersh, Mers Inc., $259,588, Valley Hills Subdivision, 12th addition, Block C, Lot 14.
Ryan W. Gindler, Mers Inc., $178,002, Valley Chase Subdivision, Block E, Lot 61.
John Griggs & Associates, State Bank & Trust Company, $280,000, Lakes Subdivision, Block C, Lot 5.
Russell Kosloske, Mers Inc., $183,628, Windsor Trace Subdivision, Phase II, Lot 26.
Enterprise Investment Pro, State Bank & Trust Company, $239,200, Lakes Subdivision, Block A, Lot 13.
Kelly R. Dalrymple, Mers Inc., $270,000, Cotton Creek Plantation III, Block E, Lot 15.
David M. Evans, Mers Inc., $173,500, Legacy Farms, Phase II, Block E, Lot 11.
William G. Thornton, FFB AG Finance Inc., $62,000, 1/3N/20E.
Clayton D. Bowman, Citizens Bank, $256,215, Rex Forehand, Block 2, Lot 2.
Brian K. Pankey, Mers Inc., $261,930, Williamsburg Place, Phase 1, Block B, Lot 4.
Garret K. Lund, Mers Inc., $168,993, Chevy Chase, Lot 3.
Jon K. Hunt, Mers Inc., $466,200, Winterberry Way Development, Lot 2.
James D. Pollard, Alabama AG Credit PCA, $598,600, 16/5N/22E.
Sam R. Jones, Jr., Mers Inc., $96,278, Regency Heights Subdivision, 2nd addition, Block E, Lot 14.
Kasey W. Dalrymple, River Bank and Trust, $206,000, Valley Stream Gardens Subdivision, Block D, Lot 20.
Robert Blair, Mers Inc., $179,091, Legacy Farms Subdivision, Phase 1, Block A, Lot 4.
Cory D. Garner, State Bank & Trust Company, $261,144.80, 21/4N/21E.
Scott C. Witz, River Bank & Trust, $109,904.49, 25/5N/22E.
Gary K. Marden, Mers Inc., $161,300, Tartan Pines Golf Community, Phase III, Block D, Lot 21.
Diversified Homes and Properties, River Bank & Trust, $162,000, Valley Stream Gardens Subdivision, Block D, Lot 21.
Jeannette M. Velazquez, Mers Inc., $72,424, 23/4N/22E.
Otis Smith, Jr., River Bank & Trust, $65,000, Cotton Creek Plantation, Phase II, Block E, Lot 79.
