Marriage licenses:
The following is a list of marriage licenses issued in Enterprise between July 22 and July 26, 2019:
Patricia Maria Ehlenfeldt, Jacques Rene’ Ehlenfeldt, 7/23/19
Gary Paul Carter, Penny Sue Yeomans, 7/25/19
Business licenses:
The following is a listing of business licenses issued in Enterprise between July 22 and July 26, 2019:
A & S Painting and Cleaning, out of town, Painting and Wall Covering Contractors
AEC Professional Engineering LLC, out of town, Waste Management
Area 51 Art, 2871 Highway 1, Retail
Blocker Painting & Pressure Wash, out of town, Painting and Wall Covering Contractors
Boldly Going Coffee Shop, 1208 Rucker Boulevard, Suite C, Restaurant
Cam’s Print House, 125 N. Main Street, Printing Company
Compton Construction, out of town, Contractor
Douglas T. Faulk, out of town, Contractor
Huffine First Service, out of town, Contractor
JK’s Lawn Care, 317 Alberta Street, Lawn Care
KBB Electrical Contractors, LLC, out of town, Electrical Contractors
Simply Sitter LLC, 501 Plaza Drive, Suite 101, Medical Services
Southern Roots Salon, 205 N. Main Street, Beauty Shop
TCU Consulting Services LLC, out of town, Miscellaneous Business
Thomas Concrete, 207 S. Ouida Street, Contractor
Real Estate transfers:
The following is a listing of real estate transfers issued in Enterprise between July 22 and July 26, 2019:
Mallory Elyse Smith, Envoy Mortgage, $84,343, Dunwoody Subdivision, Phase 2, Replat, Block C, Lot 30, 7/22/19
Jennifer M. Bailey, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $116,451, Idlewood Subdivision, 5th Addition, Block J, Lot 5, 7/22/19
Christine M. Joiner, Quicken Loans, $224,867, Dupree Subdivision, Lot 13, 7/24/19
Pete Kelley Builders LLC, Trinity Bank, $40,000, Pinedale Estates Subdivision, 2nd Phase, Block G, Lot 15, 7/24/19
Chad R. Heusdens, State Bank & Trust Company, $96,000, Shell Heights Subdivision, 2nd Addition, Block D, Lot 4, 7/24/19
Darrell Dwayne Jones, USAA Federal Savings Bank, $92,000, Crescent Heights, 2nd Addition, Block B, Lot 20, 7/24/19
Harris Whitaker, Parkside Lending LLC, $228,672, 17/4N/22E, 7/24/19
Thomas G. Barley, Troy Bank and Trust Company, $74,500, 6/3N/22E, 6/4N/22E, 31/4N/22E, 7/24/19
Angela N. Turner, Envoy Mortgage, $121,212, Quail Hollow Subdivision, Phase IV, Block B, Lot 7, 7/25/19
Albert A. Wood, Envoy Mortgage, $175,187, Forest Park Subdivision, 4th Addition, Block K, Lot 11, 7/25/19
Donald H. Piggott, Newrez LLC, $45,000, Willow Bend Subdivision, Block B, Lot 5, 7/25/19
Walden Investments LLC, Trinity Bank, $78,301.60, Foxhill Commons Subdivision, Block B, Lot 21, 7/25/19
Gwendolyn Gilley Construction, Citizens Bank, $370,000, Landing, Block B, Lot 1, 7/25/19
Gwendolyn Gilley Construction, Citizens Bank, $300,000, Landing, Block B, Lot 7, 7/25/19
Kelsey Seidell, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $82,478, Foxhill Commons Subdivision, Block A, Lot 33, 7/25/19
Robert J. Smith, Envoy Mortgage, $74,500, Briarwood West, Phase II, Block D, Lot 4, 7/25/19
Jeremy D. Lythgoe, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $84,784, Dunwoody Subdivision, Phase 1, Replat, Block D, Lot 3, 7/25/19
Timothy W. Smith, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $237,616, Lake Nichols Estates, Block B, Lot 3, 7/25/19
Kyle S. Schwartz, USAA Federal Savings Bank, $740,095, Foxchase Subdivision, Phase II, Block A, Lot 9, 7/25/19
Geoffrey V. Whittington, Trinity Bank, $450,000, Legends Subdivision, Block B, Lot 18, 7/25/19
Geoffrey A. Gomez, USAA Federal Savings Bank, $198,171, Clubview Estates, Phase V, Block A, Lot 2, 7/25/19
Jerry P. Morgan, Regions Bank, $95,000, Tartan Pines Golf Community, Phase II, Block G, Lot 17, 7/25/19
Oliver Young, Navy Federal Credit Union, $244,793, Hunter Ridge Subdivision, Phase II, Lot 18, 7/26/19
Jeremiah K. Powell, USAA Federal Savings Bank, $148,470, Valley Chase Subdivision, Block D, Lot 48, 7/26/19
