Marriage licenses:
The following is a list of marriage licenses issued in Enterprise between Nov. 18 and Nov. 22, 2019:
Alexander Rivera-Santiago, Dorimar Hernandez-Candelario, 11/18/19
Gloria Denise Samuels, Rey David Rodriquez, 11/19/19
Jackie Pearl Lolley, Margie Ringer Adkisoin, 11/21/19
Nephtali Lopez, Rosario, Awilda Joubert Tanco, 11/21/19
Jovita Ruiz Santiago, Michael Rodriguez Alicea, 11/22/19
Business licenses:
The following is a listing of business licenses issued in Enterprise between Nov. 18 and Nov. 22, 2019:
Apogee Signs, out of town, Manufacturer
Beth Collier, 295 Joseph Drive, Special Events
Deal Mart Auto Sales LLC, 1214 Rucker Boulevard, Motor Vehicle Sales
Dr. Watts Electric, out of town, Electrical Contractors
H&P Custom Buildings, LLC, out of town, Contractor
Mark Merritt’s Heat and Air Conditioning, out of town, Contractor
Red’s Place, 13 Daleville Avenue, Rental and Leasing
Rhonda Smith, 293 County Road 619, Retail
Tammy’s Craftin’ Creation, out of town, Special Events
Teop Ministry, out of town, Special Events
Tru South Construction Company Inc., out of town, Contractor
Real Estate transfers:
The following is a listing of real estate transfers issued in Enterprise between Nov. 18 and Nov. 22, 2019:
Craig Gottsacker, Quicken Loans Inc., $263,293, Huntington Ridge, Phase II, Block B, Lot 25, 11/18/19
RBI Builders LLC, Trinity Bank, $171,200, Valley Stream Gardens Subdivision, Block C, Lot 14, 11/18/19
Derrick D. Hooks, Carrington Mortgage, $181,649, Parish Place, Phase II, Block A, Lot 2, 11/18/19
Michael R. Clark, State Farm Bank, $200,000, Sommer Brooke Subdivision, Phase III, Block A, Lot 52, 11/18/19
Benito A. Belgrave, Citizens Bank, $408,200, Cold Water Creek Subdivision, Lot 27, Lot 28, 11/18/19
Justin B. Robertson, Envoy Mortgage LTD, $204,723, 16/4N/22E, 21/4N/22E, 11/18/19
Kendall John Peters, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $182,525, Mayberry Place Subdivision, Phase II, Block E, Lot 28, 11/18/19
Richard H. Finlan, E-Mortgage, $207,500, 21/4N/22E, 11/18/19
Robert Patrick Harman, Freedom Mortgage Corp., $190,331, Legacy Farms Subdivision, Phase II, Block G, Lot 3, 11/18/19
Ryan Matthew Robles, Envoy Mortgage LTD, $154,846, Jordyn Place Replat, Block A, Lot 45, 11/18/19
Duran Jeffy Sherrer, Envoy Mortgage LTD, $68,240, 31/4N/21E, 11/19/19
Soraya Diallo, River Bank & Trust, $56,000, Pinedale Estates Subdivision, Block A, Lot 1, 11/19/19
Boland Properties LLC, PeoplesSouth Bank, $152,000, 33/6N/21E, 11/19/19
Marvin P. Olk, USAA Federal Savings Bank, $414,000, Bridlewood Farms Subdivision, Phase IV, Lot 17, 11/19/19
Donna Jamilet Morgan, Envoy Mortgage LTD, $176,106, Mayberry Place Subdivision, Phase II, Block B, Lot 24, 11/19/19
William J. Teeter, Home Point Financial Corp., $227,700, Lake Nichols Estates, Block B, Lot 2, 11/19/19
Justin Dudley, Navy Federal Credit Union, $342,000, Ridge at Stephens Farm, Phase II, Block D, Lot 10, 11/19/19
Daniel A. Terry, Mortgage Research Center, $131,313, Parrish Farms Subdivision, Phase Three, Lot 34, 11/20/19
RBI Builders LLC, Trinity Bank, $140,000, Valley Stream Gardens Subdivision, Block d, Lot 11, 11/20/19
Scott N. Jeffreys, Envoy Mortgage LTD, $289,987, Landing, Block A, Lot 2, 11/20/19
Eric G. Pantoja-Torres, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $189,555, Mayberry Place Subdivision, Phase II, Block B, Lot 29, 11/20/19
William B. Leitsch, NMB Home Loans Inc., $460,000, Coldwater Subdivision, Lot 9, 11/20/19
Brian Todd Rotenberry, Quicken Loans Inc., $270,816, Sommer Brooke Subdivision, Phase II, Block E, Lot 5, 11/21/19
Billy B. Daniels, Cross County Mortgage LLC, $94,000, Indian Springs Subdivision, Block D, Lot 2, 11/21/19
Pete Kelley Builders LLC, River Bank & Trust, $344,250, Coldwater Creek Subdivision, Lot 3, 11/21/19
Mark A. Mahe, River Bank & Trust, $52,500, Windsor Trace, Phase I, Lot 89, 11/21/19
Maxwell Geoff Gunn, State Bank and Trust Co., $437,675, Welborn Way Subdivision, Lot 6, 11/21/19
Lee E. Kokoszka, Nationstar Mortgage, $257,782, Gateway Estates Subdivision, Phase III, Lot77, 11/21/19
Travis Hadley Owen, USAA Federal Savings Bank, $367,748, Legends Subdivision, Phase 11, Block H, Lot 1, 11/22/19
Robert A. Horn, Troy Bank & Trust, $245,160, Gateway Estates II, Block A, Lot 5, 11/22/19
Markham K. Childree, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $243,484, Shell Landing East, Phase 1, Block D, Lot 11, 11/22/19
