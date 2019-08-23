Marriage licenses:
The following is a list of marriage licenses issued in Enterprise between Aug. 12 and Aug. 16, 2019:
Matthew Allen Lashier, Amber Renae Barnett, 8/13/19
Lexi Breann Santistevan, Gabriel James Window, 8/13/19
Zachary Chace Croaff, Hannah Elaine Ulderich, 8/14/19
Thomas James Chesnut, Kelli Lane Harrell, 8/14/19
Christopher Mark Davis, Sharon Genise Yarbrough, 8/15/19
James Edward Crews, Doretha Condrey Crews, 8/15/19
William Curtiss Body Jr., Sandra Rae Carver, 8/15/19
William Joshua Tipton, Emily Joye Anderson, 8/16/19
Business licenses:
The following is a listing of business licenses issued in Enterprise between Aug. 12 and Aug. 16, 2019:
Amber’s Refinishing, 1329 County Road 643, Coffee Springs, Contractor
Dirty Details, 3819 Rucker Blvd., Car Wash
Enterprise Tavaci, 802 Boll Weevil Circle, Arts and Sports
Finishing Touch, out of town, Contractor
Menu Concession and Catering, out of town, Restaurant
River City Door, out of town, Contractor
Tri State Tennis Academy, out of town, Arts and Sports
Real Estate transfers:
The following is a listing of real estate transfers issued in Enterprise between Aug. 12 and Aug. 16, 2019:
8680 Enterprises LLC, Citizens Bank, $15,000, Rolling Acres Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block C, Lot 1, 8/12/19
Billy Cotter Construction, Trinity Bank, $142,400, Woodland Park, Phase III, Block A, Lot 59, 8/12/19
Brandon Christopher Delk, Envoy Mortgage LTD, $185,708, Martin heights Subdivision, 6th Addition, Block A, Lot 3, 8/12/19
John M. Pegues, Envoy Mortgage LTD, $174,165, Indian Creek Subdivision, Phase II, Block B, Lot 8, 8/12/19
Tyler D. Carrington, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $284,747, 15/5N/21E, 8/12/19
Robert F. Chattin, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $303,738, Bridlewood Farms, Phase II, Lot 16, 8/12/19
James E. Locke Jr., United States of American, $64,000, Rolling Acres Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block C, Lot 1, 8/12/19
Bryan J. Smiley, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $74,747, Briarwood West Subdivision, Phase 1, Block C, Lot 9, 8/12/19
Wesley S. Azbell, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $76,612, Rolling Acres Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block C, Lot 8, 8/12/19
Dexter Graham Doggett, Consumer First Mortgage, $90,811, Shell Heights Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block C, Lot 8, 8/12/19
Antonio D. McKenzie, Navy Federal Credit Union, $306,143, Bridlewood Farms, Phase III, Lot 31, 8/13/19
Stephen Morgan, Quicken Loans Inc., $191,190, Valley Stream Gardens Subdivision, Block C, Lot 5, 8/13/19
Mac A. Brown, Envoy Mortgage LTD., $167,902, Ridgeway Subdivision, Lot 13, 8/13/19
Shawn A. Ray, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $215,897, Valley Stream Gardens Subdivision, Block C, Lot 6, 8/13/19
William J. Rector, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $202,500, Turtleback Subdivision, Block A, Lot 12, 8/13/19
Jamison Art Mathis, William Nathan Mathis, $45,000, Martin Heights Subdivision, 4th Addition, Block E, Lot 7, 8/13/19
Lee Andress, Citizens Bank, $40,000, 25/3N/22E, 8/13/19
Ricky P. Padgett II, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., $186,000, Lake Gateway II, Block A, Lot 23, 8/13/19
Dennis Raslevich II, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., $350,000, 35/5N/22E, 8/13/19
Bradley B. Ayers, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., $109,326, Forrest Park, 6th Addition, Block G, Lot 15, 8/14/19
Duane A. Haun, USAA Federal Savings Bank, $24,900, Shell Landing Subdivision, Phase II, Block C, Lot 18, 8/14/19
Sandra L. Fitzgerald, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $108,080, Idlewood Subdivision, 2nd Addition, Block F, Lot 1, 8/14/19
Terry L. Fairchild, BancorpSouth Bank, $397,800, Bridlewood Manor, Phase I, Lot 5, 8/14/19
Robert O’Neal Andress, E Mortgage Management LLC, $293,600, Martin Heights, 10th Addition, Block A, Lot 1, 8/14/19
Florence Turner, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $140,500, Woodland Park Subdivision, Phase I, Block B, Lot 5, 8/15/19
Gregory M. Williamitis, Ameris Bank, $64,500, Briarhill Acres Subdivision, Block B, Lot 7, 8/15/19
Joe Gonzales, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $224,219, Hunter Ridge Subdivision, Block B, Lot 1, 8/15/19
New Vision Homebuilders LLC, Trinity Bank, $205,600, Cotton Creek, Phase I-EC, Block A, Lot 37, 8/15/19
Jeremy Reed, Nationstar Mortgage, $204,000, Creek Estates, 7th Addition, Block F, Lot 18, 8/15/19
Annamaria K. Jones, Loandepot.com, $159,000, Cotton Creek Plantations, Phase 1, Block B, Lot Q, 8/15/19
Jordan Lucas Ray, USAA Federal Savings Bank, $175,500, Clubview Estates, Phase V, Block A, Lot 3, 8/16/19
April E. Finedore, Envoy Mortgage LTD., $78,452, 20/5N/21E, 8/16/19
