Marriage LicensesThe following is a list of marriage licenses issued in Enterprise between June 15 and June 19:
Tryon Pate and Melissa Seay, 06/15/2020.
Andre Fredricko James, II and Catlain Alexis Hallford, 06/15/2020.
Kevin Erby Coates and Jessie Belinda Donnelly, 06/15/2020.
Keenan Isaiah Rachel and Katie Anne Kelley, 06/15/2020.
Taylor Ramsey Padilla and Zackery David Padilla, 06/16/2020.
Christian Douglas Mason and Morgan Taylor Nicholson, 06/16/2020.
Nathan Ryan Degen and Katlyn Alise Lusker, 06/16/2020.
Logan Reece Holbrook and Kegan Renae Knowles, 06/16/2020.
Charlee Amanda Anderson and Jennifer Nicole Lewis, 06/17/2020.
Danny Marcerl Flowers and Alyson Grace Harris, 06/17/2020.
Christopher M. Kaminski and Amy Cauthen Marshall, 06/18/2020.
Taylor Wilson Hales and Alyssa Marie Roush, 06/18/2020.
Brady Robert Eggiman and Anna Lynn Fink, 06/18/2020.
Christopher Wayne Bryant and Annays Giovani B. Colon, 06/18/2020.
Robert Earl Scott and Verna L. Fortenberry, 06/18/2020.
Real Estate TransfersThe following is a list of real estate transfers issued in Enterprise between June 15 and June 19:
David B. Cox, Mers Inc., $168,174, Cotton Creek Plantation, Phase V, Block I, Lot 13.
Mark Mahe, First Horizon Bank, $195,750, Valley Hills Subdivision, 4th Addition, Block C, Lot 6.
John Griggs & Associates, PeopleSouth Bank, $345,000, 1/3N/22E.
Bethany K. Bump, Mers Inc., $177,500, Wooded Acres Subdivision, Lot 8.
Eric L. Bennett, Jr., Mers Inc., $189,898, Valley Chase Subdivision, Block C, Lot 7.
Mitchell H. Saunders, Mers Inc., $235,191, Country Club Meadows, Phase 1, Block B, Lot 13.
Latrina L. Shelton, Mers Inc., $273,946, 13/4N/21E.
Susan R. Wilkinson, Mers Inc., $158,400, 28/4N/21E.
James A. Mako, Mers Inc., $262,300, Mayberry Place Subdivision, Phase II, Block B, Lot 22.
Jeffery S. Runion, Mers Inc., $224,400, Martin Heights Subdivision, 8th Addition, Block B, Lot 6.
John Griggs & Associates, PeopleSouth Bank, $300,000, Ridge at Stephens Farm, Phase III, Block A, Lot 22.
Marco A. Carcamo, Jr., Mers Inc., $141,172, Deerfield Park Subdivision, 7th Addition, Block C, Lot 14.
Jesus M. Perez, Mers Inc., $206,196, Curington Farm Subdivision, Phase II, Block C, Lot 4.
Jonathan R. Willis, Mers Inc., $173,910, Regency Heights Subdivision, 4th Addition, Block G, Lot 4.
Gregory P. Houston, Mers Inc., $349,500, Turtleback Subdivision, Block B, Lot 2.
Meagan B. Jackson, Mers Inc., $131,313, Idlewood Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block D, Lot 6.
Matthew T. Harrison, Mers Inc., $147,112, Indian Lakes Subdivision, Block C, Lot 4.
Mia P. Zimmerman, Mers Inc., $240,000, Brookwood Subdivision, Block I, Lot 9.
Donna L. Tacey, Mers Inc., $143,200, Quail Hollow Subdivision, Phase 1, Block B, Lot 1.
Fred D. Wallace, II, Mers Inc., $147,283, Fairfield Estates, Phase 4, Block D, Lot 13.
Melanie M. Caballero, Mers Inc., $198,988, Hunter Ridge Subdivision, Block B, Lot 8.
Edwin E. Knott, Jr., Mers Inc., $168,000, Hampton Place, Phase II, Lot 11.
Maximillian Miranda, Mers Inc., $167,000, Indian Creek Subdivision, Phase 1, Block A, Lot 15.
Michael R. Prox, Citizens Bank, $63,750, Briarwood West Subdivision, Phase II, Block A, Lot 6.
Travis B. Doolin, Mers Inc., $231,856, Valley Stream Gardens Subdivision, Block C, Lot 14.
Michael F. Hnytka, Mers Inc., $227,174, Ridge at Stephens Farm, Phase II, Block D, Lot 8.
Zachary E. Rec, Mers In., $166,002, Valley Stream Subdivision, Block B, Lot 1.
Joe H. Rooks, Mers Inc., $98,305, College Heights Subdivision, Block D, Lot 2.
Kenneth S. Pickens, Navy Federal Credit Union, $79,384. Briarwood West Subdivision, Phase II, Block A, Lot 6.
Preston Collich, Mers Inc., $96,000, Wakefield Subdivision, Block B, Lot 20.
Jackie L. Crane, Mers Inc., $171,717, Ridgecrest Subdivision, Block A, Lot 5, 6.
Dawn Ferguson, Mers Inc., $174,560, Clubview Estates Subdivision, Phase II, Block B, Lot 12.
Dustin A. White, Mers Inc., $405,000, Coldwater Creek Subdivision, Lot 3.
Forrest J. Warren, Regions Bank, $160,000, Tartan Pines Golf Community, Phase II, Block E, Lot 55.
Sean M. Collins, Synovus Bank, $15,000, 2/4N/22E.
Latosha V. McCoy, Mers Inc., $286,214, Shell Landing East, Phase II, Block B, Lot 1.
Lani Lessard, Mers Inc., $126,637, Southern Winds Subdivision, Phase I, Block C, Lot 10.
Joann Hunt, Regions Bank, $172,000, 26/5N/21E.
Billy Cotter Construction, River Bank & Trust, $142,400, Woodland Park, Phase III, Block A, Lot 40.
New Vision Homebuilders LLC, River Bank & Trust, $173,600, Parish Place, Phase II, Lot 26, 27.
New Vision Homebuilders LLC, River Bank & Trust, $208,000, Parish Place, Phase II, Lot 25.
Myles Taylor, Mers Inc., $297,332, Birchwood Subdivision, Block A, Lot 18.
Carl C. Hoskins, Mers Inc., $184,170, Sommer Brooke Subdivision, Phase II, Block D, Lot 3.
Howard R. Hanners, Synovus Bank, $141,294.95, 23/4N/22E.
Brandi W. Carr, Mers Inc., $208,000, 30/5N/21E.
Shaun Griffith, River Bank & Trust, $119,319.60, Martin Heights, 4th Addition, Block D, Lot 2.
Michael J. Green, Mers Inc., $182,605, Woodland Park Subdivision, Phase III, Block A, Lot 38.
