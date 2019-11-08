Marriage licenses:The following is a list of marriage licenses issued in Enterprise between Oct. 28 and Nov. 1, 2019:
Skylar Leigh Fox, Nyoman Pande Kurniawan, 10/28/19
Yvette Delouise Searcy, Allyson Nicole Trimble, 10/30/19
Brittany Marie Folds, Terence Drew Barnes, 10/30/19
Anahely Zamacona, Mario Alejandro Mirabal, 10/31/19
Marquis Lee Neal, Tatiana Charmaine Seay, 11/1/19
Ellis Ray Akins, Leah Marie Keppler, 11/1/19
Erin Lynn Jones, Bron Shady Pittman, 11/1/19
Business licenses:The following is a listing of business licenses issued in Enterprise between Oct. 28 and Nov. 1, 2019:
Amy Loves Abstract, 1011 D. Rucker Blvd., Retail
C G Roach Photography, 244 Jasmine Circle, Photographer
Christopher Williams, 1133 County Road 700, Lot 12, Contractor
Custom Painting by Daniel Champion, out of town, Painting, Wall covering
Foss Lifetime Investments Properties, 123 County Road 561, Contractor
Grammont Lawn Care, out of town, Lawn Care
I-Foam, LLC, out of town, Contractor
J&M Displays Inc., out of town, Special Events
Karman Hollinghead, out of town, Contractor
Leafguard Holdings Inc., out of town, Contractor
Linda Hendrix Cleaning Service, out of town, Janitorial Firms
National Contractors Group LLC, 502 Tartan Way, Contractor
Premier Entertainment Group LLC, out of town, Professional
Regional Produce Distributors LLC, out of town, Wholesale
Smith’s True Value, out of town, Retail
Travis Realty, 501 Plaza Suite 105, Real Estate
Real Estate transfers:The following is a listing of real estate transfers issued in Enterprise between Oct. 28 and Nov. 1, 2019:
Anthony Lloyd Cheshire, First South Farm Credit Association, $55,200, 25/3N/21E, 26/3N/21E, 10/28/19
Cody Benjamin Lewis, Envoy Mortgage, $131,313, Foxhill Subdivision, Phase I, Block B, Lot 9, 10/28/19
John Whetsel, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $312,500, Bridlewood Farms Subdivision, Phase IV, Lot 28, 10/28/19
Rene Rodriguez, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., $334,030, 24/3N/22E, 10/28/19
Amy Cauthen Marshall, Envoy Mortage LTD., $130,000, Creek Pointe Subdivision, Block B, Lot 21, 10/28/19
Jerry W. Manley Jr., Navy Federal Credit Union, $130,000, Cotton Creek Plantation, Phase V, Block Q, Lot 4, Lot 15, 10/28/19
Shanker Patel, Guaranteed Rate, Inc., $178,520, Brookwood Subdivision, Block E, Lot 6, 10/29/19
Timothy Steven Brown, All in Credit Union, $73,000, Valley Stream Subdivision, 4th Addition, Block G, Lot 10, 10/29/19
Annette S. Williams, All in Credit Union, $15,000, 27/5N/21E, 10/29/19
James Christensen, Armed Forces Bank N.A., $142,056, Curington Farm Subdivision, Phase I, Block B, Lot 1, 10/29/19
Susan Elizabeth Basham, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., $125,600, 32/5N/22E, 10/29/19
James Melton, Guaranteed Rate Inc., $121,212, Forest Park Subdivision, 4th Addition, Block K, Lot 6, 10/29/19
Patricia Sirak, Navy Federal Credit Union,$128,198, Fox Hills Subdivision, Phase 1, Block B, Lot 16, 10/29/19
Billy J. Palaualelo Jr., Mortgage Research Center LLC, $212,281, Valley Chase Subdivision, Block 6, 10/29/19
Kevin R. Domm, Windham Capital Mortgage Inc., $256,800, Brookwood Subdivision, Block I, Lot 4, 10/30/19
Vernon Lee Brown, All in Credit Union, $48,000, 21/4N/22E, 10/30/19
TA Developments LLC, Citizens Bank, $326,500, 19/5N/22E, 10/30/19
Jose De Jesus Lopez Campos, Troy Bank and Trust Company, $125,000, 14/4N/20E, 36/5N/21E, 10/31/19
Kenneth W. Danos, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $335,725, Martin Farms, Lot 6, 10/31/19
Vincent A. Hough, Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, $181,502, Turtleback Subdivision, Block A, Lot B, 10/31/19
James Lewis Pettigrew II, Freedom Mortgage Corp., $202,366, Gateway Estates III, Lot 44, 10/31/19
Tejbir Chahal, Trinity Bank, $232,000, Ridge at Stephens Farm, Phase III, Block A, Lot 12, 11/1/19
Tejbir S. Chanal, Trinity Bank, $37,915.35, Ridge at Stephens Farm, Phase III, Block B, Lot 10, 11/1/19
Gina Roxanne Griffin, Citizens Bank, $34,215, Sunny Heights Subdivision, Block B, Lot 8, 11/1/19
Destry R. Hill, ARC Home LLC, $249,240, Honeysuckle Hills Subdivision, Block B, Lot 6, 11/1/19
Kent M. Hall, Low VA Rates LLC, $166,989, Woodland Park Subdivision, Phase II, Block A, Lot 67, 11/1/19
Michael Bryant Isom, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $215,380, Clubview Estates, Phase II, Block B, Lot 22, 11/1/19
Mark Anthony Jones, Envoy Mortgage LTD, $355,000, Tartan Pines Golf Community, Phase II, Block E, Lot 31, 11/1/19
Heath E. Anderson, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., $201,435, Alpha Heights Subdivision, 2nd Addition, Block C, Lot 11, 11/1/19
Steve Strickland Homes LLC, Trinity Bank, $233,750, Birchwood Subdivision, Block A, Lot 3, 11/1/19
Anthony Dewayne Chastain, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $187,000, Harrand Creek Estates, 8th Addition, Block B, Lot 9, 11/1/19
Foss Lifetime Investment, Troy Bank and Trust Company, $70,090.15, Dunwoody, Phase I, Block D, Lot 13, 11/1/19
Hector Miguel Torre Cruz, Triumph Mortgage, $344,401, Legends Subdivision, Phase II, Block E, Lot 20, 11/1/19
Charles B. Kelsey, Trinity Bank, $209,950, Parish Place, Phase II, Lot 22, 11/1/19
Natalie N. Showers, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $104,193, Foxchase Subdivision, Phase II, Block A, Lot 18, 11/1/19
Michael Allen Wise, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $229,365, Legacy Farms, Phase V, Block A, Lot 33, 11/1/19
Jefferson Milo Human, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $144,103, Woodland Park Subdivision, Phase I, Block B, Lot 1, 11/1/19
Eduardo Feliciano, Envoy Mortgage, $93,939, Martin Heights, 4th Addition, Block B, Lot 7, 11/1/19
Gunderson Investment Properties, Navy Federal Credit Union, $201,000, 15/4N/22E, 11/1/19
