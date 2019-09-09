Marriage licenses:
The following is a list of marriage licenses issued in Enterprise between Aug. 26 and Aug. 30, 2019:
Adrienne Nichols Farkas, Joshua Paul Paquin, 8/26/19
Gregory Nicholas Krinock, Stephanie Ann Brouwer, 8/27/19
Matthew Elbert Allen Snapp, Deserai Skye Lawrence, 8/29/19
Lucy Marie Sconyers, David Joseph Whitlock, 8/29/19
William David Rhodes, Ashley M. Hutson, 8/30/19
Evgenii Andreyevic Viazovov, Khaylan Nicole Acuna, 8/30/19
Barry Eugene Gentry, Erin-Ann Nickole De Lisle, 8/30/19
Colby Neal Easterling, Shai’re Jez’re-el Courman, 8/30/19
Todd Allen Killingsworth, April Lin Smith, 8/30/19
Emanuel Magwood Jr., Sharon Marie Craddock, 8/30/19
Business licenses:
The following is a listing of business licenses issued in Enterprise between Aug. 26 and Aug. 30, 2019:
Aleyna’s Jewelry, 39 County Road 739, Retail
Backyard Orchards LLC, out of town, Special Events
Deep South Painting & Murals, out of town, Special Events
Earnie’s Food Truck, out of town, Special Events
George Taylor, out of town, Special Events
Happenings, LLC, out of town, Special Events
Harris Painter Ready Inc., out of town, Contractor
Harrison Tile Company Inc., out of town, Contractor
Josef Chemtob MD, 400 N. Edwards Street, Physician
KLC Volleyball, 421 E. Lee Street, Arts and Sports
Lillie Anne’s, out of town, Retail
McClintock Nelson & Associates P, out of town, Accountant
Patricia Cowart Studio, out of town, Special Events
Presidio Technology Capital, LLC, out of town, Retail
Quality Heat & Air LLC, out of town, Contractor
Ski’s Plumbing, out of town, Contractor
Terry D Day Do, 400 N. Edwards Street, Physician
Thompson’s Custom Knives & Pens, out of town, Special Events
TNJ Quality Painting, 35 Private Road 1500, Painting, Wall Covering Contractors
Wilson Tire Service, 568 County Road 715, Auto Repair
Real Estate transfers:
The following is a listing of real estate transfers issued in Enterprise between Aug. 26 and Aug. 30, 2019:
Robert Schmidbauer, Wells Faro Bank N.A., $52,000, Pierson Subdivision, Block F, Lot 14, Lot 15, 8/26/19
Margaret K. Meek, Quicken Loans Inc., $200,000, Cotton Creek Plantation, Phase I, Block B, Lot 1, 8/26/19
Benjamin Michael Seidell, Renasant Bank, $89,892, Pinehurst Subdivision, Block C, Lot 1, 8/26/19
Shonda Reeves Phillips, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $180,000, Fairway Subdivision, Lot 2, 8/26/19
Norman Riley Construction, Trinity Bank, $211,200, Stonechase Subdivision, Phase II, Block B, Lot 18, 8/26/19
Phillip Chase Payne, First South Farm Credit, $13,000, 35/7N/22E, 8/26/19
Scotty Bell, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $222,000, Turtleback Subdivision, Block A, Lot 15, 8/26/19
Jeremy Jordan Mortensen, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $215,019, Stonechase Subdivision, Phase II, Block B, Lot 10, 8/27/19
Erik Jon Wood, BBVA USA, $168,000, Hillcrest Subdivision, Block C, Lot 3, Lot 4, Lot 5, Lot 6, 8/27/19
Joshua Pipkin, ServisFirst Bank, $324,700, Creek Pointe Subdivision, Block C, Lot 3, 8/27/19
Moses K. Chepkwony, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $234,229, Legacy Farms, Phase III, Block F, Lot 8, 8/27/19
Rodney Alan Thompson, Freedom Mortgage Corp., $243,222, Dupree Pointe Subdivision, Lot 17, 8/27/19
Michael M. Darbro, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $171,717, Martin Heights Subdivision, 4th Addition, Block B,. Lot 1, 8/27/19
Joachim Richard Hunter, USAA Federal Savings Bank, $287,000, Bellwood Road Subdivision, Block B, Lot 7, 8/27/19
Rocky L. Moore, E Mortgage Management LLC, $151,515, Indian Springs, 1st Addition, Block C, Lot 6, 8/27/19
Claire R. Deaton, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $340,890, Windsor Trace, Phase II, Lot 82, 8/27/19
Eddie Jerome Chambers, First National Bank of Hartford, $13,500, 33/4N/22E, 8/27/19
Deborah R. Wise, Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, $53,124, 17/4N/22E, 8/28/19
Lisa Marie Brown, Quicken Loans Inc., $239,537, Gateway Estates III, Lot 107, 8/28/19
Donald N. Smith Jr., KW Holdings LLC, $40,000, H B Hutto Re-subdivision, Lot 17, 8/28/19
M4 Development LLC, PeoplesSouth Bank, $136,000, Mayberry Place Subdivision, Phase II, Block B, Lot 16, 8/28/19
Tyrian Rickey, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $186,250, $186,250, Shell Landing Subdivision, Phase I, Block C, Lot 2, 8/28/19
Angela Byrd, GMFS LLC, $115,862, Regency Heights Subdivision, 4th Addition, Block G, Lot 6, 8/29/19
Mark Alan Mindshew, InterLinc Mortgage Services Inc., $192,195, Mayberry Place, Phase II, Block E, Lot 29, 8/29/19
Adam R. Bock, USAA Federal Savings Bank, $162,750, Quail Hollow Subdivision, Phase V, Block A, Lot 5, 8/29/19
James M. Gillhouse, The Federal Savings Bank, $275,000, Alpha Heights Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block C, Lot 7, 8/29/19
Joel Torres, USAA Federal Savings Bank, $290,272, Brookwood Subdivision, Block G, Lot 16, 8/29/19
Antonio D. Benford, MidSouth Bank, $107,311.60, Foxhill Subdivision, Phase I, Block C, Lot 2, 8/29/19
James A. Dobbs, Trinity Bank, $50,000, Griffin Heights Subdivision, 2nd Addition, Block F, Lot 3, 8/30/19
Jason Lloyd Moring, E Mortgage Management LLC, $331,075, Gateway Estates III, Lot 76, 8/30/19
Brent A. Howell, Citizens Bank, $280,000, 19/5N/22E, 8/30/19
Bryan K. Potter, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $242,651, Valley Stream Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block H, Lot 2, 8/30/19
Michael A. Gerber, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $353,000, Legends Subdivision, Phase II, Block E, Lot 9, 8/30/19
Clifton Dominic Terry, All in Credit Union, $180,000, Valley Stream Subdivision, 9th Addition, Block C, Lot 12, 8/30/19
Nicole Lee Auvil, American Internet Mortgage Inc., $178,000, Cotton Creek Plantation II, Block G, Lot 29, 8/30/19
Sean E. Dwyer, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $303,285, Legacy Farms, Phase V, Block K, Lot 4, 8/30/19
William T. Boyles, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $305,742, Oakridge Forest Subdivision, Phase IV, Lot 99, 8/30/19
Charles D. Dean, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $303,702, 5/3N/22E, 8/30/19
Wendy Jo Licht, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $411,093, Coldwater Creek Subdivision, Lot 29, Lot 30, 8/30/19
Christian Alexander Ramirez, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $290,667, Ridge at Stephens Farm, Phase II, Block A, Lot 42, 8/10/19
James D. Blaine, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $175,000, Martin Heights Subdivision 10 Addition, Block A, Lot 11, 8/30/19
