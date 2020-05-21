Marriage LicensesThe following is a list of marriage licenses issued in Enterprise between May 11 and May 15:

Sierra Dawn Melnick and Edward James White, 05/11/2020.

Brandon Andrew Peacock and Carley Teen Simmons, 05/12/2020.

Ryan Coulter Mobley and Dana Claire Achatz, 05/13/2020.

Rodney Antonio Wilson, Jr. and Van Kedra Debre Bradford, 05/14/2020.

Kealye Shea Skinner and Aaron Michael Helms, 05/15/2020.

Real Estate TransfersThe following is a list of real estate transfers issued in Enterprise between May 11 and May 15:

Phillip B. Freese, Mers Inc., $126,170, 17/4N/21E.

Ronald V. Farrington, Mers Inc., $157,625, Shell Landing Subdivision, Phase III, Block D, Lot 19.

Erma R. Lynch, Mers Inc., $100,117, Benina Estates Subdivision, Lot 32.

Dominic E. Dixon-Lewis, Mers Inc., $127,875, Eagle Landing Townhomes, Block A, Lot 29.

Susan Farr, Mers Inc., $114,880, Martin Heights Subdivision, 8th Addition, Block C, Lot 1.

Rick Braisted, All In Credit Union, $100,000, 34/7N/21E.

Matthew D. Majors, Mers Inc., $223,500, Shell Landing Subdivision, Phase II, Block B, Lot 10.

Jenny I. McCallum, PeoplesSouth Bank, $25,500, 35/7N/22E.

Ronald E. Hibbs, II, Mers Inc., $169,620, Valley Chase Subdivision, Block C, Lot 25.

Gwendolyn Gilley Construction, Samson Banking Co. Inc., $30,000, Cotton Creek Plantation II, Block E, Lot 63.

Elisabeth C. Fischer, All In Credit Union, $100,000, Pinehurst Subdivision, Block B, Lot 7.

Michael D. Gannon, Mers Inc., $130,000, Harrand Creek Estates, 7th Addition, Block H, Lot 2.

Matthew Levison, Mers Inc., $94,627, Brown Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block G, Lot 2.

Joshua R. Hegar, River Bank & Trust, $365,500, Lakes Subdivision, Block A, Lot 12.

Brooke D. Alford, Mers Inc., $93,600, Pinehurst Subdivision, 2nd Addition, Block E, Lot 4.

Casey R. Ogden, Mers Inc., $44,250, Rolling Acres Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block C, Lot 1.

William G. Hallford, Mers Inc., $136,517, Clubview Estates Subdivision, Phase 1, Block B, Lot 3.

Brady G. Bundrick, Mers Inc., $97,000, Gateway Estates, Phase II, Block D, Lot 3.

H E Investors, Five Star Credit Union, $312,816, Idlewood Subdivision, 2nd Addition, Block B, Lot 10.

Allen C. Teele, Mers Inc., $187,276, 35/5N/21E.

Daniel S. Watters, Troy Bank and Trust Company, $445,000, 1/3N/21E.

Austin Neal, Mers Inc., $107,070, Courtyard Townhome Community, Block A, Lot 37.

Chris Cottrill, Navy Federal Credit Union, $453,189, Bridlewood Manor, Phase II, Lot 3.

Daniel A. Smith, Mers Inc., $176,739, Harrand Creek Estates, 3rd Addition, Block H, Lot 16.

Elizabeth K. Wilson, Mers Inc., $95,959, Martin Heights Subdivision, 6th Addition, Block A, Lot 5.

Bonnie J. Rathey, Mers Inc., $104,400, Clovermade Subdivision, Resubdivision, Block D, Lot 13, Lot 14.

Gregory A. Hamilton, Mers Inc., $304,600, Country Club Meadows, Phase 1, Block B, Lot 7.

Tracy M. Whyte, Mers Inc., $322,288, 4/3N/22E.

Jody W. Thorn, Mers Inc., $135,000, Martin Heights Subdivision, 7th Addition, Block A, Lot 11.

Lynn B. Smith, Mers Inc., $342,403, Cotton Creek Plantation, Phase I, Block A, Lot 2.

Brian McCoy, Mers Inc., $274,249, 31/4N/22E.

John C. Fanning, Mers Inc., $153,535, Valley Stream Subdivision, 2nd Addition, Block E, Lot 1.

A & B Construction and Re., BankPlus, $243,000 Lakes Subdivision, Block A, Lot 11.

Jonathan Miller, Mers Inc., $112,500, Windsor Trace Subdivision, Phase II, Lot 1.

Antonio Benford, Midsouth Bank, $140,000, 32/5N/22E.

Jeremy Symkowick, Mers Inc., $271,000, Shell Landing East, Phase I, Block B, Lot 13.

Jonathan R. Orlando, Mers Inc., $127,875, Deerfield Park Subdivision, 4th Addition, Block F, Lot 15.

Steve Strickland Homes LLC, BankPlus, $192,800, 22/4N/20E.

