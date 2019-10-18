Marriage licenses:
The following is a list of marriage licenses issued in Enterprise between Oct. 7 and Oct. 11, 2019:
Jared Paul Torres, Mireyah Ariel Correa, 10/7/19
Corey Daniel Carnley, Shelby Brianna Pelham, 10/7/19
Lance Lamar Oliver, Candace Renee Oliver, 10/9/19
Seth Edmon Hanchey, Britni Nicole Morgan, 10/9/19
Curtis Lee Hunter, Frances Gail Johnson, 10/9/19
Drew Austin Thames, Jacqueline Jeanette Cook, 10/10/19
Kristopher Luke Douglas, Sabrina Danielle Rebuck, 10/11/19
Kortnie Leigh Kelsoe, Williams Sean Baxley, 10/11/19
Timothy Lee Applewhite, Lisa Stoudermire, 10/11/19
Business licenses:
The following is a listing of business licenses issued in Enterprise between Oct. 7 and Oct. 11, 2019:
A Dash of Excitement, out of town, Special Events
A Southern Market, out of town, Special Events
Alabama Kitchen and Bath, 1100 Rucker Boulevard, Suite B, Retail
American News Company LLC, out of town, Wholesale
Chad and Amanda Davis, out of town, Special Events
Cotton Rooster Cottage, 10180 County Road 1, Special Events
Creative Chaos, 525 N. Main Street, Special Events
Dusty Roads Boutique, out of town, Special Events
Hughes Network Systems LLC, out of town, Rental and Leasing
Oakwood BBQ, out of town, Special Events
Palco Lighting, LLC, out of town, Retail
Real Skillz Barbershop, out of town, Barber Shop
Reynolds Research & Technology, out of town, Contractor
Roses Express #803, 621 Boll Weevil Circle, Retail
Sassy & Company, out of town, Special Events
Tienda La Bendicion Guatemex, 504 E. Park Avenue, Retail
Tripp’s Journey, 209 Briarhill Road, Special Events
Veterans Distribution, Down South, 501 Plaza Drive 117, Retail
Whigham Construction, LLC, out of town, Contractor
Wiregrass Angel House, 105 N. Bell Street, Miscellaneous
Real Estate transfers:
The following is a listing of real estate transfers issued in Enterprise between Oct. 7 and Oct. 11, 2019:
Florence Elaine McCord, Quicken Loans, $100,000, Harrand Creek Estates, 1st Addition, Block B, Lot 1, 10/7/19
Frank Blahut, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $128,709, Regency Heights Subdivision, 6th Addition, Block A, Lot 14, 10/7/19
Melissa Arencibia, Brand Mortgage, $64,646, Rolling Acres Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block C, Lot 1, 10/7/19
Jaxon L. Reynolds, Navy Federal Credit Union, $92,500, Griffin Heights, 2nd Addition, Block E, Lot 18, 10/7/19
Kaleb T. Wimberly, Troy Bank, $133,000, Brookwood Subdivision, Block D, Lot 4, 10/7/19
Barlyn Holland II, First National Bank, $30,275.29, Sleepy Hollow Subdivision, Phase II, Lot 15, 10/7/19
Justin A. Beck, Envoy Mortgage, $285,450, Ridge at Stephens Farm, Phase II, Block A, Lot 40, 10/7/19
John E. Hickman, Trinity Bank, $796,000, 34/4N/22E, 10/7/19
New Vision Homebuilders LLC, Trinity Bank, $124,192, Ridge at Stephens Farm, Phase III, Block B, Lot 7, 8, 9, 10/8/19
New Vision Homebuilders, Trinity Bank, $230,400, Ridge at Stephens Farm, Phase III, Block A, Lot 13, 10/8/19
Eddie H. Phillips, Trinity Bank, $206,100, Martin Heights Subdivision, 8th Addition, Block G, Lot 4, 10/8/19
Jonathan O’Neal Hines, RoundPoint Mortgage, Kelly Subdivision, Block D, Lot 11, 12, 10/8/19
Evell Rubin Jr., Envoy Mortgage, $255,375, Sommer Brooke Subdivision, Phase II, Block A, Lot 30, 10/8/19
Michael B. Reilly, Envoy Mortgage, $141,000, Martin Heights Subdivision, Block B, Lot 8, 10/8/19
Terra R. Barnes, Envoy Mortgage, $75,605, 23/6N/21E, 10/8/19
Mark Ramon Tude Martinez, Envoy Mortgage, $284,591, Oak Ridge Forest Subdivision, Lot 29, 10/9/19
Pablo J. Hernandez-Rodiguez, $350,500, Landing, Block A, Lot 1, 10/9/19
William Schleusner, State Bank & Trust Company, $186,000, Coldwater Creek Subdivision, Lot 4, 10/9/19
Richard E. Jones, First National Bank of Hartford, $184,000, Campbell Mill Subdivision, Lot 4, 10/10/19
Angel O. Garcia, Citizens Bank, $363,500, 34/4N/22E, 10/10/19
Nhan A. Le, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $309,900, Cotton Creek Plantation, Phase VI, Block E, Lot 23, 10/10/19
Yair A. Rosas, E Mortgage Management LLC, $409,008, Paschal Farms, Lot 8, 10/10/19
Lloyd M. Hegler, Atlanta Postal Credit Union, $126,000, 33/5N/21E, 10/10/19
Taylor Dayne Wilds, Envoy Mortgage LTD., $196,980, 34/4N/22E, 10/11/19
Jonathan Allen Hart, All in Credit Union, $74,000, Deerfield Park Subdivision, 7th Addition, Block A, Lot 10, 10/11/19
