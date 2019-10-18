Marriage licenses:

The following is a list of marriage licenses issued in Enterprise between Oct. 7 and Oct. 11, 2019:

Jared Paul Torres, Mireyah Ariel Correa, 10/7/19

Corey Daniel Carnley, Shelby Brianna Pelham, 10/7/19

Lance Lamar Oliver, Candace Renee Oliver, 10/9/19

Seth Edmon Hanchey, Britni Nicole Morgan, 10/9/19

Curtis Lee Hunter, Frances Gail Johnson, 10/9/19

Drew Austin Thames, Jacqueline Jeanette Cook, 10/10/19

Kristopher Luke Douglas, Sabrina Danielle Rebuck, 10/11/19

Kortnie Leigh Kelsoe, Williams Sean Baxley, 10/11/19

Timothy Lee Applewhite, Lisa Stoudermire, 10/11/19

Business licenses:

The following is a listing of business licenses issued in Enterprise between Oct. 7 and Oct. 11, 2019:

A Dash of Excitement, out of town, Special Events

A Southern Market, out of town, Special Events

Alabama Kitchen and Bath, 1100 Rucker Boulevard, Suite B, Retail

American News Company LLC, out of town, Wholesale

Chad and Amanda Davis, out of town, Special Events

Cotton Rooster Cottage, 10180 County Road 1, Special Events

Creative Chaos, 525 N. Main Street, Special Events

Dusty Roads Boutique, out of town, Special Events

Hughes Network Systems LLC, out of town, Rental and Leasing

Oakwood BBQ, out of town, Special Events

Palco Lighting, LLC, out of town, Retail

Real Skillz Barbershop, out of town, Barber Shop

Reynolds Research & Technology, out of town, Contractor

Roses Express #803, 621 Boll Weevil Circle, Retail

Sassy & Company, out of town, Special Events

Tienda La Bendicion Guatemex, 504 E. Park Avenue, Retail

Tripp’s Journey, 209 Briarhill Road, Special Events

Veterans Distribution, Down South, 501 Plaza Drive 117, Retail

Whigham Construction, LLC, out of town, Contractor

Wiregrass Angel House, 105 N. Bell Street, Miscellaneous

Real Estate transfers:

The following is a listing of real estate transfers issued in Enterprise between Oct. 7 and Oct. 11, 2019:

Florence Elaine McCord, Quicken Loans, $100,000, Harrand Creek Estates, 1st Addition, Block B, Lot 1, 10/7/19

Frank Blahut, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $128,709, Regency Heights Subdivision, 6th Addition, Block A, Lot 14, 10/7/19

Melissa Arencibia, Brand Mortgage, $64,646, Rolling Acres Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block C, Lot 1, 10/7/19

Jaxon L. Reynolds, Navy Federal Credit Union, $92,500, Griffin Heights, 2nd Addition, Block E, Lot 18, 10/7/19

Kaleb T. Wimberly, Troy Bank, $133,000, Brookwood Subdivision, Block D, Lot 4, 10/7/19

Barlyn Holland II, First National Bank, $30,275.29, Sleepy Hollow Subdivision, Phase II, Lot 15, 10/7/19

Justin A. Beck, Envoy Mortgage, $285,450, Ridge at Stephens Farm, Phase II, Block A, Lot 40, 10/7/19

John E. Hickman, Trinity Bank, $796,000, 34/4N/22E, 10/7/19

New Vision Homebuilders LLC, Trinity Bank, $124,192, Ridge at Stephens Farm, Phase III, Block B, Lot 7, 8, 9, 10/8/19

New Vision Homebuilders, Trinity Bank, $230,400, Ridge at Stephens Farm, Phase III, Block A, Lot 13, 10/8/19

Eddie H. Phillips, Trinity Bank, $206,100, Martin Heights Subdivision, 8th Addition, Block G, Lot 4, 10/8/19

Jonathan O’Neal Hines, RoundPoint Mortgage, Kelly Subdivision, Block D, Lot 11, 12, 10/8/19

Evell Rubin Jr., Envoy Mortgage, $255,375, Sommer Brooke Subdivision, Phase II, Block A, Lot 30, 10/8/19

Michael B. Reilly, Envoy Mortgage, $141,000, Martin Heights Subdivision, Block B, Lot 8, 10/8/19

Terra R. Barnes, Envoy Mortgage, $75,605, 23/6N/21E, 10/8/19

Mark Ramon Tude Martinez, Envoy Mortgage, $284,591, Oak Ridge Forest Subdivision, Lot 29, 10/9/19

Pablo J. Hernandez-Rodiguez, $350,500, Landing, Block A, Lot 1, 10/9/19

William Schleusner, State Bank & Trust Company, $186,000, Coldwater Creek Subdivision, Lot 4, 10/9/19

Richard E. Jones, First National Bank of Hartford, $184,000, Campbell Mill Subdivision, Lot 4, 10/10/19

Angel O. Garcia, Citizens Bank, $363,500, 34/4N/22E, 10/10/19

Nhan A. Le, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $309,900, Cotton Creek Plantation, Phase VI, Block E, Lot 23, 10/10/19

Yair A. Rosas, E Mortgage Management LLC, $409,008, Paschal Farms, Lot 8, 10/10/19

Lloyd M. Hegler, Atlanta Postal Credit Union, $126,000, 33/5N/21E, 10/10/19

Taylor Dayne Wilds, Envoy Mortgage LTD., $196,980, 34/4N/22E, 10/11/19

Jonathan Allen Hart, All in Credit Union, $74,000, Deerfield Park Subdivision, 7th Addition, Block A, Lot 10, 10/11/19

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments