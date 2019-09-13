Marriage licenses:
The following is a list of marriage licenses issued in Enterprise between Sept. 2 and Sept. 6, 2019:
Willie Owens, Linda Owens, 9/3/19
Andrew Virgil Aker, Callie Anne Hollis, 9/4/19
Robert Christopher Hagler, Sonya Debora, 9/4/19
Tonya Leigh Grissette, John Hunter Wood, 9/4/19
Paul Judson Windsor III, Brittany Nicole Buttars, 9/6/19
Lashonda Patrice Jones, Albert Jones, 9/6/19
Business licenses:
The following is a listing of business licenses issued in Enterprise between Sept. 2 and Sept. 6, 2019:
Allied Universal Security Service, out of town, Security Guards
Band Source Productions Inc., out of town, Special Events
Bows and Such, out of town, Special Events
Brunson Fence Company, out of town, Contractor
Cranford Marshall Legal LLC, 210 E. Grubbs Street, Suite 3, Attorney
Jewelry by Alan, out of town, Special Events
Keeble Construction Co. Inc., out of town, Contractor
Kelley Brothers Hardware Al, out of town, Transportation
Quality Building & Ground Service, out of town, General Contractor
Rodriguez All Services, 201 Lowery Street, Contractor
Shady Grove Ventures LLC, out of town, Special Events
The Freckled Clover, LLC, 200 Robin Chair Court, Retail
Wilks-A-One Tire & Service, out of town, Retail
Real Estate transfers:
The following is a listing of real estate transfers issued in Enterprise between Sept. 2 and Sept. 6, 2019:
Kristofer John Meals, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $266,514, Stonechase Subdivision, Phase II, Block B, Lot 16, 9/3/19
Kosik Properties LLC, Troy Bank and Trust Company, $70,000, Briarwood West, Phase II, Block B, Lot 1, 9/3/19
Philip Winchester, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $204,300, Curington Farm Subdivision, Phase II, Block A, Lot 12, 9/3/19
Brandoin M. Cumens, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $360,517, Hunter Ridge Subdivision, Phase II, Lot 16, 9/3/19
Charles Alan Waters, Five Star Credit, $227,000, Honeysuckle Hills Subdivision, Phase II Block A, Lot 6, 9/4/19
Chin Y. Lin, Envoy Mortgage LTD, $86,800, Cotton Creek Plantation, Phase V, Block R, Lot 2, 9/4/19
John D. Tonelli, Mortgage Research Center LLC< $245,471, Brookwood Subdivision, Block G, Lot 15, 9/4/19
Aaron N. Roach, Navy Federal Credit Union, $171,101, Woodland Park Subdivision, Phase II, Block A, Lot 32, 9/4/19
Kelly L. Qualls, Envoy Mortgage LTD, $98,188, Green Acres Subdivision, Block A, Lot 5, 9/4/19
Toni L. Coon, E-Mortgage Management LLC, $94,949, Courtyard Townhome Community, Block A, Lot 42, 9/4/19
Gwendolyn Gilley Construction, Samson Banking Co., Inc., $124,500, Legends Subdivision, Phase II, Block E, Lot 3, Lot 6 and Lot 7, 9/5/19
Eric D. Hagan, USAA Federal Savings Bank, $156,614, Oak Ridge Forest Subdivision, Phase II, Lot 74, 9/5/19
Billy J. Hays, Clear Path Lending, $140,000, Goodson Subdivision, Block B, Lot 15, 9/5/19
Payton M. Fritz, Navy Federal Credit Union, $128,000, Wakefield Subdivision, Block B, Lot 4, 9/5/19
Tullis E. Jackson, Clear Path Lending, $203,110, Valley Hills Subdivision, 12th Addition, Block C, Lot 10, 9/5/19
Brian L. Sexton, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $280,170, Valley Hills Subdivision, 12th Addition, Block C, Lot 15, Lot 16, 9/5/19
Kenneth George Pariona, USAA Federal Savings Bank, $316,665, Birchwood Subdivision, Block A, Lot 24, 9/5/19
Michael C. Storm, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $197,249, 33/5N/22E, 9/5/19
Kevin Bomhard, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $207,493, Parish Place, Phase II, Block A, Lot 23, 9/5/19
Jeffrey M. Moore, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $195,757, Stonechase Subdivision, Phase 1, Replat, Block C, Lot 6, 9/5/19
Steven Ray Peoples, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $145,800, Dupree Pointe Subdivision, Lot 1, 9/5/19
Kwang Sup Song, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $300,470, Legacy Farms, Phase IV, Block H, Lot 11, 9/5/19
Casey D. Jones, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $249,469, Stonechase Subdivision, Phase 1, Block C, Lot 8, 9/6/19
Brittina L. Williams, Clear Path Lending, $283,460, Legacy Farms, Phase IV, Block H, Lot 10, 9/6/19
John Pelliccia, Envoy Mortgage LTD, $300,400, Creek Pointe Subdivision, Block B, Lot 28, 9/6/19
Marshall Lawson, Troy Bank and Trust Company, $75,000, 12/3N/22E; 24/7N/21E, 9/6/19
Richard E. Overman Jr., PeoplesSouth Bank, $8,859.57, 14/4N/21E, 9/6/19
Carmen F. Howell, The Commercial Bank of Ozark, $224,231.13, Sommer Brooke Subdivision, Phase III, Block B, Lot 7, 9/6/19
Luis R. Iglesias, Troy Bank and Trust, $314,925, Martin Farms, Lot 2, 9/6/19
