Marriage licenses:The following is a list of marriage licenses issued in Enterprise between March 2 and March 6:
Shaun Quanetay Rushin and Gabrielle Mercedes Lane, 03/02/2020.
Christopjer Fre Morehead and Jerusha Hannah Morehead, 03/02/2020.
Quinn Stephen Goodson and Kathy Jewel Slay, 03/04/2020.
George Allen Zarecor and Cynthia Margare Bourassa, 03/04/2020.
Derek Michael Blue and Anna Brooke Rachel, 03/05/2020.
Tyler Lee Bloodsworth and Cassidi Michele Smith, 03/06/2020.
Harold Evans, II and Gloria Dawn Franck, 03/06/2020.
Tailor Jade Stricklen and Tyler Jason Nunnelee, 03/06/2020.
Real State transfers:The following is a listing of real estate transfers issued in Enterprise between March 2 and March 6:
Kurt F. Kline, Mers Inc., $96,000, Creekside Townhomes Replat, Block A, lot 6.
Carolyn Smith-Sanders, Mers Inc., $22,713, Griffin Heights Subdivision, Block C, Lot 2.
Michael S. Jordan, Mers Inc., $254,919, Valley Stream Subdivision, 7th Addition, Block G, Lot 17.
Heath G. Jones, All In Credit Union, $73,200, Foxhill Commons Subdivision, Block A, Lot 11.
Christopher C. Stump, Mers Inc., $218,000, Sommer Brooke Subdivision, Phase II, Block A, Lot 34.
Robert Schweer, Mers Inc., $157,170, 21/6N/22E.
Elijah J. Anthony, Mers Inc., $119,000, Indian Springs Subdivision, Block D, Lot 4.
Stevie Harris, Sr., Mers Inc., $266,974, Birchwood Subdivision, Block A, Lot 17.
Cammie J. Goodwin, All In Credit Union, $93,000, 8/4N/22E.
Zachary T. Allison, Mers Inc., $163,475, Regency Heights Subdivision, 3rd Addition, Block C, Lot 10.
Heath G. Jones, All In Credit Union, $72,000, Foxhill Commons Subdivision, Block A, Lot 3.
Robert W. Beaty, Mers Inc., $319,000, Chateau Hills Subdivision, Phase 1, Block D, Lock 13.
Timothy M. Cox, Pen Air Federal Credit Union, $235,000, 303 Dauphin Street Subdivision, Lot 3.
Robert F. Maguire, III, Mers Inc., $81,005, 31/5N/22E.
Lloyd D. Duncan, Mers Inc., $96,681, Clubview Estates, Phase VI, Block A, Lot 5.
Joyce M. Shoun, Mers Inc., $316,600, Coldwater Creek Subdivision, Lot 14.
Florence E. McCord, Mers Inc., $128,800, Harrand Creek Estates, 1st Addition, Block B, Lot 1.
Gerald L. Phillips, Mers Inc., $133,600, Indian Lakes Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block B, Lot 13.
Damion D. Summers, Mers Inc., $212,380, Valley Stream Gardens Subdivision, Block D, Lot 4.
Thai Q. Tran, First South Farm Credit A, $305,000, 36/4N/21E, 31/4N/22E
John K. F. Cotto, Mers Inc., $175,582, Mayberry Place, Phase II, Block F, Lot 13.
Lance Randles, Mers Inc., $163,615, Valley Chase Subdivision, Block E, Lot 60.
John R. McCrary, Mers Inc., $74,576, Briarwood West Subdivision, Phase II, Block C, Lot 13.
Joshua J. Hattery, Mers Inc., $342,916, Cotton Creek Plantation, Phase VI, Block E, Lot 26.
Michael A. Villarreal, All In Credit Union, $30,000, Forest Park Subdivision, Block E, Lot 5.
Tine R. Johnson, Mers Inc., $172,297, Legacy Farms Subdivision, Phase 1, Block C, Lot 10.
BOF LLC, Bank of America N A, $2,904,000, CCLC Plat #1, Lot 2.
Richard A. Dambitis, Mers Inc., $253,219, 23/7N/22E.
Robert W. Baker, Mers Inc., $230,000, Bellwood Road Subdivision, Block A, Lot 4.
James K. Hudson, Tyndall Federal Credit Union, $124,800, 31/4N/21E.
Richard F. Klaver, Mers Inc., $453,000, Legends Subdivision, Block B, Lot 24.
Brenda G. Miller, First South Farm Credit A, $160,600, 29/3N/22, 30/3N/22E.
Rhett W. Marques, River Bank & Trust, $310,000, Creek Pointe Subdivision, Block C, Lot 33.
