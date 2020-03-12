Marriage licenses:The following is a list of marriage licenses issued in Enterprise between March 2 and March 6:

Shaun Quanetay Rushin and Gabrielle Mercedes Lane, 03/02/2020.

Christopjer Fre Morehead and Jerusha Hannah Morehead, 03/02/2020.

Quinn Stephen Goodson and Kathy Jewel Slay, 03/04/2020.

George Allen Zarecor and Cynthia Margare Bourassa, 03/04/2020.

Derek Michael Blue and Anna Brooke Rachel, 03/05/2020.

Tyler Lee Bloodsworth and Cassidi Michele Smith, 03/06/2020.

Harold Evans, II and Gloria Dawn Franck, 03/06/2020.

Tailor Jade Stricklen and Tyler Jason Nunnelee, 03/06/2020.

Real State transfers:The following is a listing of real estate transfers issued in Enterprise between March 2 and March 6:

Kurt F. Kline, Mers Inc., $96,000, Creekside Townhomes Replat, Block A, lot 6.

Carolyn Smith-Sanders, Mers Inc., $22,713, Griffin Heights Subdivision, Block C, Lot 2.

Michael S. Jordan, Mers Inc., $254,919, Valley Stream Subdivision, 7th Addition, Block G, Lot 17.

Heath G. Jones, All In Credit Union, $73,200, Foxhill Commons Subdivision, Block A, Lot 11.

Christopher C. Stump, Mers Inc., $218,000, Sommer Brooke Subdivision, Phase II, Block A, Lot 34.

Robert Schweer, Mers Inc., $157,170, 21/6N/22E.

Elijah J. Anthony, Mers Inc., $119,000, Indian Springs Subdivision, Block D, Lot 4.

Stevie Harris, Sr., Mers Inc., $266,974, Birchwood Subdivision, Block A, Lot 17.

Cammie J. Goodwin, All In Credit Union, $93,000, 8/4N/22E.

Zachary T. Allison, Mers Inc., $163,475, Regency Heights Subdivision, 3rd Addition, Block C, Lot 10.

Heath G. Jones, All In Credit Union, $72,000, Foxhill Commons Subdivision, Block A, Lot 3.

Robert W. Beaty, Mers Inc., $319,000, Chateau Hills Subdivision, Phase 1, Block D, Lock 13.

Timothy M. Cox, Pen Air Federal Credit Union, $235,000, 303 Dauphin Street Subdivision, Lot 3.

Robert F. Maguire, III, Mers Inc., $81,005, 31/5N/22E.

Lloyd D. Duncan, Mers Inc., $96,681, Clubview Estates, Phase VI, Block A, Lot 5.

Joyce M. Shoun, Mers Inc., $316,600, Coldwater Creek Subdivision, Lot 14.

Florence E. McCord, Mers Inc., $128,800, Harrand Creek Estates, 1st Addition, Block B, Lot 1.

Gerald L. Phillips, Mers Inc., $133,600, Indian Lakes Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block B, Lot 13.

Damion D. Summers, Mers Inc., $212,380, Valley Stream Gardens Subdivision, Block D, Lot 4.

Thai Q. Tran, First South Farm Credit A, $305,000, 36/4N/21E, 31/4N/22E

John K. F. Cotto, Mers Inc., $175,582, Mayberry Place, Phase II, Block F, Lot 13.

Lance Randles, Mers Inc., $163,615, Valley Chase Subdivision, Block E, Lot 60.

John R. McCrary, Mers Inc., $74,576, Briarwood West Subdivision, Phase II, Block C, Lot 13.

Joshua J. Hattery, Mers Inc., $342,916, Cotton Creek Plantation, Phase VI, Block E, Lot 26.

Michael A. Villarreal, All In Credit Union, $30,000, Forest Park Subdivision, Block E, Lot 5.

Tine R. Johnson, Mers Inc., $172,297, Legacy Farms Subdivision, Phase 1, Block C, Lot 10.

BOF LLC, Bank of America N A, $2,904,000, CCLC Plat #1, Lot 2.

Richard A. Dambitis, Mers Inc., $253,219, 23/7N/22E.

Robert W. Baker, Mers Inc., $230,000, Bellwood Road Subdivision, Block A, Lot 4.

James K. Hudson, Tyndall Federal Credit Union, $124,800, 31/4N/21E.

Richard F. Klaver, Mers Inc., $453,000, Legends Subdivision, Block B, Lot 24.

Brenda G. Miller, First South Farm Credit A, $160,600, 29/3N/22, 30/3N/22E.

Rhett W. Marques, River Bank & Trust, $310,000, Creek Pointe Subdivision, Block C, Lot 33.

Load comments