Marriage licenses:
The following is a list of marriage licenses issued in Enterprise between Nov. 4 and Nov. 8, 2019:
Joseph Gunderman III, Rodney James Miller, 11/4/19
Haley Margaret McAdams, Matthew Ellis Edwards, 11/4/19
Bobby Aaron Wise, Sarah Kathlene Walters, 11/4/19
Kevin Jermaine Foster, Sara Edna Villarreal, 11/4/19
Ryan Jacob Theis, Rebecca Lynn Heintzelman, 11/4/19
Maria Nicole Hauser, Killian Padraic Burns, 11/5/19
Clarane Ashcraft, Bobby N. Mack, 11/5/19
Harry John Crisostomo, Nicole Laurice Reyes-Lopez, 11/5/19
Jauan Lorenta Starks, Kelekia Denise Starks, 11/7/19
Jacob Alexander Kuzia, Morgan Christine Taggart, 11/7/19
Willie Mitchell Bragg, Beverly Ann Boutwell, 11/8/19
James Warren Jennings, Alisha Micheale Cox, 11/8/19
Kaitlin Nicole Strickland, Joseph David Lee Kuriger, 11/8/19
Business licenses:
The following is a listing of business licenses issued in Enterprise between Nov. 4 and Nov. 8, 2019:
Boots Handyman Service, 212 Co. 124, Lot 19, Contractor
Clarity Business Services LLC, 108 Mosswood Drive, Administrative Services
D&G Irrigation, out of town, Contractor
Events on Main, 108 N. Main Street, Rental and Leasing
KC Construction, out of town, Contractor
Sarah E. Ward, out of town, Special Events
Southern Sweets, out of town, Special Events
Real Estate transfers:
The following is a listing of real estate transfers issued in Enterprise between Nov. 4 and Nov. 8, 2019:
James D. McDaniel, Planet Home Lending, $297,312, Greens Subdivision, Block A, Lot 1, 11/4/19
Tracey M. Whyte, Navy Federal Credit Union, $40,000, 4/3N/22E, 11/4/19
Jeffrey W. Lesh, Quicken Loans, $238,000, Stonechase Subdivision, Phase 1, Block C, Lot 4, 11/4/19
Ivan Gonzalez, Envoy Mortgage LTD., $167,025, Valley Chase Subdivision, Block D, Lot 42, 11/4/19
Wendy Easterling, Renasant Bank, $257,254, Brookwood Subdivision, Block I, Lot 10, 11/4/19
David K. Segall, Ralph Lynn Jr., $750,000, North Pointe Centre, Block A, Lot 13, 11/4/19
Leonard Scott Momeny, Freedom Mortgage, $217,949, Legacy Farms Subdivision, Phase III, Block A, Lot 15, 11/5/19
Joshua Matthew Marshall, Envoy Mortgage LTD., $213,099, Legacy Farms Subdivision, Phase III, Block F, Lot 12, 11/5/19
Daniel C. Grammel, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $232,681, Turtleback Subdivision, Block E, Lot 2, 11/5/19
Gary A. Pollard, Troy Bank and Trust Company, $89,000, 30/5N/21E, 11/5/19
Eddie Jerome Chambers, Trinity Bank, $18,000, 33/4N/22E, 11/5/19
Diversified Homes & Properties LLC, State Bank & Trust Company, $44,615, 13/4N/21E, 11/5/19
Norman Riley Construction, State Bank & Trust Company, $198,400, Stonechase Subdivision, Phase II, Block C, Lot 21, 11/6/19
Norman Riley Construction, State Bank & Trust Company, $205,600, Stonechase Subdivision, Phase II, Block C, Lot 20, 11/6/19
A&B Construction and Renovations, State Bank & Trust Company, $141,832, Dauphin Street, Lot 5, 11/6/19
Naomi Jackson, Wintrust Mortgage, $84,531, Fairfield Estates, Phase 3, Block B, Lot 11, 11/7/19
Jason William Jelinek, Wintrust Mortgage, $197,216, Keyton Crossing Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block B, Lot 7, 11/7/19
Mark W. Clark, Nationstar Mortgage, $163,664, Hampton Place Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 5, 11/8/19
Charina Alexandra King, Envoy Mortgage, $141,988, Harrand Creek Estates, 7th Addition, Block F, Lot 23, 11/8/19
Jamil M. Wilson, Armed Forces Bank, $350,907, Legacy Farms, Phase V, Block L, Lot 4, 11/8/19
Clinton E. Parker Sr., Accelerate Mortgage, $196,650, Harrand Creek Estates, 8th Addition, Block B, Lot 10, 11/8/19
Jones Tire LLC, Trinity Bank, $50,000, 29/4N/22E, 11/8/19
Joshua T. Woodard, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $223,500, Oak Ridge Forest, Phase V, Re-Plat, Lot 108, 11/8/19
James S. Sims, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $167,062, Sommer Brooker Subdivision, Phase III, Block A, Lot 50, 11/8/19
Richard R. Brantley, Envoy Mortgage, $202,767, Oak Ridge Forest Subdivision, Lot 26, 11/8/19
Mechler Construction LLC, River Bank & Trust, $45,000, Rolling Acres Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block C, Lot 1, 11/8/19
Richard V. Beevers, Bryant Bank, $103,000, Windsor Trace Subdivision, Phase II, Lot 12, 11/8/19
Joshua Mechler, River Bank & Trust, $168,750, $168,750, Martin Heights Subdivision, 4th Addition, Block E, Lot 10, 1, 11/8/19
Bruce David Hardy Sr., Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., $390,000, Legends Subdivision, Block A, Lot 7, 11/8/19
