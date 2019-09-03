Marriage licenses:
The following is a list of marriage licenses issued in Enterprise between Aug. 19 and Aug. 23, 2019:
Samantha Michele Huskey, Jessica Elaine Goolsby, 8/19/19
Kevin Dwayn Rodgers, Ashley Marlena Sellers, 8/20/19
Brenda Gail Stuckey, Stanley Wilson Key Jr., 8/21/19
David Keith Barron Jr., Olivia Morgan McNelley, 8/21/19
Chelsea Marie Blount, William Keith Tidwell, 8/22/19
Laura Lynn Chambliss, Oral Michael Cutchens Jr., 8/22/19
Aaron Michael Matthews, Carrie Elizabeth Fisher, 8/23/19
Business licenses:
The following is a listing of business licenses issued in Enterprise between Aug. 19 and Aug. 23, 2019:
Bob Horton Cabinets, out of town, Manufacturer
Curtis Educational Equipment, out of town, Wholesale
General Telecom, Inc., out of town, Electrical Contractors
George B. Baxter MD, 400 N. Edwards Street, Physician
Goodwyn, Mills & Cawood, Inc., out of town, Architect
Gordon L. Davis, P.E., out of town, Engineer
Gulf Coast Wellness, out of town, Special Events
Jelly Moon, out of town, Special Events
Julie Watkins, 246 Faith Street, Janitorial Firms
Lauren the Book Lady, out of town, Special Events
Liberty Carpet Cleaning, 403 Antler Drive, Carpet Cleaning
Lisa Acc & More, out of town, Special Events
Musco Sports Lighting, LLC, out of town, Wholesale
National Custom Corporate Service, out of town, Contractor
New Ruezi LLC, #600, 622 Boll Weevil Circle B, Retail
Plumb One, Inc., out of town, Contractor
Prohibitions Arms LLC, 284 County Road 558, Retail
Randy Sansom Construction Inc., out of town, Contractor
Robbie & Son’s Cleaners LLC, out of town, Dry Cleaning
Some-Tin-Else, out of town, Special Events
South Alabama Tree Experts, out of town, Tree Service
Taco Bell #036372, 602 Boll Weevil Circle, Restaurant
Xenial Inc., out of town, Miscellaneous Business
Real Estate transfers:
The following is a listing of real estate transfers issued in Enterprise between Aug. 19 and Aug. 23, 2019:
Luke C. Anderson, Navy Federal Credit Union, $44,925, Rolling Acres Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block C, Lot 1, 8/19/19
Queen T. Ballard, Envoy Mortgage LTD, $193,067, Harrand Creek Estates, 5th Addition, Block D, Lot 1, 8/19/19
Tyler D. Baxter, Cheaha Bank, $171,000, Hunter Ridge Subdivision, Block A, Lot 5, 8/19/19
Steve Strickland Home LLC, Trinity Bank, $233,750, Birchwood Subdivision, Block A, Lot 26, 8/19/19
Marion Currie, Envoy Mortgage LTD, $301,980, Ridge at Stephens Farm, Phase II, Block B, Lot 19, 8/20/19
Tiffany Dawn Cagle, All in Credit Union, $105,000, Harrand Creek Estates, 3rd Addition, Block H, Lot 15, 8/20/19
Ryan M. Skopek, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $254,000, Turtleback Subdivision, Block D, Lot 8, 8/20/19
Bradley L. Bowman, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $305,900, Stonechase Subdivision, Phase II, Block C, Lot 22, 8/20/19
Barry Kreashel Burns, Synovus Bank, $25,000, Honeysuckle Hills Subdivision, Phase II, Block E, Lot 5, 8/20/19
Daniel Brasher, Regions Bank, $108,000, Regency Heights Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block C, Lot 88, 8/20/19
Chelsa Itinger, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $178,762, Valley Chase Subdivision, Block E, Lot 74, 8/20/19
Betty Jean Hudson, Citizens Bank, $60,000, Martin Heights, 2nd Addition, Block C, Lot 4, 8/21/19
Camellia Apartments LLC, AGM Financial Services Inc., $18,336,400, Camellia Commons, Phase 1, Block A, Lot 2, 8/22/19
Peter Horton, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, $348,000, Mill Creek, Phase 1, Lot 22, 8/22/19
Elizabeth S. Frey, Mortgage Research Center, $385,825, Tartan Pines Golf Community, Phase 1B, Block A, Lot 1, 8/23/19
