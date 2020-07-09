Marriage LicensesThe following is a list of marriage licenses issued in Enterprise between June 29 and July 3:
David Terry Rolapp and Lucy Grace Brockie, 06/29/2020.
Christopher Sereno and Sheri Kotzum, 06/29/2020.
Mateo Gomez Hernandez and Maria Diaz Hernandez, 06/29/2020.
Sara Isabella Cook and Elijah Joseph Perleberg, 06/29/2020.
Jared Evan Basso and Ashley Jean Rodarte, 06/30/2020.
Devan Scott Jones and Tiffany Bryan Rushing, 07/01/2020.
Michael Nicholas R. Bruce and Randi Lorraine Spruill, 07/01/2020.
James Brian Duhaime and Leia Janice Hughes, 07/01/2020.
Real Estate TransfersThe following is a list of real estate transfers issued in Enterprise between June 29 and July 3:
Ned R. Batchelor, Mers Inc., $282,681, Legacy Farms, Phase IV, Block A, Lot 19.
Teryan G. Clark, Mers Inc., $154,809, Morgan Subdivision, 3rd Addition, Block G, Lot 5.
Michael T. Siniard, Mers Inc., $199,980, Wynnfield Place Subdivision, Block A, Lot 18.
Harvey R. Post, Mers Inc., $284,013, Creek Pointe Subdivision, Block B, Lot 4.
Bradley S. Clay, Mers Inc., $159,792, Valley Chase Subdivision, Block D, Lot 29.
Matthew T. Rouleau, Mers Inc., $292,569, Ridge at Stephens Farm, Phase II, Block A, Lot 43.
John J. Henderson, Tyndall Federal Credit Union, $163,933, Sunset Hills Subdivision, Block D, Lot 9.
Brianna M. Benner, Mers Inc., $157,127, Shell Heights Subdivision, 6th Addition, Block B, Lot 14.
Isaias Sierra, Mers Inc., $385,208, Wynnfield Place, Block B, Lot 1.
Mickey L. Jordan, Regions Bank, $701,500, Indigo Place, Lot 9.
Nicole A. Speed, Mers Inc., $77,777, Briarwood West Subdivision, Phase II, Block A, Lot 11.
Cha-Bro Inc., First National Bank of Ha…, $230,000, South Ninety-Two Minor Subdivision, Lot 7.
Jerrod Adams, Mers Inc., $364,672, Bridlewood Farms Subdivision, Lot 28.
Todda Walz, Mers Inc., $285,950, Honeysuckle Hills Subdivision, Block D, Lot 43.
Jon C. Hunker, Mers Inc., $185,800, Martin Heights, 9th Addition, Block D, Lot 8.
Scott P. Lowther, Mers Inc., $180,818, Valley Hills, 7th Addition, Block D, Lot 10.
Shane C. Reimer, Mers Inc., $125,337, Brown Subdivision, Block D, Lot 5.
Steven W. Milton, Mers Inc., $165,938, Mayberry Place, Phase II, Block B, Lot 16.
John J. Miller, Jr., Mers Inc., $229,750, Cotton Creek Plantation III, Block E, Lot 32.
Paul M. Jones, Mers Inc., $249,676, Dauphin Street Subdivision, Lot 1.
Seneca Pena-Collazo, All In Credit Union, $69,500, Rolling Acres Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block C, Lot 1.
Seneca Pena-Collazo, All In Credit Union, $69,850, Quail Hollow, Phase III, Block B, Lot 2.
Thomas K. Flohr, Mers Inc., $176,542, Gateway Estates Subdivision, Block B, Lot 21.
Forrest E. Johnson, Mers Inc., $200,400, Forest Park Subdivision, 6th Addition, Block B, Lot 4.
Richard R. Mayorga, Jr., Mers Inc., $143,885, Martin Heights Subdivision, 4th Addition, Block C, Lot 2.
Karen E. Irsik, Mers Inc., $112,985, Scottdale Heights, 1st Addition, Block D, Lot 1.
Robert N. Feagan, Mers Inc., $332,964, Legends Subdivision, Phase II, Block E, Lot 7.
Kali M. K. Thomas, Mers Inc., $173,156, Keyton Crossing Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block B, Lot 6.
Ryan L. Brunson, Mers Inc., $134,343, Idlewood Subdivision, 3rd Addition, Block D, Lot 17.
Louis D. Olive, Mers Inc., $324,000, Creek Pointe Subdivision, Block B, Lot 13.
Robert C. Riley, Mers Inc., $292,152, Bellwood Road Subdivision, Block A, Lot 9.
Steven N. Jury, Mers Inc., $223,281, Legacy Farms, Phase III, Block H, Lot 2.
Devon W. Greer, Mers Inc., $370,000, Tartan Pines Golf Community, Phase II, Block H, Lot 19.
Omar I. Allen, Mers Inc., $418,389, Legacy Farms, Phase V, Block M, Lot 7.
Goldwynn M. Redding, Mers Inc., $184,140, Forrest Park Subdivision, 3rd Addition, Block H, Lot 20.
Craig M. Callahan, Mers Inc., $289,600, Cotton Creek Plantation II, Block E, Lot 80.
Rita R. Dannard, Mers Inc., $208,350, Valley Stream Gardens Subdivision, Block D, Lot 9.
Lawrence E. Lackey, Mers Inc., $114,500, Singing Brook Subdivision, Block A, Lot 3.
Barry A. Henderson, Mers Inc., $166,830, 34/4N/22E.
Frank T. Bayush, Mers Inc., $163,000, Creeke Pointe Subdivision, Block B, Lot 12.
Jason A. Gerstner, Troy Bank and Trust Company, $373,085, Bridlewood Farms Subdivision, Phase III, Lot 49.
Jaime Ambler, Mers Inc., $269,901, Sommer Brooke Subdivision, Block D, Lot 2.
Christy L. Aguirre, Mers Inc., $312,000, Legacy Farms, Phase V, Block M, Lot 4.
Mary Hartman, Mers Inc., $92,150, Hillcrest Subdivision, Block A, Lot 15.
